27 High-Maintenance Products That'll Let You Stay Low Maintenance

Note: It doesn't come with a mitt for application, so grab one if you need it! And for contouring your face, use a beauty sponge for more precise application and blend, blend, BLEND so it looks natural. You can find a ton of tutorials for this on TikTok, including this one.

It's also vegan, cruelty free, made from recycled materials, and *doesn't* leave any gross fake tan smells!

Promising review: “Being glow-in-the-dark pale, most self-tanning products tend to look orange on me. This product actually achieves a brown bronze tone without the orange hue after a few applications. Two to three applications tend to produce a good color that lasts about 8–10 days on my skin before it starts to get patchy and wear off. Exfoliating prior to application and moisturizing can help with results and longevity." —K

"I'm Black, and I use this to contour so I don't have to apply makeup to my face every day. This darkens the areas around my jawline, cheekbones, and nose in just a few hours and lasts about four days before I need to reapply. There's no orange tint, and that's a plus." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $9.97+ (available in five tan levels, from lightest to darkest).