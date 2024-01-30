If You Want To Spend Less On Your Heating Bill, Check Out The 23 Things On This List

To apply it, you first attach the included double-sided tape to your window frame, measure your window and cut the film to size, press it onto the tape, and then shrink it with a blow-dryer so it adheres to your window. Some reviewers say they improved the process by working out bubbles with a credit card as they went.

Promising review: "Definitely felt the difference right away. I live in the north and my place has five big windows. Add that to open floor plan, and you get a heating bill disaster during the winter. So happy to report this is going to be my best friend every year. I install on Nov. 1 of every year, remove in May. Immediately noticed that instead of having my heat bill at $100+ for one month, now I was billed only an average of $70–$80. That $20 makes a huge difference. Don't hesitate to buy! It's so easy to install, too!" —Erika B.

Get a five-window kit from Amazon for $20.49.

You can also get an XL kit for a large patio door or windows for $19.33.