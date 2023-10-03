If You Get Deep Satisfaction From Organizing Your Home, You Need These 35 Products

1. Clear fridge organizing bins for stashing your produce, drinks, and more. It won't just make your fridge look like something out of a magazine; it'll also help you get through all that expensive food you bought before it goes bad thanks to the clear design that lets you see everything at a glance.
Promising review: "Ok, I'm a bit of an over-organizer (if there is such a thing). But my refrigerator was seriously lacking in organization. These beauties did the trick. No more fruit rolling around, grapes being crushed, cheese sticks everywhere, cold cuts hiding. I love them. And they make keeping the refrigerator clean easy, pop them out and rinse." —DLWH
Get a set of eight bins for $17.99 (also available in other sets).
2. And if you *really* wanna feel like a lifestyle influencer, some little fridge labels to help you (and other members of your household) remember what goes where. These *really* tie the whole look together and give it a consistent aesthetic.
Organise Life is a small business in Australia that focuses on pantry and home labels.
Promising review: "I am so delighted with my labels! They look super slick and I feel so smug looking at them all lined up along my pantry shelves. Best thing I have bought for ages!! Fast excellent service also! Thank you!" —V. Allcock
Get them from Organise Life on Etsy for $1.34+ (available in small, medium, and large sizes and in sets, as well as in four colors). You pick what you want on your labels, so you can customize them to your needs!
3. A wooden peg board insert you'll have fun setting up inside your kitchen drawers. Your plates, bowls, pot lids, and pans will be easily accessible, neatly organized, and safe from damage caused by bumping against each other, and you'll get that little kick of satisfaction every time you open the drawer.
Promising review: "Moved into a new home with less space for display of dishes. I had to place my plates and such in a drawer. This pegboard separates are the best. Sturdy, easy to assemble, and adjust. My drawer was not a size offered, but they were easy to have cut to size. Highly recommend!" —Dorothy C. Vuono
Get it from Amazon for $94.99+ (available in three sizes).
4. Plus, an awesome lid organizer so you can finally sort your small, medium, and large lids into separate compartments and *actually* find the one you're looking for without getting on your knees and digging around.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home organization products.
Promising review: "I love, love, love this storage container. Sounds silly, but it changed my life. No longer do I have to play storage container Jenga! No more stuff falling out of the cabinet every time I open the cupboard. Now I can stack my lids in the organizer and my storage containers fit nicely on the shelf — I have a lot of storage containers. I would definitely buy this again and again. Great product!" —Laura H.
Get it from Amazon for $17.80+ (available in five sizes).
5. A two-sided tea stand to get rid of the mountain of open tea boxes currently occupying a cabinet in your kitchen. It takes up a fraction of the space and makes it easier to find the exact blend you're craving for your daily brew.
You can choose between 80-bag or 120-bag stands with eight or 12 removable bins, respectively. Also, multiple reviewers split this in two to mount them all the way vertically as a DIY solution!
BTW, this is from the same small biz as above, YouCopia.
Promising review: "Do I really need a tea bag organizer? That's what I was thinking when I ordered this. And when I took it out of the box. And when I filled the first little bag holder. But, as the pile of empty boxes grew larger, I knew the answer was yes, I do need a tea bag organizer. I was using a whole shelf and a half of jumbled tea boxes that I had to sift through to look for a specific tea. In the end, I think this held about eight or nine boxes of tea bags (I crammed some of them). I am so happy that I got this!" —Sarah C.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two sizes).
6. A popular set of clear drawer organizers you can use to finally declutter *that* drawer (you know the one!) that's simply overflowing with small, jumbled items. It's a simple yet game-changing solution for separating your pens from your pencils, your mascaras from your lipsticks, your bobby pins from your scrunchies, and anything else that could use its own, dedicated spot.
This six-piece stackable set gets you two 3"x3" bins, two 6"x3" bins, and two 9"x3" bins. And you can use them everywhere, from your work drawer to the bathroom, kitchen, or bedroom vanity.
Promising review: "I was able to take this mess of a junk drawer, where I couldn't find a dang thing, and turn it into a work of art. It was so satisfying to make this drawer functional. These containers fit really well into this oversized drawer and I'm able to see what I need clearly." —akrei7
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (also available in an 18-piece set).
7. A pack of drawer dividers that'll make your jumbled mess of an underwear drawer look like a Victoria's Secret display. They expand to fit the length of your drawer with grips to hold them in place.
Promising review: "I love these dividers! They are sturdy and very simple to install. They stay in place and are easy to move when needed. I continue buying more in an attempt to organize my life and make my house look like those on Instagram. They are so useful! They look a bit bulky, but I don’t mind because they work so well. I’m glad I decided to purchase these instead of similar looking, less expensive dividers. This is a quality product that I wish I had discovered sooner. I only wish there was also a 6-inch high size available for deeper drawers." —HKA
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $22.95.
8. Or drawer dividers with bins for storing individual pieces of underwear or socks, which *really* ensures the drawer won't end up jumbled over time, especially if you don't have a perfect fold for each one.
Promising review: "I lose socks all the time and previously had to waste time rummaging around my sock drawer to find a match or to find a particular color. This organizer helps socks stay together and I can easily see what I have. It's also great being able to store underwear and put them in rainbow order — very satisfying. It's easy to assemble and I'm happy that when I move if I need to I can easily collapse it so it doesn't take up space. Highly recommend!" —Erica
Get it from Amazon for $11.87 (available in seven colors).
9. A convenient and kid-friendly cereal dispenser that'll finally let you convert the mess of cereal boxes currently crammed into your pantry into a sleek storage solution that's easily accessible *and* lets you see at a glance how much is left. Each container holds an entire family-size box of cereal!
Check out this cereal dispenser on TikTok!
Promising review: "We have three kids and a very small kitchen with very little cabinet/counter space!!! We used to keep our cereal boxes on top of our refrigerator, but I've been trying to declutter and also come up with a solution for our kids to be able to get their own cereal in the mornings. THIS IS IT!!!! It looks great on our counter, and we have very little space, so it fits just right! This has been the perfect solution to giving our kids the independence they need to get their own breakfast! It has been a lifesaver!!! Love it!!!" —tenle
Get it from Amazon for $41.98.
10. A little corner tray to give your kitchen sink essentials a dedicated spot, because you're tired of finding sopping wet sponges sitting in the sink or pooling water on the counter! It keeps everything neat, plus it has holes to allow excess water to drain directly into the sink.
Promising review: "Organization and simplicity at its best, and at a fair price. This little piece of plastic has made a WORLD of difference for my sink. Before, I'd always knock the liquid dish soap into my sink when reaching for it, or even the hand soap or sponge would get knocked around. Not to mention all the germs they were exposed to, just sitting on the sink. This has helped organize the space as well as providing protection from germs. It also fits well with almost any color you may have in your kitchen. Mine's white and stainless steel, so it's perfect." —Anna Kilgore
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
11. A tall, clear makeup organizer so you can pull your stash of products out of that cluttered drawer or bag and organize them vertically, a much more space-efficient *and* aesthetically pleasing solution that'll help you fly through your makeup routine even faster.
This makeup organizer is super popular with reviewers and comes in a bunch of different variations, depending on how many drawers you need (including one just for stacking, available in white or pink, if you want to make it extra tall). It comes in cute colors as well! If you end up making a taller storage case like the one pictured above, you can secure it to the wall with Command strips like the reviewer did for extra stability.
Promising review: "This is hands-down one of the best makeup and organization related purchases I have ever made. I bought this about two years ago and it is still in perfect condition. I cleaned it today so I thought I would show y'all what can fit in there (pictured above). I use a shot glass for my eyeshadow brushes because it's easier to grab them. They fit in there too though, as well as the palette. I actually just ordered another one of these, with the three larger bottom drawers and am eagerly awaiting it!" —Cody D
Get it on Amazon for $17.99 (available in two colors, and other styles).
12. A game-changing hanging wall organizer you can hang in your home office for organizing all your papers into color-coded sections — the folders are slightly transparent so you can see what's inside. Honestly, few things are more satisfying than color-coded organization!
Each folder can hold up to 25 sheets and the whole thing can be collapsed and secured with the attached cord for easy transport — which is *so* convenient if you're working a hybrid office-WFH schedule. It even comes with blank stickers for labeling the tabs. (Check out BuzzFeed's full write-up on this organizer for more deets on how helpful it is!)
Promising review: "It’s very nice and organized, I love it. I needed to make room on my desk and this helped a lot. I was gonna use hooks to hang it up but after feeling the weight of it with all the papers in it (plus my cats eyeing it curiously), I decided to use nails instead. Holds up well so far and I hang my ID badge from it to grab on my way out hehe. I like the size and that it doesn’t take up a lot of space. Very happy with it, was excitedly waiting for it." —Elizabeth Lopez Corrales
Get it from Amazon for $10+ (available in four colors).
13. And some adjustable shelves to house both your office supplies and decor, and help you tidy up that cluttered desk. It's instant organization that you get to appreciate visually every single day, and the adjustability means you can always switch up your setup to keep things fresh!
The shelves come in two separate parts that can be arranged close together or spread further apart, depending on what you need! Some reviewers even picked up multiple of these to build a bigger shelving unit on their desk, as pictured above.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this shelving. I’ve been working from home since the pandemic hit and I went from a huge office to a nook in the corner of our sitting room with no shelving or filing cabinets. The clutter on my desk was driving me wild. Finally found what I was looking for: a place for my little knickknacks and pictures and my notepads/mail/important papers. Building it was pretty easy, although I did need to turn a piece around, but took less than 15 to put together. Makes my organizing heart happy." —bdeleone
Get them from Amazon for $25.99 (available in six colors).