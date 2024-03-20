Skip To Content
    Get Rid Of A Few Of Your *Many* Problems With The 44 Items On This List

    Like pet-related headaches, produce that's always going bad, and that nail-biting habit you just can't quit.

    Jenae Sitzes
    by Jenae Sitzes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A set of bed bands so you can cinch those bed corners tight and keep your sheets and mattress pad from sliding right off the bed, especially if you (or your bedmate) tend to toss and turn at night.

    Loose sheets on a bed
    Same sheets spread tightly across mattress
    www.amazon.com

    Bed Band is a US-based small business that specializes in bed bands for mattresses of various sizes. 

    Promising review: "I have a pillow-top and pillow-bottom queen-sized bed that is a little too small for king sheets, and with queen sheets I have battled to keep the sheets from popping off. I have tried everything! I was about to try to customize some king sheets because it was so frustrating. Then I saw this product advertised on Facebook in one of those posts about the amazing products that people love. So I figured it was worth a try. It works. I was shocked. My sheets have not popped off once. I ordered this in February, and it is May now — and they have not popped off once! They used to pop off EVERY...SINGLE...NIGHT. To say this is life changing is not an exaggeration. Such a relief to be able to sleep through the night without ending up in rumpled sheets." —TinkerbellAPixie

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in standard and extra-long sizes, multiple packs, and in black, white, and pink).

    2. A far-reaching dryer vent lint brush capable of getting deeeep in there to scoop out all that gross trapped lint clogging your vents.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Why didn’t I know about this sooner?! A must-have for anyone annoyed at the amount of dryer lint left behind when you pull out the lint catcher. Now I can get it all. Note: you’ll probably need to vacuum more after cleaning it out." —Interpreter

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $7.99.

    3. A very handy bottle of Wine Away red wine stain remover so you don't have to panic the next time you or a guest knocks a glass of red wine over! Just spray this onto the affected clothing or carpet, let it sit for five minutes, then blot the area until the stain disappears (or, for clothing, toss it into the washer).

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "When you have anything white in your house and you have a love for red wine THIS PRODUCT IS A MUST!!! We had a dinner party of about 15 people in our house so I bought 5 bottles just in case. We didn't need the 5 bottles, but someone did spill red wine on our brand new white couch. I was so mad, but I used this stuff and it was GONE. Not just took most of the red wine out — the red wine was GONE! No trace of it at all! I will buy more!" —Alial

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    4. ChomChom pet hair roller if pet hair has taken over your entire home and no matter how hard you try to clean it, there's always a little bit left over. The ChomChom roller doesn't mess with sticky tapes or paper; instead, you get a reusable brush that grabs up every bit of hair and lint as you clean — just empty it out after, and you're good to go again!

    a blue velvet ottoman covered in cat hair, with an after photo of it 10 seconds later looking clean and hair-free after using the chomchom
    Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

    See it in action on TikTok

    Jenae: The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds. 

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    5. An eco-friendly oven scrub, because that baked-on grease and food from years ago is no match for this all-natural paste. It's handmade with a blend of plant- and mineral-derived ingredients, like eucalyptus, lemon, and peppermint essential oils; pumice stone; and baking soda.

    Everneat / Etsy

    Everneat is a Fairfield, Connecticut-based Etsy shop filled with natural cleaning products and tools.

    Promising review: "All I can say is WOW!! I had years of grease on my oven glass doors. Was skeptical of whether or not this product would work and now the glass looks brand new!! Took a good 30 minutes of scrubbing but definitely worth the time! No odor at all." —Kathy

    Get it from Everneat on Etsy for $19.99 (available in three scents).

    6. A set of NoNo Brackets that make mounting curtains a breeze — just attach these to the top of your existing blinds, and you won't have to drill any holes.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This bracket is awesome and was extremely easy to install. We were able to hang curtains over our vertical blinds in just a few minutes and didn't even need any tools. Great product!!!" —Amazon Customer

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $15.95 (also available in brown).

    7. clear toy blocker to stop all your pet's toys and balls from *immediately* ending up underneath the couch and other furniture, putting an end to one of the most annoying pet owner chores: going around and "rescuing" their toys for them. And because it's made of durable plastic, it's not something they'll be able to rip up and destroy either!

    clear plastic blockers set up under a stove to prevent toys from going under
    www.amazon.com

    It can also help discourage them from hiding under furniture!

    Promising reviews: "WISH I WOULD HAVE FOUND THIS YEARS AGO FOR MY DOGS! I recently bought it because my 11-month-old is constantly throwing stuff and pushing things under couch. I was able to install this while the baby was climbing all over me and haven't had any problems with adhesive. Also keeps my two small dogs from hiding their bones and toys under the couch! Perfectly invisible. Literally life changing! I can finally throw away self-made blockers, which were pool noodles that always moved." —Crystal K

    "A must-have for ALL pet owners. This contraption is genius and will save cat (and dog) owners huge amounts of time and frustration retrieving toys. We used this beneath our oven and it works PERFECTLY. Cat can't destroy it (the way she shredded the foam insulation we had stuffed under there before) and we no longer have to get the yardstick out when literally all of her toys are 'gone.' Yes, this is a challenge to install, but 100% worth it. I'd buy it again in a heartbeat." —Allison Goldstein

    Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in three sizes).

    8. A bottle of Mavala Stop nail biting deterrent — it'll taste nasty (but it's totally harmless) so every time you put your fingers to your mouth, you'll want to take them away immediately.

    A customer review photo showing before and after using Mavala Stop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It's a miracle! I am 45-years-old and have tried every product over the years — my mom used to put everything imaginable on my fingernails to keep them out of my mouth, my grandma tried to pay me to grow my fingernails out, but still, here I was at 45 with horrible nails. This has been a miracle. I can't describe the taste but will just say that it makes me not want my hands anywhere near my face. Yes, it is difficult to eat finger food with this on — I went to Florida recently and had to have my husband peel my shrimp for me. :-) But, it is a small price to pay to break this habit. Photos are before and two weeks after using this product. I know they aren't long and beautiful yet but they are beautiful to me :-) and the longest they have ever been in my life!" —Laurie S.

    Get it from Amazon for $11.97+.

    9. A genius Pop Up Pet Door designed to be set up between your wall and a sliding glass door, providing easy access for dogs or cats to go in and out without scratching at the door every 10 minutes to get your attention. It'll keep the heat (or cold) and bugs out too!

    Pop Up Pet Door on Etsy

    Pop Up Pet Door is a Carlsbad, California-based Etsy shop specializing in easy to install pet doors.

    Promising review: "We previously had a glass insert doggy door for our sliding door. My senior dog was having trouble with the step out and this is perfect for him. He is going out with ease now and the install was easy. I have contacted the seller about a clear, large size flap instead of the neoprene since he seems a little apprehensive about that. Other than my dog's personal quirks, my husband and I love this product! It is also a better insulator than our previous glass door." —sdsilvani

    Get it from Pop Up Pet Door on Etsy for $74.99+ (available in two sizes).

    10. A guided gallery wall kit that takes all the guesswork out of arranging pictures. You'll get seven frames of different sizes, all the hanging hardware you need, and (most importantly) a template to follow so you know exactly where to put each nail.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this set! It was delivered quickly, all of the frames and glass came in perfect condition. My favorite part of the entire thing was the guide it came with. After putting the pictures in the frames, I hung the guide, made sure it was level, and drilled the holes right into the paper. Everything came out level, the frames and pictures look great. Definitely happy with this purchase." —Cristina C Sanchez

    Get it from Amazon for $58.52.

    11. A set of washer and dryer bedsheet detanglers because you're tired of pulling your bedding out of the machine, only to find that part of it is balled up, wet, dirty, and wrinkly. This prevents your sheets from tangling and twisting during wash/dry cycles so they come out clean and dry the first time.

    sheets in a dryer with the square detanglers attached
    Amazon

    Wad-Free is a woman-owned small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi Bray, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads. You might remember Wad-Free from Shark Tank!

    Promising review: "Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work; well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices — I was only expecting one — so there was one for the fitted sheet and the flat sheet. I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up; they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $19.99.

    12. A motion-activated spray deterrent if you have a cat who just LOOOOVES to scratch your bedroom door at night or yank on the door handle (truly the loudest, most irritating sound ever). When it detects their presence within 3 feet, it'll release a harmless spray to scare them off and (hopefully) teach them to avoid the area.

    The photos show a SSSCat spray deterrent set up in front of a door and a cat encountering it and jumping in fear
    www.amazon.com

    It's a somewhat pricey solution, but if you're someone who can't get a good night's sleep because of your cat's late-night antics, this might just put an end to your issue for good. Note that it uses four AAA batteries to operate.

    Promising review: "What it won't work for: keeping animals out of open areas. They can sprint past it and it won't register until they're gone. This spray senses heat more than motion, so the heat of the animal needs to register before it'll spray. What it'll work for: keeping animals away from objects or locations that you don't want them near. It'll keep them away from an area you don't want them to scratch or sit on. We close our bedroom door at night. Our cats' new 'game' was to jiggle our door handle in the middle of the night until one of us woke up and told them to knock it off. Then they would wait and do it again in an hour. Cats, am I right?! I came across this and read reviews and decided that it should work for what we need. We close the door at night, and place this beside our door frame so that it sprays when they're approaching and getting ready to jiggle the door. It works for us, and it may work for you if you're needing it for a similar situation." —Jesse Byahhh

    Get it from Amazon for $49.95.

    13. And a versatile Katzco Furniture Repair Kit to address that scratched-up door your pet has unleashed its claws on or scratched-up chair that's been bumped into one too many times. The kit includes six wood markers and six wax sticks so you can find the closest color match to the type of wood you have.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Despite our consistent efforts, it took almost a year to teach our new dog to not jump up on the back door. And as you can see in the first picture, he managed to do a lot of scratching. That's why I bought this marker kit, to repair those scratches. I used 'oak,' a lighter color, on the scratches. I did have to go over them again to completely cover them. That's what you see in the second picture, and it took me about 10 minutes total. I bought the kit with the wax crayons as I hoped to fill in the scratches too, I read in another review that it's possible but takes a lot of work. Unless I'm looking for the defects, I no longer notice the scratches (and mind you, these are at eye level) so this did the job I wanted." —P. Ratliff

    Get a set of 13 markers and wax sticks from Amazon for $8.65.

    14. A handy heat-resistant chopper that'll make quickly breaking up the meat for your spaghetti a quick and easy task so it cooks evenly.

    amazon.com

    It's non-stick and dishwasher-safe.

    Promising review: "I've been eyeing this same tool from Pampered Chef but it's so pricey I didn't want to take the plunge. When I found this one on Amazon and saw how much more reasonably priced it was, I decided to go for it. I've used it a few times since purchasing and it is awesome! Works just as well as I envisioned the pricier version to work and I love that it didn't cost an arm and a leg. I am happy that this comes in red as it matches the other kitchen tools and theme of my kitchen! Thanks for making cooking with ground meat so much simpler." —Genetics

    Get it from Amazon for $8.65+ (available in three colors).

    15. A pack of bra strap clips if your bra straps frequently like to slip and slide right down your shoulders. These hold everything in place to put an end to that nagging issue — a major plus for all those undershirt tank tops.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Since I started using these clips, I haven't had to pull up my straps a single time! I used to have to pull them back up a dozen times a day. No more. Now I can put on my bra and then just forget that it is there. I don't notice any change in the fit of my bra. I wear a large cup size and the last thing I wanted was to add to that. However, with the straps fully extended on my bra, I find the fit to be essentially the same as before. The only difference is that the straps stay in place. If you've ever struggled to keep your straps up, you owe it to yourself to try this product." —K. Howe

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $8.97+ (available in 10 color combos).

    16. A terra-cotta bear that'll become your BFF if you're a baker — essentially, it maintains the proper moisture level to keep your brown sugar from turning into a hard and unusable brick over time, *and* it can soften sugar that's already gone hard.

    The terra cotta bear next to a jar of brown sugar
    Amazon

    It'll maintain moisture in your brown sugar for three to six months!

    Promising review: "After multiple containers and continuously having to throw my brown sugar away due to giant hard lumps, I began to wonder why our brown sugar never lumped as a child. That's when I remembered a weird brown bear in our sugar, after a quick Google search I found this! I soaked it in water for 30 minutes and then added to my lumpy brown sugar. Two days later there is not a single lump in my sugar! Yay! Note: it did turn any sugar that touched the bear a white color, but it tastes the same, still! :)" —Sneezeloaf

    Get it from Amazon for $6.25.

    17. BluApple freshness saver balls you can toss into your crisper drawers, fruit bowl, or anywhere else you store produce — each "apple" has a packet in it that absorbs ethylene gas to slow down ripening time drastically. And each packet lasts three months!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "In my drunken stupor, I purchased these thinking were ben wa balls. Boy was I wrong. But I'm so happy with my purchase because these keep my produce fresher for much longer than normal. Nothing is worse than buying red bell peppers at the store and having them start wilting after four days. These should be in everyone's fridges!" —The Waites

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $14.99.

    18. A very handy universal waterproof cellphone pouch so your next watery adventure doesn't mean the end for your iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel, or whatever phone you have. Now you can take pictures while you're swimming, kayaking, or tubing without worrying about your phone getting splashed or dropping into the water (because you can wear this around your neck too!).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I lost my phone in the ocean over a month ago. A big wave knocked it from my grip and I thought it was lost forever. A diver found it in perfect condition, in 8 feet of water and a foot under the sand. Once it charged up, it was like nothing happened. If that doesn't convince you to buy this, I don't know what will! Highly recommend 👌" —Rachael

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in 14 colors).

    19. A nylon (so it's nonstick-safe) colander strainer that lets you scoop, drain, and serve food straight from the pot without having to pick up a hot, heavy pan. It's designed with discreet hooks so it can rest stably on top of the pot while draining.

    The colander strainer filled with draining pasta over a pot
    Amazon

    It's also dishwasher-safe, heat-resistant up to 392 degrees Fahrenheit and works with fried foods.

    Promising review: "I love this thing! It is quite sturdy and has no issues holding lots of ravioli, tortellini, or any other shaped pasta. One note, it does not do well with long spaghetti. It is also great for grabbing veggies out when I blanch them in water or chicken breasts I have poached. I was injured in an automobile accident and my hands are not in great condition. This has made having to use tongs for some things no longer necessary. It has also — totally — made lifting heavy pots full of liquid, unnecessary. Cooking is therapy for me and to find any tools which make it easier for me, is fantastic! I highly recommend this scoop to anyone needing a little help in the kitchen, or who just wants to not have to pull out strainers all of the time." —Kayce Cawthon McCarty

    Get it from Amazon for $14.20+ (available in three colors and various styles).

    20. A pair of heel stoppers so you can finally wear that new pair of heels without worrying about them sinking into grass or gravel. A true lifesaver for all those outdoor weddings.

    A heel stopper on a pair of high heels placed on gravel
    Amazon

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly vouches for these! "Let me tell you, fine folks, these lil' pieces of plastic are SO STURDY. The day of the ceremony they made the heels much easier to walk in and prevented me from aerating the lawn. I didn't trip as the first bridesmaid to parade across a country-club lawn in front of approximately 150 guests, and the last bridesmaid to walk out after the nuptials. Out of all the dough I spent on my bridesmaid ensemble, these were the biggest bang for my buck — OK, maybe besides the dress!" See her full heel stoppers review for more deets.

    Promising review: "I, unfortunately, forgot to put these on my shoes for the outdoor ceremony and pictures. My heels sank into the grass and the heels also kept getting caught on my dress which was an intricate lace. Once I was back to the bridal suite, before heading back to the reception, I put these on and they worked fabulously. Not only did they prevent my heels from sinking into the ground, but they also protected my gown from the heels catching when I walked, which had been a huge unanticipated problem. They are slightly visible, but the delicate petal shape makes them pretty and unobtrusive. I absolutely recommend these and won't hesitate to use them in the future." —npview

    Get them from Amazon for $11.99 (available in four sizes).

    21. An awesome lid organizer so you can finally sort your small, medium, and large lids into separate compartments and *actually* find the one you're looking for without getting on your knees and digging around.

    A customer review photo showing their lids loose and then organized
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love, love, love this storage container. Sounds silly, but it changed my life. No longer do I have to play storage container Jenga! No more stuff falling out of the cabinet every time I open the cupboard. Now I can stack my lids in the organizer and my storage containers fit nicely on the shelf — I have a lot of storage containers. I would definitely buy this again and again. Great product!" —Laura H.

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in four sizes).

    22. An under-door draft stopper to slide under a door or place in a window to put an end to that pesky draft you keep feeling as you walk by *and* keep out noise as well as heat or cold.

    A customer review photo of the draft stopper on their door
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wanted something that would keep the noise out, to be honest. I live in a small NYC apartment with roommates, and have French doors. I wanted something to fit underneath that would serve specifically to reduce noise, but also not be a pain when I opened and closed the doors. It works wonderfully! It reduces the noise level from the outside, and vice versa. The talking and TV in the living room are muted, and I have been told my phone conversations are quieter! So perfect for what I needed!" —Meagan

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three colors, including a set of two).

    23. A 5-in-1 aerator, pour, wine filter, and leak-proof bottle stopper that'll not only create a leak-proof seal so it doesn't spill while sideways in your fridge, but ALSO make your wine taste better when poured through it. A win-win.