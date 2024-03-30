If You Want Functional Kitchen Items With A Beautiful Aesthetic, You've Come To The Right Place

Popular products from this list
A nitro cold brew maker to replace your daily coffee runs with café-quality cups of nitro cold brew made right at home! This stainless steel machine is chic enough to sit out on your corner and will save you money in the long run.
And a set of blooming tea flowers for an excuse to have an elegant tea party and break out the fancy cups — even if it's a party of one.
An enviable Le Creuset salt mill (and matching pepper mill) in the color of your choice so you can match your current kitchen ~aesthetic~.
1. A salt and pepper marble wood tray to house these two essential seasonings in a chic container you'll be proud to leave out on the counter. An included brass spoon makes it easy to sprinkle these seasonings into any dish!
Note that this set should be hand-washed and not put in the microwave.
Promising review: "I love this little salt and pepper server. The quality is sturdy and beautiful and for the price, it is a beautiful statement as a gift or for your home. The price point is perfect and makes it truly a wonderful housewarming or host/hostess gift. I am very picky about quality and this product I give 5 stars. Will be buying many more." —Sancha88
Get it from Amazon for $45.99.
2. A colander that expands to fit the side of your sink so you can easily wash and rinse produce without it taking up much space. People also use this as a dish rack!
3. A slim magnetic stove shelf, a game-changing upgrade for smaller kitchens where counter space is at a premium. This magnetic shelf attaches to the top of your stove with zero installation required, giving you an aesthetically pleasing *and* functional spot to store small essentials while freeing up precious cabinet space.
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Check out a Tiktok of the StoveShelf in action!
Promising review: "This is perfect and I’m obsessed. Where has this contraption been all my life? We basically freed up the cabinet above the stove where we messily stored our spices/oils and such. Now, the things we use the most are right in front of us. And more things fit than expected! Like our olive oil dispenser, nonstick cooking spray, a whole canister of sea salt. Also it’s magnetic so you literally just snap it on to your oven. This was the biggest bang for your buck sort of organization product I’ve gotten for my kitchen!" —Katie M.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three sizes and in three finishes).
4. A pretty stainless steel measuring cup set, because you might as well have a set with ~a pop of flair~ considering how essential measuring cups and spoons are to everyday cooking and baking.
5. A gorgeous glass juicer so you can get the most out of your favorite citrus fruit, then easily pour the juice right into your cup.
6. Prismatic window film to let the sun cast vibrant rainbows across the kitchen while providing a lil' extra privacy. It still lets sunlight through, but you won't have to stare at your neighbors' sun-tanning on the back deck while you wash dishes.
Promising review: "When I’m standing at my kitchen sink, my view is my neighbors whenever they are on their deck. With this window cling on part of the window, now the neighbors have privacy and I have beautiful rainbows all over the counter and sink. It makes me happy! Great product! Great price! Easy to install!" —W. Macindoe
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).
7. The gorgeous Always Pan from Our Place, which will make you regret all the times you dirtied up six different dishes to make one meal. The Always Pan can do it all: braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, serve, and store. It's also sooo lightweight and compact and comes in *gorgeous* colors to match your aesthetic.
It comes with a beechwood spatula, custom stainless-steel steamer basket, modular lid, and of course, the pan.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Melanie Aman swears by hers: "I love my Our Place pan. It's a beautiful sage color that isn't an eyesore on my stovetop. I also really love the steamer basket, which is great for frozen dumplings, and the nesting spatula. No more sauce and grease dripping from the spoon all over the counter!" (Psst — check out our full Always Pan review for more deets on why we love it!)
Get it from Our Place for $120+ (available in 10 colors and three sizes).
8. A microwave rice and quinoa cooker so you don't have to wait 20 minutes just to make rice or some other grain to go with your meal! Just pop this into the dishwasher, and you'll have hot rice, quinoa, couscous, other the grain of your choice ready in minutes! It's specifically designed so that water doesn't overflow in the microwave while cooking.
Promising review: "We love this rice maker! Prep time in just minutes. This has saved us so much time, especially when we need dinner done quick! The rice comes out fully cooked. In the beginning, it may take a few tries, since all microwaves are different, (setting at 800) as recommended, you'll eventually know what amount of rice goes with what amount of water, etc. I add salt to taste and a teaspoon of olive oil and it comes out delish! When done, just turn it over on your serving plate or just serve it directly from the container; afterward, just pop in dishwasher...no hard rice scraping to do. We've purchased other Lekue products and love them too! Highly recommend!" —Ani
Get it from Amazon for $27.95.
9. A set of nesting mixing bowls in four ombré shades that, when stacked, are *very* pleasing to the eyes. Aside from their aesthetic, these have a few nice touches that make them easier to handle than the average mixing bowl — each one has a handle, a spout for pouring, and a black grip on the bottom so they don't slide around.
Promising review: "I love these mixing bowls. The packaging is very beautiful. The bonus for me is the black rings in the bottom to prevent the bowls from sliding around on the counter when you’re mixing/whisking. I bought them for making pancakes, but I use them for everything now. The set is a nice upgrade from using a regular soup bowl for mixing." —Sarita
Get the set of four from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 13 styles).
10. Swedish dishcloths capable of absorbing up to 15 times their own weight. They're more durable and last longer than the average dishrag, and the best part is that you can just toss them into the dishwasher for cleaning!
11. A flower trivet mat that doubles as cute wall decor when you're not using it to protect your table from hot pans.
13. An absolutely beautiful set of handblown colored wine glasses worth treating yourself to. These will make your evening glass of wine feel even more special, and they'd add a lovely pop of color if displayed in a wine cabinet.
14. And a wine decanter designed to aerate your wine and release its natural aromas for an even better taste...but also because it's pretty.
15. A set of glass food storage jars with bamboo lids so you can upgrade your pantry situation with see-through storage — perfect for holding dried goods like pasta, sugar, flour, and cereal. It makes it WAY easier to find what you're looking for, and the organization will feel oh so satisfying every time you look at it.
16. The iconic, much-loved Balmuda toaster for my fellow bread lovers out there — this splurge-worthy Japanese gadget is known for creating the *perfect* piece of toast, using a method that envelops the bread in a thin layer of steam to toast the surface while preserving the moisture and flavor within. Your morning toast and sandwiches will never be the same.
Get a closer look at the Balmuda toaster on TikTok.
Promising review: "Holy moly! Best toast I have ever made. I did a comparison taste test with the Balmuda toaster versus my cheapie $60 toaster oven. You can really taste the difference in the toast with the texture and the moisture of the inside of the toast. Hands-down, Balmuda blew my other toaster out the water. So happy with purchase." —JL
Get it from Amazon for $299 (available in five colors).
17. Or a four-slice retro toaster with extra-wide slots to fit even those extra-thick bagels. It also has a dedicated bagel button, seven shade settings, and dual independent control panels so that person who likes their toast nearly burnt can do just that without affecting anyone else's breakfast.
Promising review: "Is it possible...a toaster can be...this sexy? Yes. Absolutely yes. This sexy toaster fit right in my farmhouse-style kitchen with its cool mint-green color and retro vibes. Pros: four slots, and they are the wide-and-long type, meaning those fancier breads fit without squishing the sides of your slice. It has a bagel setting, as well as a nifty reheat button so your toast doesn't get burnt or overly crispy if you aren't hovering over it and miss it pop up and have to retoast it. It is fairly easy to clean, just dump the tray, so no worries about crumbs or bits of bread burning in the bottom and ruining the perfect taste of your slice. The knobs have a neat texture and are adjustable so you can time it just right for Pop Tarts, toast, or toasted sandwich bread. Cons: My husband is a little jealous of how much I love this toaster, and has been asking me if it is better than him. What could I say? I mean it makes TOAST, all he makes is methane gas so... Maybe consider ordering a couples therapy workbook to go with this toaster when purchasing." —Alice R.
Get it from Amazon for $52.49+ (available in three colors).
18. A drip coffee maker that's not your average Mr. Coffee — the matte-white design with copper finishes gives it a sleek, modern look to suit its modern features, including Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility and Voice-To-Brew controls.
19. An investment-worthy KitchenAid stand mixer as gorgeous as it is useful, whether you're whipping mashed potatoes, mixing cooking dough, or making a big batch of meatballs — it's one of the best kitchen splurges, in my humble opinion, *especially* if you bake on the regular.
The 10-speed mixer comes with a flat beater, a coated dough hook, a six-wire whip, a bowl and bowl lid, and a pouring shield. The 5-quart stainless-steel bowl can mix dough for nine dozen cookies or four loaves of bread in a single batch!
I have this particular mixer in the Ice color and honestly can't imagine living without it now — it takes all the manual effort out of whisking ingredients and saves you a bit of time as you can work on other things while it's blending. If you've been on the fence about getting a KitchenAid, let this be the final nudge you needed to pull the trigger.
Promising review: "I have owned a KitchenAid mixer for well over 20 years and just upgraded to this one. We redid the kitchen and my accent color is aqua so this looks spectacular sitting on my counter. I wanted a little more power and this is perfect for me. I do a lot of baking so I couldn't live without a KitchenAid mixer. I also have the spiralizer and pasta making attachments. This is a work horse! I will never use anything but a KitchenAid." —T Jaye Brand
Get it from Amazon for $449.95 (available in 23 colors).
20. A beautiful patterned 10-piece mixing bowl set with spill-free lids and nonslip bases so your bowl doesn't move around while mixing up cake batter.
Promising review: "I cannot rave enough about how cute and perfect this plastic/melamine bowl set is! I was looking for something that nested, was durable but lightweight, had lids, and was the variety of sizes I needed. To boot, they have the nonslip rubber bottoms and an adorable floral pattern. The largest is ideal for huge salads, a whole watermelon, etc. The smallest is great for a handful of grapes. Perfect in-between sizes too. This definitely exceeded my expectations!" —Gretchen
Get it from Amazon for $41.94 (available in two designs).