If Your Home's Aesthetic Is Everything To You, Here Are 48 Things You Won't Want To Miss

1. A dreamy boho duvet set with embroidered tufts adding the coziest texture. Its chic design is paired with thoughtful details like ties inside to keep the duvet from bunching and a zipper to seal it off more easily than buttons.
2. A set of six faux potted flowers to add pops of color to your windows, bookshelves, and anywhere that's looking a little drab.
Promising review: "These pots were just as pictured. The color of the pots and flowers are all very pretty. Would definitely recommend to brighten up your home." —Denise Deshaies
3. A large woven basket doubling as both cozy decor and handy storage for your spare blankets, throw pillows, toys, and other odds and ends. It'll keep all that extra *stuff* out of sight but close by whenever you need it, all while maintaining your curated aesthetic.
Promising review: "This organizing basket is just what I was looking for to store our warm winter throws in our family room. It’s absolutely beautiful! The two-tone colors match my space perfectly! The basket material is very thick and sturdy. It easily holds its shape, even when empty. I am so pleased with the quality and the craftsmanship. I will definitely look into other sizes and styles." —Sky
4. A nonstick deep dish pan from BuzzFeed's Goodful collection that's as practical as it is ✨ pretty ✨ since it's an all-in-one replacement for your frying pan, sauté pan, stockpot, wok, skillet, and braiser. It's made of heavy-duty but lightweight aluminum you can easily move around the kitchen, and comes with a handy beechwood spatula.
Its coating doesn't contain PFOA, lead, cadmium, toxic metals, or nanoparticles. It's also dishwasher safe!
Promising reviews: "I waited to write a review until I'd actually tested the pan and after using it for two months, I can honestly say that it is amazing! It's the best cookware product that I've ever used as it heats up evenly and cleans so easily (even the bottom of the pan still looks new). I am currently looking at other Goodful products to replace my other pots so YES, I'd highly recommend this product!" —Johnny O
"I purchased this for my mother-in-law since she has arthritis in her hands and can’t lift anything heavy. This pan is incredibly light and it’s become a favorite with everyone who cooks in this kitchen. It holds a lot, cooks evenly, and even gets clean in the dishwasher. I can’t say enough good things about this pan. You won’t be sorry if you purchase it." —J. O'Donnell
5. A genius candle warmer lamp if you love the *idea* of candles but flames make you nervous (or your landlord doesn't allow you to light them). Just set the candle on its base and turn the lamp on, and its heat will melt the candle as if it were lit, releasing its delicious aroma into the air. It's cute, cozy, and completely hazard free.
It includes a halogen warming bulb, and even has a dimmer so you can adjust it to your desired brightness level.
Get a closer look at it on TikTok (it looks super cute in a kitchen too)!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis says: "🎶 It's me, hi. I'm the impulsive buyer, it's me. 🎶 After seeing this gooorgeous candle warmer online time and time again (and trying to ignore the urge to buy what I absolutely didn't need)...I finally did it, and WOW am I glad I did. This lamp looks even better in person, it warms all of my candles evenly, and after moving it to my desk, I figured out it can be used as the cutest mug warmer, too! It comes with two compatible 50-watt warming bulbs that melt candles from top to bottom. The dimming feature is also really convenient for both the brightness of the light and for how fast or slow you want your candle to melt! This would definitely be a 12/10 gift."
6. An affordable and surprisingly chic entryway shoe organizer featuring two flip-out drawers that can store up to 12 pairs of shoes (so you stop tripping over that pile by the front door when you're running late to work). Plus, you can make it a one-stop shop for other essentials like your car keys and dog leashes — and place cute decor on top!
Check out an unboxing and get a closer look at it on TikTok! Of course, you could also position two of these side by side if you have the space.
These feature interior shelves that can be adjusted or removed, depending on the type and size of shoes you want to store. The graphic above (and on the listing) shows what shoe sizes can be accommodated!
Promising review: "Obsessed with this cabinet. The quality is great for the price and it’s so stylish and doesn’t take up much space for the storage it provides! I added little hooks on the side to be able to hang dog leashes. The only con would be if you have large feet you aren’t going to be able to fit as many pairs of shoes in. My size 10s fit just right, but my husbands shoes sometimes have to go sideways so can only fit 1–3 pairs in the bottom drawer. But still better than on the floor!" —Nancy
7. A set of self-adhesive removable decals that'll make your stairs feel more like a cohesive part of your aesthetic — get ready for gasps of delight every time new friends and visiting fam lay eyes on these.
Promising review: "These went on smooth as butta! I’ve gotten so many compliments and guests assume I painted it. Just have a box knife and patience. It’s worth the time investment! I’ve had mine on now for a year and it stays on just fine." —Amazon Customer
8. A Flowerbar if you like to surround yourself with botanical vibes — these dried flowers are set in real wood and last for several years. You know that bare wall, the one you've held off on decorating until you find the perfect piece? You just found it.
Owner Tina runs this shop in Paderborn, Germany. Each of the displays has different stem bouquets available. You can also buy all the hardware you need to hang these up straight from the shop!
Promising reviews: "This is perfect! Looks even better in person. The flowers looked great even after shipping and were just the right amount. Easy to mount with provided hardware. Such a unique piece and great addition to any decor. Highly recommend!" —Misty Ferguson
"I love this and ended up deciding to use on my fireplace mantle instead of hanging it. It looks great!" —Theresa Wangeman
9. A raining cloud essential oil diffuser made for anyone who loves the sound of rain. This diffuser is basically 2-in-1 relaxation, since you can add essential oils for aromatherapy *and* it makes a trickling sound like little raindrops — perfect for adding calming vibes to your space.
It features seven different colors for customizable mood lighting, three levels of brightness, and five water flow speeds. You can hear how the trickling water sounds in this reviewer video, and see it in action on TikTok.
Note: According to Johns Hopkins, you may want to avoid diffusing oils around larger groups and young children because of the side effects of different oils.
Promising review: "I love this thing. I have anxiety and insomnia, and I need background noise to function/sleep. This little desktop fountain is SO SOOTHING, both aesthetically and the sound of the little raindrops. If I’m in the room with it, it’s probably on. If you love the sound of rain this is for you. Because I’m paranoid and I want this to last, I run it with plain distilled water and I have not used essential oils with it even though they say it’s fine. It’s very dry here right now, and I still only have to top up the water every few days even with it running daily. It’s a solid 12/10 from me." —Violet
