You’ll Want To Peek Through Your Fingers At These Products' Gnarly Before And After Pics — And Then Buy Them

This comes with a kit containing 10 toenail braces and tools for application. Each brace lasts three to six weeks.

HuffPost Shopping writer Haley Zovickian says, "After spending hours upon hours of my youth in tight cleats playing sports, I now deal with gross, painful ingrown toenails. I put off seeking a solution for them for a long time — I hoped they'd improve on their own (spoiler: they didn't) and was resistant to shelling out any money to deal with them. A few months ago, I lightly brushed my big toe against the floor, was met with bloodcurdling pain from an ingrown, and finally decided enough was enough. I ordered this kit, and stuck the brace on my most severe ingrown.

"Honestly, I was astonished by the improvement this made, even within just a few days. Now, a few weeks later, my nail is straight and evened out like a healthy toenail should be, and it doesn't hurt at all when I wear shoes or when it knocks against something. They recommend you keep the brace on for a full nail growth cycle to fully correct the ingrown, so it'll be a longer road for me, but I couldn't be happier with the results so far. Note: The brace causes a very slight discomfort at first. If you feel any pain, you should take the brace off immediately and apply it with less pressure."



Get it from Amazon for $44.99.