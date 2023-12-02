42 Gifts That'll Basically Make Their Home Look Like It's Straight Out Of A Magazine

1. A strawberry vase for the *berry* special friend or family member who's always brightening up their home with fresh flowers. This vase is bursting with personality, just like them.
Promising review: "Oh my god I am obsessed with this. This is literally my favorite purchase I've made on this website. When I got it I was so excited. The paint is very vibrant and pretty and it's a lot bigger than I thought. I'm in love with this vase and I think you will be too. You need to get this." —Jemma
2. A magnetic lamp that's mesmerizing, with two magnetized floating orbs that turn on the light when connected. This modern lamp looks so cool, but it'll also bring some serious zen into their space.
Promising review: "This lamp is so beautiful, it is a piece of art itself. I put it in my family room and it changed the style for the entire room. I feel everything in the room has been upgraded. The light is soft and warm, it isn't to bright or dark and it makes the room feel cozy. It is so pretty it's also nice just as an art figure. Well done." —Don
3. A bonsai starter kit, because sure, you could just buy them a bonsai tree, but this'll get them involved with their new plant bb from the very start. It'll grow from a cute lil' seedling into a beautiful mini tree with a calming presence.
This kit includes four types of organic seeds (Rocky Mountain Bristlecone Pine, Black Poui, Norway Spruce, and Flame Tree) stored in seed-safe vials for better germination, four biodegradable growing pots, four expanding-soil discs, four bamboo plant markers, one bonsai clipper, and an instruction booklet.
Promising review: "I love this. My bonsai has already sprouted and it's coming along nicely. The best thing about this product is the customer service. They actually take an interest in how things are going and are willing to help you through anything. They respond personally, no form letters, and they give heartfelt responses to your questions and comments. This is definitely one of my best purchases." —G Eckberg
4. A four-slice retro toaster with extra-wide slots to fit even those extra-thick bagels. It also has a dedicated bagel button, seven shade settings, and dual independent control panels so that person who likes their toast nearly burnt can do just that without affecting anyone else's breakfast.
Promising review: "Is it possible...a toaster can be...this sexy? Yes. Absolutely yes. This sexy toaster fit right in my farmhouse-style kitchen with its cool mint-green color and retro vibes. Pros: four slots, and they are the wide-and-long type, meaning those fancier breads fit without squishing the sides of your slice. It has a bagel setting, as well as a nifty reheat button so your toast doesn't get burnt or overly crispy if you aren't hovering over it and miss it pop up and have to retoast it. It is fairly easy to clean, just dump the tray, so no worries about crumbs or bits of bread burning in the bottom and ruining the perfect taste of your slice. The knobs have a neat texture and are adjustable so you can time it just right for Pop Tarts, toast, or toasted sandwich bread. Cons: My husband is a little jealous of how much I love this toaster, and has been asking me if it is better than him. What could I say? I mean it makes TOAST, all he makes is methane gas, so..." —Alice R.
5. A set of three darling dish towels your favorite chef or baker will get so much use out of, and they'll bring a pretty pop of color to their kitchen when hung.
They're made of 100% cotton.
Promising review: "Absolutely beautiful and exceeded expectations! They washed very well on cold and dried on low setting. They did not fade and were barely wrinkled. Super bright and colorful. Compared to other flour sacks, these were softer and of much higher quality/softer. Worth the few extra bucks for the beauty and quality. Will be purchasing more for gifts. Will be displaying my first bread making in them! Love it! ❤️ Buy without another thought!" —JB
6. A crystal carafe that'll keep them hydrated without having to set an uncovered glass (or a big hulking water bottle) next to their bed. This beautiful set is equal parts style and utility, since the cup fits neatly atop the carafe when not in use to keep dust (and other stuff) from getting in.
Promising review: "I bought one and love it so much that I got another one. It's meticulously made, gorgeously crafted solid crystal, and has serious heft. It's not huge or unwieldy but has enough capacity for not only nighttime carafe use, but also for daytime, e.g. I make iced tea and use it at my home office. I love the convenience of the glass/cover, which I use not as a drinking glass but for for dust particles not to get into my water and drinks. For the price, this cannot be beat. The quality of this is remarkable and if you're on the fence about this, get it — you won't be sorry. :-)" —landthouspirit
7. A shaggy faux-fur duvet cover lined with soft velvet on the underside. With bedding this luxurious, who could blame them for wanting to hibernate...the whole year.
One side is faux-fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two. If they'll also need a duvet insert, here's a highly rated hypoallergenic option designed for all seasons!
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it's seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard this thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this ... do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —SK
8. A monstera stained glass suncatcher to liven up their windowsill, and a perfect accent if they already have real-life plants there sitting there. When the sunlight shines through this, its beauty is simply *chef's kiss*.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this! It's perfect. I will purchase this product again if I need a gift for someone." —TD
9. A darling mushroom stool (a toadstool, if you will) that simply BELONGS in any cozy living space. It'd make the best footrest so they can stretch their legs out for comfort — a lot of people like using it under their desk for that reason too! This thing is allll over TikTok, so anyone who loves watching cozy home videos will be familiar with it.
Check out an unboxing on TikTok!
Promising review: "I got this as a foot/leg rest underneath my desk and it's amazing as I constantly fidget in my seat, it's helpful to extend my legs and keep them elevated. Not to mention it's super cute, I love mushrooms! very happy with it and it delivered in perfect condition." —Nicole
Shipping info: With standard shipping, arrives within 3–5 business days. Two-day shipping may be available depending on your location.
10. Chasing Light, a unique coffee table book jam-packed with gorgeous natural photography captured everywhere from the islands of Micronesia and Greenland's west coast to the swamps of Louisiana and Texas. For photographers and nature enthusiasts, this'll be a real treat.
Mal: "I own this book! My coffee table book collection is verging on absurd, but did I still need to add this to my stuffed bookshelves? I sure did! AND I'm happier for it! The focus on natural lighting throughout the images is captivating and well worth diving into. Sure, this would make a great gift! But get it for yourself first."
11. An ultra soft faux fur rug they can lay across an accent chair or ottoman, on the floor beside their bed, in front of the fireplace — anywhere they want to inject with some serious "hygge."
(Hygge = a Danish word referring to a mood of coziness and contentment!)
Promising review: "My parents went to Europe and sat outside on furs like these and now they do the same at home. They live in the mountains in Utah. They put these on their metal patio chairs and then cover themselves with a blanket outside in the winter. The furs keep your backside insulated and then topped with the blanket they are able to have cocktail hour(s) on the deck all year long! It’s honestly pretty sweet and the dog gets her own to lie on when she’s outside too." —Amazon Customer
12. A firework chandelier that'll ~dazzle~ their guests and make a statement centerpiece for their dining or living room.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this light. Makes the kitchen look awesome, the light is bright and did I mention it was super easy to install." —Robin L–B
