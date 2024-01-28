26 Hair Products With Review Photos To Prove How Transformative They Are

Reviewers swear it works magic on all hair types, including 2c–4c. Plus, the brush works on both wet and dry hair!

Promising review: "I have thick, down to my butt long curly hair, so brushing has always been hell. Usually, I have to deep condition my hair, brush it out before I wash it (about a half hour), then brush it in the shower, and after my shower, to try and keep it manageable. I never thought that it would matter what brush I used for my hair because its just always been the same no matter what I use. BUT THIS BRUSH. Oh my gosh! It has cut my hair brushing time down from 45 minutes to about five! And the best part, is that I can even brush it when it's dry! It doesn't rip or tug, my hair doesn't get poofy or frizzy, and it just takes away my knots and leaves my curls. It is built really well, tough enough to withstand even my nutty hair! Doesn't have those awful little beads that rip off in your hair. This is a life-changer for me!" —Ryan Turner

Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (available in many colors and also a two-pack).