If You've Got At Least Two Cats Running Around Your Home, Check Out These 30 Useful Products

1. A Feliway multi-cat calming diffuser kit if you have cats who don't get along, whether one of them is new to the household or a life change has caused them to become aggressive. This plugs right into your wall and releases pheromones that mimic a nursing mother's, helping to not only calm cats down but also encourage social acceptance of each other.
This starter kit gets you the diffuser head and one vial of Feliway; refills are also available on Amazon. Keep in mind that if you're introducing a new cat, you should *still* take proper precautions like keeping them separate for a while, doing smell introductions first, etc.
Promising review: "I can’t express enough how much this has changed mine and my cats' lives. Merging two households wasn’t easy on the cats. One male cat had a hard time moving into a new house with new pets. He had terrible behavior problems and would cause us and the other cats a lot of stress. His bullying led to the other two cats having health problems. He would get into moods where he would chase and attack the others and would not let up. We tried everything the vet suggested to reduce theses incidences, but getting Feliway was the only thing that worked. He is a completely different cat now. He is calm and his outbursts rarely happen. He has become a couch cat and has turned into the sweetest boy. The other cats aren’t stressed anymore and neither are we. We have three diffusers in the three rooms we have had incidences in. It definitely has more of an affect on the male cats than the female. If you aren’t noticing a difference with one diffuser I would suggest getting a second. We couldn’t believe that this one product could fix everything, but it did. If he starts to act out again we check the diffusers, and sure enough, one of them will be out. If your cats are having any behavior problems or stress please try this!" —Kristine Spencer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
2. A double-layered litter mat because of the sheer volume of litter being tracked out of your litter box(es) on a daily basis. It has a honeycomb design that catches and traps litter so it doesn't scatter across your floor. You can then press in on the sides to open up the mat and dump the trapped litter back into your litter box, or slide it into the trash can, whichever you prefer!
I've been using this trapper mat for a long time now, and while it's pretty much impossible to eliminate all litter from your home if you own even one cat, let alone multiple, this mat has made keeping the floor of my litter box room MUCH more manageable. Unlike other mats, where the litter just kind of sits on top and eventually gets kicked elsewhere, this mat is designed so that the litter falls through the holes and stays inside the mat until you're ready to dump it. It's made out of an EVA material that's supposed to be gentle enough for cat paws, and my two kitties don't seem to have a problem walking on it. I *highly* recommend getting the larger 30-by-24-inch mat to extend the coverage area — I initially got the smaller one but went back for the larger size and it's perfect. Note that the mat will probably have a fold down the middle when it first arrives, but just give it some time and weigh it down with something if needed; it'll lay flat.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
3. And heavy-duty litter box liners to hold up against the amount of feverish digging and scratching happening inside those boxes. There's nothing worse than trying to take out a bag of litter when it's already half falling apart with litter (and waste) spilling out the side.
Cats who like to tear big holes in litter box liners make them pretty much pointless to use, but reviewers say these heavy-duty liners are sturdy enough to withstand the shredding. These are jumbo-size too, so they'll fit most litter boxes.
Promising review: "I have two indoor cats, and one indoor/outdoor cat split among three litter boxes. These liners hold up for several weeks without ripping, and are scooped daily. My cats love to pee in the corners, so I constantly have to scrub against the corners with the litter scooper and they have yet to rip. The other brands I tried, all eventually ripped." —Eric
Get a pack of 15 from Amazon for $10.29 (also available in a pack of five).
4. A pair of professional nail clippers if your kitties like to play a little too roughly sometimes — trimming their nails once they start to get sword-level sharp will prevent them from accidentally hurting each other (or you!). It'll also keep them from using those nails on your best furniture.
Not to scare you, but I once had to take a cat to the vet because the other one accidentally scratched his ear while playing (unbeknownst to me) and it got infected. Now I make *extra* sure I trim those nails when they start to get extra sharp. If you're new to trimming your cats' nails, you can start with just one or two nails at a time to get them used to the process, and of course, be sure to give them a treat afterward. 😊
Promising review: "These were way better than expected. Most of my life, I have used human nail clippers for cats. I have tried nail scissors unsuccessfully. We also tried another brand of cat claw trimmers that were guillotine style, but splintered their nails. These cut so smoothly, easily (without needing a lot of pressure), and so cleanly with no splintering at all. Just mad at myself I waited this long to get them. I truly didn’t expect such an affordable pair would perform this well." —interiorlulu
Get them from Amazon for $6.99.
5. A cat tree so alllll your feline bbs can lounge, sleep, and play in the same spot together. Cats like to be up high so they can see everything that's going on, and this gives them another place to climb and scratch that's *not* your expensive furniture. Plus, the adorable view of them dozing on it day in and day out never gets old.
I've owned this exact cat tree for about a year and a half now and have to say, for the amount of use you (well, your cats) get out of it, it's a steal at this price. My cats (that's them on the right above) are on this thing EVERY day. There are sisal-covered posts along the entire height of it for your cats to scratch, and the rope is just now starting to come apart from the amount of feverish scratching my younger cat, Chicho, has done to it (which, for $70, I'm not mad about). Now, there are some parts of this tree my adult cats simple weren't interested in using: the hammock on the first level, the cubby hole on the second, and the tunnel on the third. Those are absolutely designed for kittens, making this a great tree for cats of all ages. My cats prefer the two top tiers of the tree and the side basket — which my very thick older cat, Sneaky, curls up in for his afternoon naps every single day. I appreciate that this cat tree doesn't take up a *ton* of space either and fits very well in my NYC apartment. If you've got a couple of kitties and haven't gotten them a dedicated cat tree yet, take this as your sign that it's worth it!
Get it from Amazon for $68.68+ (available in five colors).
6. A ChomChom pet hair roller that I will never stop writing about because it's the only thing that's saved my VELVET couch (bad idea, I know) from my two cats who just looove lounging there. It doesn't mess with sticky tapes or paper; instead, you get a reusable brush that grabs up every bit of hair and lint as you clean — just empty it out after, and you're good to go again!
Living that multi-cat life doesn't *have* to mean living under a thick layer of fur at all times.
Promising review: "Ok. This is the f*ing GOAT. My boyfriend has a beautiful velvet couch. Not only do we have two cats but it is also a magnet for lint. I was wasting sheets of lint rollers that still took too long to de-lint the couch. Then I bought this thing that looked like volcanic rock but still didn’t do it and discarding the lint on that thing was impossible and I ended up just moving the lint around on the couch. I waited a good three weeks for this to arrive, first seeing it on IG. I got it today. I immediately went at it on the couch and it took like three minutes and two times emptying the trap. The inventor deserves a Nobel Peace Prize because I’ve had fighting fits with my bf over this couch. Now I don’t have to cover it up in a cheap sheet. I have never loved an object so much in my life." —Son He
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
7. A Litter Robot so you don't have to follow that rule of having a litter box for every cat you own *plus* one. That's because this splurge-worthy, high-tech litter box will clean up after them about 30 seconds after they finish doing their business and hop out, ensuring it's clean for the next cat and significantly cutting down on the effort you have to spend keeping it clean.
When my mom first told me about this $500 automatic litter box she'd read about somewhere, my eyes just about popped out of my head thinking about spending that much on a thing that my cats poop in. But after thinking about it some more, I realized it's actually a pretty reasonable investment since I plan on owning cats forever but shamefully hate cleaning out their litter boxes as often as they really should be.
I've been using the Litter Robot myself for 2+ years now, and I'm pretty sure both me and my two cats are way happier for it. After a cat is done using it, the Litter Robot waits a set amount of time until the cat's presence is no longer detected, then begins to rotate, collecting the waste into a bag at the bottom while retaining the clean litter in the barrel. I usually don't detect a smell from it afterward, though once the bag starts to get really full, you might get a subtle reminder that you need to take it out. I only have to take out that bag about once a week, and a flashing light will let you know when it's full.
Initially, the cats were a little spooked by the sound of the Litter Robot during a cycle, and for the first few weeks, they would just sit and stare at it, as if it would get up and run at them if they took their eyes off it. At this point, though, they've completely adjusted and accepted it as their way of life, making my life a heck of a lot easier while ensuring they always have a clean bed of litter. It's a pricey purchase, to be sure, but if cleaning out the litter box daily or even every other day is hard for you and you'd rather not think about it much at all, I say the Litter Robot is worth it. One thing to note: It's quite large, so make sure you have a dedicated space for it.
Get it from Litter Robot for $549 (available in white or gray).
Looking for a cheaper option? Here's another self-cleaning cat litter box from Amazon that reviewers like — it's smaller and utilizes disposable trays instead.
8. A budget-friendly top-entry litter box discreet enough to place in multiple rooms if you have more than a few cats and really need to make sure they have ~options~. The grooved lid at the top helps remove leftover litter particles from your cat's paws as they climb out, and if you have a dog in the house who likes to go digging in litter boxes, this design can also keep them out of your cats' poop spots.
Reviewers say it works for both small and bigger cats alike! One reviewer's tip: Make sure the side without the grooved lid is facing a wall so that cats can't jump out that way (the grooved side is what prevents litter tracking).
Note that if you have a senior cat with limited mobility, you'd want to provide a litter box with low, easy access for that cat.
Promising review: "We have three cats and have to manage a silly amount of cat politics. We've learned that having a higher number of litter boxes, and spread to multiple locations, cuts way down on bullying and helps cats to feel safe, [as they are] instinctively territorial about where they put their scent and feel vulnerable when they're 'in the act'. This cat box helps to be able to have boxes in rooms of the house where a cat box would feel garish, not to mention the litter mess. It took a little while for my cats to try it out but they're using it now and don't get to kick the gravel out everywhere (I swear they do it on purpose)." —Dism
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in seven colors and three styles).
9. A UV black light flashlight that, uh, may give you some very gross info about where your cats have been having accidents. There's nothing worse than detecting the vague smell of pee or vomit and not knowing where it's coming from — and unfortunately, when you have multiple kitties, the chances of that happening while you're not in the room go up significantly
Promising review: "OMG this is disgusting!!! I hope this isn't all just cat pee that shows up cause there is a lot! I bought this because I thought my cat was peeing in one room and couldn't find the exact spot so I bought this. Found the spot and more. Would recommend." —Momof3boys
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
10. And an odor-eliminating spray you should have on hand for when you locate that latest carpet accident. Not only does it lift away stains; it also releases enzymes that break down the deep and persistent odors left behind.
Carpet messes are undoubtedly the worst to clean up — it's "funny" how they always choose to have their accident there — but you can also use this on clothes and other surfaces like concrete and hardwood. Just be sure to follow the instructions carefully for non-carpet use.
Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Rossi's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia
Get it from Amazon for $19.31+ (available in two sizes).
11. A dual-cabin pet carrier for when you need to take a pair of cats on the go, whether it's a planned vet trip or an emergency where you need to get them out of the building quickly and safely.
Promising review: "Like most reviewers here, I purchased after a bad experience with evacuating my two cats during a fire alarm. I needed something I could carry easily and get both of them in, bonus points if I could store it compactly. They are both 13–14 pounds and from nose to butt about 16 inches long. I took this bag for a test drive and yes they were pretty cramped but there’s really no way to make the bag larger and still be carried by a small person (as a small person it’s difficult not to tip over with it as is). Put this to the test with a fire alarm in my building this week. I laid the pack on its back so the two front windows were facing up, dragged the babies from their hiding places and dropped them right in. It was shockingly painless compared to getting them into hard plastic carriers (they usually grab onto the metal doors and resist going in but with this there was nothing to grab until they were in it, because of the flexible material). We were the first ones out of the building. Turned out it was a small, real fire in another unit this time and no one was hurt but now I feel 100% sure they will be safe. Bonus: None of the dozens of dogs also evacuated noticed them in backpack form and left them alone, and I got lots of compliments!" —Elizabeth Doughty
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in two colors and three sizes).
12. An air purifier to help you manage indoor allergies from pet dander and those awful smells that waft around from the litter box — and if you've ever seen one of your cat's eyes watering, it's possible the poor thing could have allergies itself. This works quietly in the background to clean your air — all you have to do is replace the filter every six to eight months!
It captures not only pet dander and odors but also dust, smoke, pollen, and other indoor irritants that you don't see but can be harmful for you and any children.
Promising review: "I foster kittens for a rescue, and no matter how often I clean the boxes, I still have an odor in the room. I got this product out of desperation. It was a good size and weight for kitties bouncing around. I am truly shocked and enormously happy with how it works! My husband was at wits' end with his sensitive nose. He goes in there now and is astonished, no smell. We are getting another for the kitchen! The room is 10x10, and I use it on the 2 setting. I also enjoy the night light. Very helpful without disturbing sick sleepy babies recovering from illness." —Victoria Mohagen
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in black or white).
13. A pair of food storage containers because with multiple cats, you have to keep a lot more food on hand than the average pet owner, and this isn't just an easy way to store it in bulk — it'll also thwart particularly smart kitties who will tear open their food bags if left out. These airtight bins keep your cat food fresh for longer and also make it easy to reach in and scoop out the amount you need.
You get a large 33-quart bin and a smaller, stackable 12-quart bin, so if you have two different types of dry food you can store them separately, or just use the top bin to store supplies, treats, etc. You could also use the bottom bin for storing cat litter and the top bin for food — the options here are endless! The wheels on the bottom bin make it easy to roll around, a helpful feature for those with limited mobility or less arm strength. A scoop is included!
Promising review: "These storage boxes are excellent for protecting pet food from bugs and mice. The smaller container can hold just under an 11-pound bag of cat food. The cat food we use has crunchy and soft morsels. The soft morsels stay soft and the scent from the food when opening the container is fresh and sustained. The bottom container holds up to 25-pound bag of dog food. It has the same results too. The wheels make it convenient to store in a pantry or closet and slide out when needed." —Shannon Campbell
Get it from Amazon for $24.29+ (available with or without scoop and in 12 colors).
14. A 40-pound bag of Dr. Elsey's cat litter to keep you stocked up for your felines' bathroom habits — you can even put it on Subscribe & Save at Amazon if you're constantly running out before you remember to order more. It forms hard clumps that are easy to scoop, doesn't get tracked all over your house, and has a 99.9% dust-free, hypoallergenic formulation that's better for you and your cats.
According to Amazon, I have ordered this stuff 56 times going all the way back to 2017, and I swear by it. First of all, the convenience of putting a 40-pound bag on subscription and having it straight to your door can't be understated. As someone who lives in New York without a car, I don't really have another choice, but even if you can drive to the pet store and buy litter, this is way easier, especially when you're caring for a large number of cats. People have all sorts of opinions on the "best" type of litter to use with your cat, but a good clumping, low-dust, low-tracking formula is one you can't go wrong with, and Dr. Elsey's checks all those boxes. It does a solid job of covering the odor (as long as you're scooping regularly), and paired with a good trapper mat to catch what your cats track out as they exit, you won't end up with it all over your house.
Promising review: "Several years ago I saw this litter in a review on a cat veterinarian's website. I had tried many different brands and types of cat litter — clay, paper, corn, etc. — because I wanted to find one with minimal dust. I ordered a bag and have never purchased another brand since. I have found this litter works for multiple cats equally as well. No perfume smell, little to no dust, reduced tracking, clumps well, longer time between changes, and has great odor control." —mydogtate
Get it from Amazon for $20.99.