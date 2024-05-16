27 High-Maintenance Products That'll Let You Stay Low Maintenance

1. A paraben-free self-tanner in case you feel your best with bronzed, sun-kissed skin — in just one hour, you'll have just that so you can ~thrive~ in your sundresses and shorts for well over a week before having to apply again. This lightweight mousse applies evenly and leaves a golden hue (so no worries about looking like a patchy orange Oompa-Loompa). AND!! You can even use this to contour your face instead of applying makeup every day!
Note: It doesn't come with a mitt for application, so grab one if you need it! And for contouring your face, use a beauty sponge for more precise application and blend, blend, BLEND so it looks natural. You can find a ton of tutorials for this on TikTok, including this one.
It's also vegan, cruelty free, made from recycled materials, and *doesn't* leave any gross fake tan smells!
Promising review: “Being glow-in-the-dark pale, most self-tanning products tend to look orange on me. This product actually achieves a brown bronze tone without the orange hue after a few applications. Two to three applications tend to produce a good color that lasts about 8–10 days on my skin before it starts to get patchy and wear off. Exfoliating prior to application and moisturizing can help with results and longevity." —K
"I'm Black, and I use this to contour so I don't have to apply makeup to my face every day. This darkens the areas around my jawline, cheekbones, and nose in just a few hours and lasts about four days before I need to reapply. There's no orange tint, and that's a plus." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.97+ (available in five tan levels, from lightest to darkest).
2. A Wonderskin long-lasting lip stain that's smudge-proof, waterproof, transfer-proof...all of the things you want a lippie to be when you don't have time for touch-ups. With just a little prep (leave it on for 10–30 seconds, marvel at the masque's unique blue color, then wipe away), you'll be good to go for the rest of the day! For an even bolder color, just reapply with a second coat.
It's recommended to exfoliate your lips beforehand so you have a smooth base for the stain!
Wonderskin is a small business that specializes in makeup and skincare products.
Promising review: "Can I just say WOW!!!!! I wear makeup on occasion, but when I tried this lipstick, I wanna wear it every day. I was skeptical after reading a few reviews but decided to try for myself. This color is the DARLING!! I followed the instructions, and look how perfect this lippie is!! I love it!! I applied it at 2:30 a.m. and wore it without touch-up WITH A MASK ON, and at 2:30 p.m., it was still on!!" —Tona McCoy
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in 24 shades).
3. A multipurpose dermaplaning tool designed to safely exfoliate your face and remove peach fuzz if desired. It doubles as an eyebrow razor, so you can shape your brows and easily remove any stray hairs. Now, you'll have a flawless base for makeup and perfectly shaped brows to help you fly through your routine later!
A small cover is included to help with precise brow shaping, if you plan to use it for that as well. It's suggested that you soften your face with lotion or shaving cream before using the dermaplaning tool!
Promising reviews: "Perfect for getting little hairs and dead skin. So easy to use and saves time from plucking and shaving." —alynae
"Least expensive way to get microblading/dermaplaning done! If you hold your skin taut and glide the razor over your skin, it DOES take off the top dead layer of skin and also all the baby hairs, so it definitely does what it claims to. Baby hairs do not grow back rough or stubbly, and that was my original worry. Dermaplaning like this at least once every few weeks helps your skin feel and look more radiant and helps makeup go on smoother for sure. I love it. Dermatologists charge $100–$250 for what these little tools can do for you at home." —Muffy
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.94.
4. A henna eyebrow tint kit that'll fill your brows with vibrant color for 1–2 weeks (according to most reviewers, though for some, it lasted longer!) so you can skip the daily hassle of filling them in. This uses plant-based ingredients rather than chemical dyes, so it's also better for your hair while still resisting fading!
The kit comes with up to 30 applications! They do recommend doing a patch test 48 hours before use to make sure you don't have an allergic reaction.
If you don't already have an angled eyebrow brush for applying this, you can get a cheap dual-sided one here.
Promising review: "This is the best eyebrow tint I’ve come across in my 33 years of life. There’s a learning curve to it, but once you get it, it’s fantastic! It lasts for a couple of weeks to a month, and there are so many uses in one package. I would say the first time to keep it on for 20–30 minutes and then every time after do less. Since it’s henna, it stays in the hair forever, so it’ll just keep getting darker and darker until new eyebrow hairs grow in. PSA: The first time I did it, I thought it was turning my hair green, but I trusted the process, and no green! Definitely worth the purchase!" —Nikki
Get it from Amazon for $11.95 (available in six shades: black, burgundy, dark brown, golden brown, medium brown, light brown, and graphite). On separate listings, you can also find blonde, copper brown, ash blonde, and pearl gray.
5. Stainless steel Tweezerman slant tweezers to expertly pluck even the tiniest of stray hairs around your brows (and upper lip, chin, wherever you need it) with precision.
My friend and colleague Haley Zovickian over at HuffPost swears by these (and recommends investing in a decent pair of tweezers in general): "When you gotta shape your brows, remove your unibrow hair, get rid of a mustache, etc. etc., you need good tools. If you can afford it, spend a few extra bucks to get a pair that'll hold up longer than a week. I'm a Tweezerman tweezers stan personally."
Promising review: "I bought another supposedly 'upgraded' name-brand tweezer from the drugstore that cost $18 retail but was absolute garbage; it would take 3–4 attempts to pull out a single hair, which was extremely frustrating. THIS tweezer is a GAME CHANGER of tweezers compared to all the other ones I've used! Never buying any other brand again, this is the one! It pulls out the tiniest fine hair on a single attempt and is very pleasant to hold and manipulate. It actually makes tweezing hair less painful because it does such a good job. Great price point for a tweezer and comes with a little protective cap to go over the blades, which is a nice touch." —Gummy-Worm
Get them from Amazon for $15.43.
6. White brow mapping string as a crucial step in making your brows look good for the long haul. It'll leave thin but visible lines on your skin that'll look kinda wild once you're all done, but trust the process — it'll leave you with a precisely marked shape for your brows, which you can then use to thread, tweeze, and tint to your heart's content.
Shoutout to this TikTok creator who gives a great, in-depth tutorial on how to map your eyebrows using this string! You'll definitely want to watch a how-to before you get started and, of course, read the brand's instructions.
BTW, the pigment is hypoallergenic!
Promising review: "Brow artist here :) I've been searching for a really pigmented mapping string for AGES. This one is perfect. It is evenly pigmented, it's easily used and stored, and the container isn't messy. It shows up easily on all skin tones, has staying power throughout the service, but easily wipes away with cleanser or micellar water. 10/10" —@thefluffnyc | danielle | unsolicited advice
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
7. A tin of Cirepil blue wax beads to save you time shaving or tweezing hairs every day. It uses gentle, hard wax to remove both coarse and fine hairs, leaving the skin on your legs, armpits, between your brows, or ~anywhere else~ you fancy waxing sooooo smooth.
This stuff is used in a lot of high-end salons, too, so this tin truly pays for itself in "trips not taken to get professional waxed."
Promising reviews: "I don't like shaving my unibrow because I'm lazy and don't want to shave every other day. I used to tweeze all my unibrow hairs one by one; now I use this, which makes life so much easier. What used to take 15 minutes every week now takes one minute. I still tweeze the edges for accuracy, but this helps take out the entire center of the unibrow in one go, which is 90% of the work." —Ammar
"Holy crap. Please listen to this review. This is the best and easiest-to-use wax I have ever tried. It dries super quickly, and when it dries it creates a vacuum seal around the hair. It does not stick to skin in the slightest and cuts the pain down by 75%. I would pay $150 dollars for this stuff because it is so good." —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
8. Lilac St. Original Lashes, which are meant to be worn for up to 10 (!) days — they're way less effort and more budget-friendly than professional lash extensions and have converted many reviewers! These vegan, cruelty-free silk lash fibers have an ultra-thin band, adhere well, and look *super* wispy and natural.
Check out why these are a fave in this TikTok.
Promising review: "Y’all, I have been a loyal Lilac St. customer since they started, and I will never leave them. These are the absolute best quality. I get so many compliments. They are the most natural and most comfortable to wear. I use several times by using makeup remover and water to remove any glue. Seriously will never stray." —Katiew
Get them from Amazon for $12.30 (available in eleven styles and four sizes).
9. Or a lash-lifting kit if you're ready to go the DIY route (because getting it done professionally is NOT in the budget rn). Put an hour or so aside for this, and you'll have dramatically longer-looking and curlier lashes for the next 4–6 weeks! Finally, freedom from the salon, falsies, and your dreadful eyelash curler.
This kit includes lash glue, lash perm, lash fixation, lash nutrition, lash cleanser, five silicone pads, three lash cleaning brushes, 10 lash micropores, 10 brushes, and five gel under-eye pads.
Note: If you have sensitive skin, especially around your eyes, some reviewers noted this can cause irritation.
Promising review: "Okay I'm not gonna lie, I was worried that this stuff would either not work at all or make all my lashes fall out. Thankfully, it was neither and the results are UNREAL. I HIGHLY suggest watching some YouTube videos of other people using their perm kits before attempting to use yours. I have big fingers and small eyes so it was difficult for me to get the lift pads in the right positions but once that was over, the rest was a breeze. Unlike some of the other kits I've seen on here, this one has basically everything you need. The only other things I needed were a mirror, some tissue, and a little bit of plastic wrap to cover my lashes while waiting for the lotions to work their magic. I'm totally impressed and will definitely be buying this again! —Ryan
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
10. A 42-pack of foam curling rods to make curling your hair *so* easy. All you have to do is wrap your hair around the rods into your desired shape and size, then wait a few hours while you do chores or watch TV. You'll be rewarded with gorgeous curls that you can enjoy for the next few days without any extra effort!
Reviewers with everything from stick-straight to type 4c curls swear by these! Use with wet hair and a blow-dryer for instant results.
Promising review: "These curlers are awesome! They’re easy to use because you can twist your hair down along the length of the rod, so it dries quicker than ordinary curlers. I have very long hair, and I curled my hair three days ago. The first day, the curls were very obvious and stayed throughout the day. But now three days later, I still have a lot of wave in my hair. I definitely recommend them!" —Cari
Get a 42-pack from Amazon for $9.99.