26 Hair Products With Review Photos To Prove How Transformative They Are

1. A travel-friendly mattifying powder shampoo you won't want to go anywhere without once you see how effective it is at mattifying oily roots. Just dab it on your roots to release an ultra-fine powder that absorbs oil and revives ~volume~ so you can stay fresh from morning to night.
BTW, this is cruelty-free!
Get a look at how it's used on TikTok.
Promising review: "I bought this in desperation after having elbow surgery, which left me unable to wash my own hair. I have tried countless dry shampoo sprays and have been disappointed every time. But this? Absolutely 100% game changer. It kept my hair feeling clean and oil free for several days at a time. It's easy to use, absorbs in quickly, no white residue on my dark hair, and you don't need much. I will never buy another brand again. This is my holy grail of dry shampoo." —Bad Girl
Get it from Amazon for $18.
2. A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment formulated to deeply repair and hydrate your hair thanks to restorative ingredients like collagen and ceramide 3. You just apply it after shampooing, wait as little as five minutes, then rinse it out for hair that looks *and* feels silky soft. Some reviewers say it's even BETTER than Olaplex, which is over three times the price!
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and in between other compares products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5–20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." —curlyhead3
Get it from Amazon for $6.88.
3. Crave Naturals' Glide Thru detangling brush that's capable of passing through annoying tangles with ease, helping you brush out your strands without causing any pain. It makes the process fly by *much* faster so you can tame your mane and move on, minus any yanking, pulling, or tears.
Reviewers swear it works magic on all hair types, including 2c–4c. Plus, the brush works on both wet and dry hair!
Promising review: "I have thick, down to my butt long curly hair, so brushing has always been hell. Usually, I have to deep condition my hair, brush it out before I wash it (about a half hour), then brush it in the shower, and after my shower, to try and keep it manageable. I never thought that it would matter what brush I used for my hair because its just always been the same no matter what I use. BUT THIS BRUSH. Oh my gosh! It has cut my hair brushing time down from 45 minutes to about five! And the best part, is that I can even brush it when it's dry! It doesn't rip or tug, my hair doesn't get poofy or frizzy, and it just takes away my knots and leaves my curls. It is built really well, tough enough to withstand even my nutty hair! Doesn't have those awful little beads that rip off in your hair. This is a life-changer for me!" —Ryan Turner
Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (available in many colors and also a two-pack).
4. Or a Denman hair brush literally made for curly hair — it detangles, distributes product evenly, and shapes curls so you can dash out the door with perfectly sculpted spirals and time to spare. Also, its mini size makes it easy to hold and great for curly-haired kids to use as well.
Promising review: "I love this brush! I ordered because I saw a YouTube video of a girl with curly hair using it, and her curls came out amazing! I always do wash-and-gos, and I usually would only brush/comb my hair in the shower style it once I was out, but sometimes if I waited a little longer to style it, my hair would get dry and frizzy. It would be almost impossible to get my curls defined without getting back in the shower. With this brush, now all I have to do it spray my hair with water, put product in it, and comb it through with this brush, and my curls are poppin'! The brush is also very sturdy and you can take rows out if you want a looser curl!" —Bryant
Get it from Amazon for $21.95+ (available in three sizes and six colors).
5. PLUS, a hairbrush cleaning tool, which might just be the most brilliant product you never knew you needed considering how well it'll pull out all of that stuck-in hair, dirt, and product buildup inside your brush (that you've been running through your clean hair, over and over, every day for years 🤢).
The reviewer above got such amazing results by using this tool along with soaking their brush in a Dawn-and-diluted-vinegar solution!
Promising review: "When I bought this I was really skeptical. I am grossed out by my hairbrush and clean it all the time. I've soaked it in vinegar and tea tree oil, used a toothbrush, scrubbed it with shampoo, picked it clean by hand — everything you can think of. Still, it's so hard to get the little lint that forms at the base of the brush — they don't dissolve off and you have to pick them off the bristles one by one because a toothbrush won't even break them up. This thing works amazingly. I don't know why, it just does — the particular texture of the bristles on this really grabs everything. It scraped the little lint rings right off and now my brush is cleaner, 10 times as fast." —HeartsofHavoc
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
6. A bottle of Fanola "No Yellow" purple shampoo to help your blonde or gray hair continue looking its best in between salon appointments, since this'll neutralize yellow, brassy tones that start to peek through over time. Reviewers say they see a big difference in their hair after each use!
Be sure to follow with a good conditioner afterward!
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS!! When I get my hair highlighted, I always use another purple shampoo and it never works for my hair at all. So I wanted to try this (thanks to TikTok). And I am not disappointed. My super yellow hair turned the blonde I wanted within one use, and I have used it more often and it just lightens it more and more. But beware it can stain hands so rinse your hands after!" —jillian lee
Get it from Amazon for $16.50.
7. A spray bottle of SoCozy leave-in conditioner, a game-changer for both curly haired kiddos and adults. It helps reduce breakage, frizz, and tangles when applied before bedtime, but it can also help with styling in the morning by leaving curls defined and bouncy.
Check out a TikTok of the spray in action. This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2a–4c curls swearing by it!
Promising review: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.26.
8. A Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer so you can give yourself a gorgeous blowout without visiting the salon — it knocks out drying *and* styling your hair in one step to save time in the mornings too!
The oval brush design smooths the hair and the round edges create volume — leaving you with a salon-worthy blowout at home. It also has two heat and speed settings and a cool option, and it's designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2b–4c hair mentioned it working for them.
Promising reviews: "I've had my eye on a Dyson Airwrap, but given the cost, I figured I'd try this while I save up. This thing is fantastic. I have waist length hair that's naturally straight, but gets frizzy when damp. I've had salon blowouts that have left my hair looking great, but I simply can't manage a round brush without it getting tangled in my hair. This device has been a game changer. It works best if you air dry for a while before you use it, then use it to finish your style. My hair miraculously doesn't get snarled in it, and it leaves my hair looking like I've had it professionally styled. I love it, and I'm no longer interested in blowing $500 on a Dyson. Highly recommend!" —Ilsa
Get it from Amazon for $39.82+ (available in five styles and nine colors).
9. A L’Oreal Paris rinse-out lamellar water treatment that'll transform your hair in just eight seconds (!) to leave your hair shiny, silky, and ultra-hydrated, no matter your hair type!
Promising reviews: "Wow! I have waist-length 3c curly color-treated hair that’s usually a nightmare to deal with in the summer and this stuff is a game-changer. My hair is silky, my curls are defined, it dried in like half the usual time…seriously impressed!" —Stavana Jubinsky
"I'm a professional hairstylist and Matrix, Redken, and L’Oreal are all owned by L’Oreal, and each line has a lamellar water in it at different prices. I am here to tell you that they are all the exact same ingredients in different bottles. So buy the cheapest and save yourself some cash. Your hair will love you for it. I love this stuff." —anonymous87
Get it from Amazon for $8.20.
10. A 42-pack of foam curling rods to make curling your hair *so* easy. All you have to do is wrap your hair around the rods into your desired shape and size, then lay down for your nightly snooze. You'll wake up with gorgeous curls — no expensive curlers or gadgets needed.
Reviewers with everything from stick-straight to type 4c curls swear by these!
Promising review: "I haven’t put curlers in my hair in YEARS. Saw this on TikTok. Thought it would be great, especially because I’m so lazy when it comes to styling my hair. Dried my hair about 60%–70%, put curlers in, slept on them (not uncomfortable to sleep in), and voilà — hair is curled and ready to go in the a.m." —lapiper21
Get a 42-pack from Amazon for $9.99.
11. Or a RobeCurls heatless hair curler covered in satin to help lock in moisture and reduce frizz and split ends. Rather than using different individual rods, your hair gets wrapped around this single long rod, kind of like a headband. The next morning you'll wake up to gorgeous ringlets, letting you fly through your morning routine faster.
Emikeni is a woman-founded small business that specializes in heatless hair curling tools. This rod is designed to work with all hair types, with tutorials included on their site!
Promising review: "WOW!!!!! I can’t believe how well this works!!! I’ve seen this all over Instagram and TikTok, and wanted to try it. It’s so easy to put in, takes about a minute or two. Comfortable to sleep in. Then, you take it out, and it looks like you put all this effort into doing your hair. The curls turned out gorgeous, I’m so impressed!!" —Katie Oswalt
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in three colors). You'll get two free satin scrunchies too.
12. Quick-acting Nizoral dandruff shampoo so you can find relief from those annoyingly itchy and embarrassingly visible white flakes hanging out on your scalp. It's made with 1% ketoconazole, which binds to your hair's natural proteins to kill dandruff.
Reviewers across all hair types, from thin, straight hair to coarse 4c hair, report a positive experience with this dandruff shampoo, i.e. that it's kept their hair itch- and flake-free.
HuffPost Shopping writer Haley Zovickian says, "I get dandruff from time to time, and when I do the flakes are stubborn and hard to get rid of. Nizoral is a godsend and the only thing I will use for getting rid of it. Because it's antifungal, it actually gets at the root of the problem so you get fast relief. I make sure I never run out — it's the only thing that'll take care of my dandruff effectively and quickly."
Promising review: "I’ve had dandruff for my entire life and I didn’t know what caused it. I came across a dermatologist on TikTok saying this may be due to some fungus infection and recommended this product. I literally just used it two times a week for couple of weeks and I can see almost no dandruff anymore. Also the smell is good, it doesn’t smell like medicine and I kinda like it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $15.88 (available in two sizes).
13. A heated beard brush for taming your wild, unruly beard. It heats up in just 30 seconds, letting you groom and ~perfect~ your beard with just a few strokes. It's so effective, it has bearded folks wondering how they ever lived without it!
The base kit comes with the beard straightener, a premium wooden comb, and a convenient travel pouch or case. There's an original and premium version — the original straightener has three heat levels and one-touch heat adjustment, while the premium version has 12 heat levels and a digital screen for precise temperature control.
Promising review: "Have you ever had an epiphany and thought to yourself why didn’t you think up this years ago? I was getting tired of my wild beard and was secretly jealous of guys with nice straight beards. Until I had an epiphany: What if there was such a thing as a beard straightener? A quick search of Amazon and they had them! It makes a big difference in my beard! This beard straightener works great!" —Steven Carroll
Get it from Amazon for $23.65+ (available in two styles).
14. JVN Air Dry Cream, which eliminates the arduous step of blow drying your hair — you can just apply this to wet hair, and it'll leave you with minimal frizz and enhance your natural waves or curls if you have them.
It's designed for all hair types and reviewers across the board mostly report a good experience with it, from users with fine, thin hair to coarse, curly strands. That said, JVN says it's especially good for people with frizzy, wavy, curly, or coily hair.
As someone who's never