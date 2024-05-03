You’ll Want To Peek Through Your Fingers At These Products' Gnarly Before And After Pics — And Then Buy Them

1. A pumice cleaning stone to tackle the buildup in your toilet — it's capable of removing the rust, mineral deposits, and stains that you can't bear to look at for one more day without damaging your porcelain.
Use gentle back-and-forth motions to remove stains and deposits from inside the toilet bowl, and voila!
Promising review: "Will make your toilet bowl shine! I have tiny black specks that appear on random parts of my toilet bowl and this thing scraped them right off!! I also got up where the water comes out and was able to scrape that off as well. Takes a little elbow grease but once you find the groove it works great!" —Cassandra Gilkey
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $5.99+ (also available in white).
2. A tub of OxiClean, because this powerful, water-activated formula is iconic for a reason — it'll completely get rid of the evidence when you're dealing with deep-rooted stains from bowel accidents (human or pet) and other major messes.
Promising review: "Wowza!!! I bought this because my dog had diarrhea after beginning a new medication. He sleeps with me, and I will spare you the gross details, but waking up next to a very sick dog with poop ALL over some extremely expensive linens was terrible. A vintage linen group I belong to told me to try OxiClean. I was convinced it wouldn’t work on antique, WHITE, hand-sewn linens covered in dried liquid dog poo, but I thought I'd try anyway. I filled my bathtub halfway with lukewarm water, dumped in two full scoops, and soaked everything for the full six hours that the box recommended. Then, I washed the linens on gentle in cold water. GUYS, YOU CANNOT TELL MY DOG POOPED ALL OVER THESE, AND I SWEAR THEY ARE WHITER THAN THEY WERE WHEN I FIRST BOUGHT THEM. I am seriously shocked and absolutely thrilled. I can’t believe I’m so excited about a housecleaning product, but this stuff really buttered my biscuits. BTW: The vet switched my doggo’s meds, and now he’s MUCH better!" —Rae Regenbogen
Get a 5-pound tub from Amazon for $11.78.
3. A stainless-steel tongue scraper — fighting the battle against stinky breath can be a real struggle without this surgical grade tool, which helps remove odor-causing plaque and bacteria. Now your friends can stop offering you breath mints out of the blue. 😬
Dr. Tung's is a small biz that makes breath-improving dental products.
Promising review: "For YEARS, my tongue had been a whiteish-covered organ. It was more white-covered than pink. It looked like it had been born permanently stained with streaks of vanilla ice cream. I secretly envied the wet, pink, glistening tongues of others. Over the years and with countless attempts of desperation, I scrubbed and scrubbed my tongue with the fronts and backs of toothbrushes, all to no avail. Until tonight. As I pulled the gentle scraper down across my tongue, I couldn't believe my eyes. I HAD FINALLY UNCOVERED WHAT MY SOUL HAS CRIED FOR FOR YEARS — A PINKISH-RED TONGUE! [Short version]: BUY THIS SCRAPER. It will take years off your tongue and add them back upon your life." —Stewart Clyde
Get it from Amazon for $6.02.
4. A beloved Folex carpet cleaner to finally tackle that stain on your white carpet that simply won't disappear — or rescue it in an emergency. Whether it's a pet accident, red wine, or a mysterious stain of which you don't even know the origins, this odor-free cleaner will lift it right away, no rinsing needed.
Promising reviews: "I purchased this cleaner since the reviews were so great. No regrets since it did exactly what it said. Coffee, dirt, and wine stains removed, just like that! It’s easy to use and oh-so-fast too!" —empowered
"I just removed makeup from my favorite white shirt and my white pillow cases!!!!!!!!!!!! It doesn’t bleed the stain further down on cotton and removes on carpet just as well! They are both mind-blowing and easy to use! I love spending my money on products that do what they say they are going to do! No regrets. Stop wasting money and effort on everything else!" —JRreview
Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in two sizes and various quantities).
5. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel here to save the day and rid your feet of those old, thick calluses that have been there for YEARS. It's a simple process of applying, waiting, and rinsing it off — then marveling at how your once-hardened feet could ever look and feel this baby soft.
Just presoak feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I saw this product on Tiktok. My feet were sort of rough and I used it as directed — after four applications my feet are baby smooth. Now I didn’t soak my feet properly the first three times, but the fourth time i did and it made a big difference. Some did get on my skin but it didn’t burn." —Coresa
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
6. And an oddly satisfying foot file to gently remove dead skin buildup and calluses on the heels of your feet and leave them so smooth, you won't be able to stop touching them. You can use it on dry or wet skin!
Promising review: "I was BLOWN AWAY by this product! I have dealt with calloused, cracked heels for as long as I can remember. Some things have worked better than others in the past, but I’ve been in a rut of bad feet for the past several months. The foot rasp/file/scraper that I had was not even coming close to doing the job, and it is a similar style to this one, so I wasn’t getting my hopes up for this one. Based on the reviews and before/after pics, I had to give it a shot though! I gave it a go before getting in the shower and was just so impressed with how easy to use it was and how incredibly it worked. It took less than 15 minutes between both feet and VERY LITTLE pressure/effort was required. This product gave me better results than most professional pedicures I’ve had!" —Halk
Get it from Amazon for $8.95.
7. A pack of two Venus Visage teeth whitening pens, minty fresh without the weird aftertaste and completely painless — no discomfort for sensitive teeth and gums! But most importantly, it leaves your teeth noticeably whiter, and at a fraction of the cost of the dentist (and Crest Whitestrips).
Also, if you have teeth crowding that makes it hard for a toothbrush to reach certain teeth (like the reviewer above is showing), this lets you more easily target those severe areas of discoloration.
Promising review: "After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a pack of two pens from Amazon for $18.95+ (also available in a four-pack).
8. A 36-pack of Mighty Patch hydrocolloid stickers to keep any unexpected zits from ruining your plans. Stick one on before bed or during the day — either way, it'll get to work drawing out all that nasty gunk clogging your pores, leaving you with noticeably flatter skin in 6–8 hours. It'll prevent any picking at the area too!
Hero Cosmetics is an Asian woman-founded brand and home of The Mighty Patch. Ju Rhyu launched the brand in 2017, which has evolved with products such as cleansers, toners, nose strip Mighty Patches, and more!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis says, "I've tried various (countless 😅) pimple patches in the past and Mighty Patch definitely takes the cake. I stick it on and honestly forget that it's even there. The adhesive is strong, so it stays on during my tossing and turning at night, but I often wear it during the day, too! I work from home, and it's not noticeable during my video calls, which I truly, truly appreciate." For more deets, check out her full Mighty Patch review!
Promising review: "Such a great product! I heard about it on TikTok and had to try it. I leave them on when I sleep and the blemish is smaller and smooth on the surface when I take it off. Obsessed." —Renee K.
Get a pack of 36 Mighty Patch Original stickers from Amazon for $10.77 — and check out all their other pimple patch styles and sizes here, including the larger version made to go over your nose that's shown above.
9. A jar of The Pink Stuff that really *shouldn't* work as well as it does on SO many messes — and yet, the ever-growing hype and countless 5-star ratings for this all-purpose cleaning paste prove otherwise. Put it to the test on that burned pan, stained bathtub, or marked-up wall you've long given up on and watch it work its magic.
Check out this TikTok where my former colleague Britt Ross uses The Pink Stuff on a dirty sheet pan, pair of white sneakers, and her toaster oven — spoiler, the results are *seriously* impressive. And for another testimonial, peep this TikTok where it's used on the bottom of a burn-stained saucepan!
Promising review: "Got this because TikTok made me do it. I put a smear on a hair dye stain in my shower from six months ago. Thought I’d have to let it sit for a while so I rubbed it in with a Scrub Daddy and was ready to let it sit, but it was already gone. Blew my mind. Removed rust stains in the toilet and hard water marks from the tank instantly. Goodbye other cleaners." —L. Seitz
Get it from Amazon for $5.29+ (available in three sizes).
10. Some wart-removing pads you stick on like they're regular bandages — from there, they'll get to work removing your stubborn growths while concealing and cushioning the area for max comfort.
Promising review: "I had a wart on my finger that I had been trying to get rid of for a while. I used all different kinds of freezing medicines and wart removers and ended up with this as a last resort before going to a doctor. These had my wart come off my finger within a week — no pain, literally just came off when I decided to change my bandage. Amazing!!" —K Pic
Get a 14-pack from Amazon for $6.99.
11. A nose hair wax kit if you can't stand those long, pesky nose hairs but dread the thought of an agonizing (and expensive) salon visit. Many reviewers say these are nearly painless, and they'll get rid of nose hairs for 4–6 weeks!
You'll get 100 grams of nose wax beads, 30 wax applicators, 10 mustache protectors, a measuring cup, and 15 paper cups at your disposal. FYI, if you're concerned about the pain, one reviewer describes it on the level of "when you leave a Band-Aid on your skin too long and you pull it off."
Promising review: "I highly recommend this product. The instructions were super easy to follow, and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the two minutes were up; however, it didn't even hurt. I expected it to hurt momentarily and my eyes to water, but neither was true! If you wanna get rid of them pesky nose hairs...snag this product!!!" —Julie J.
Get it from Amazon for $13.85.