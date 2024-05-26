29 Gardening Products That Actually Work And Have The Photographic Evidence To Prove It

1. A pack of Miracle-Gro plant food spikes if your leafy green friends keep dying or aren't showing much growth despite your diligent watering. Just plop these into the soil, and they'll feed each plant with essential nutrients they need to ~thrive~ for up to two months! Watch your struggling plants transform before your eyes like Cinderella before the ball.
You can use these with indoor or outdoor plants!
Promising reviews: "Plants are thriving! It brought one back from the brink of death. Easy peasy." —jasmin
"Must-have for all houseplants! It's the best plant food! I use these for all of my houseplants — I have around 30 or so. Super easy to use and works perfectly for all my plants. Definitely worth the buy!" —Kala H.
"As soon as I inserted a few of these in each of my vegetable plant, my garden took off from there. This is the only product that I use. Now I am actively growing and eating from my vegetable garden thanks to this product." —Kia
Get a two-pack (with 48 spikes each) from Amazon for $12.15.
2. A standing weeder, which has three steel claws that yank weeds out by the root without you having to bend over for hours pulling them out by hand. Because no one wants to kick off summer with new back problems.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to made weeding easy.
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is a small, family-owned business based in Oregon making tools for gardening. They've been making this tool since 1913!
Promising review: "I love gardening but I’m getting older now and weeding is backbreaking work…until I bought this product. It works like a charm, it grabs onto the rootstock and you simply leverage it out of the ground, root and all. The other end of the lever works well too, like the claw of a hammer; it grabs onto smaller weeds and lifts them out of the ground. Now I can weed a large area in less than half the time without breaking my back…👍" —Michael D. Kutras
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
3. And a crack weeder tool to show those mischievous weeds growing in through cracks in your sidewalk, patio, and driveway who's boss. Its L-shaped head and ergonomic handle make it easier to reach into those tight spaces and pull out weeds at the root so they don't come back.
Promising review: "I've been searching for something to remove the weeds for a while and came across this amazing tool. Since I refuse to use chemicals in my yard, I've been left with scraped knuckles every time I attempt to remove weeds. The weeds have grown so tightly in the concrete cracks that I pretty much gave up; even weed-whacking it didn't help much. Yes, you do have to use a little bit of effort, but the end result was so worth it!" —Shelley Arakaki
Get it from Amazon for $19.94 (available in nine styles and multipacks).
4. A raised garden bed if you're looking to start your above-ground gardening journey — this has over 8 cubic feet of space for growing veggies, flowers, succulents, and more, with six drainage holes at the bottle to help the roots aerate and let excess water escape. And the taller height means less bending over and strain on your back!
Promising review: "Love this product for so many reasons. The raised design keeps our dogs and nature friends out of the garden. It's great for elderly and people with back or knee problems. You can still garden. Easy to put together. We got a 4-foot garden. Possibly overloaded it, but we have four tomato plants, three eggplants, three green peppers, three red peppers, and three strawberries. Highly recommend." —Cybil
Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in three sizes and three finishes).
5. Or a galvanized garden bed designed to last for many, many years without risk of rot. They're easily assembled and a budget-friendly option for container gardeners!
Promising review: "I ordered the raised flower bed because I just couldn't prep my hard ground for a garden. It arrived a week sooner than it said it would be here, and it took me about 20 minutes to put it together. It saved me hours of unnecessary work, and my garden looks great." —Christine Hanaki
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in three sizes and five colors).
6. A bamboo bee house to attract the friendly buzzing pollinators to your garden and give them a spot to hang out safely when they're not fertilizing your flowers, trees, and berry plants.
Promising review: "Love this little pollinator house! I wasn’t sure it was attracting them at first, but the next time I looked, a bunch of the tubes were sealed off. The bees seem happy, and my garden is doing great." —Jenna Preston
Get it from Amazon for $10.42+ (available in two colors).
7. A variety of sunflower seeds that are easy to grow and low maintenance, with minimal watering required. With a little time and patience, they'll grow strong into a vibrant flower patch that'll delight you *and* your local bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds.
BTW, Created by Nature is a small business!
Promising review: "Planted a handful of the seeds in our front lawn area. A few months later, we had a spectacular color array. Great flowers!" —Shane
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
8. A soil moisture meter giving you immediate info on your soil's moisture, pH, nutrients, and light conditions so you can decide whether to water and adjust care as needed. Your garden is likely full of many different types of plants, all of which have different needs, so this tool is *essential* for keeping your green fam happy.
This meter has a single-probe design (aka less danger to your precious plant roots!) that must be inserted at least 2.5 inches into the soil. No batteries are required!
Promising review: "We love this little gadget, and it has helped us so much for our gardening needs! Some of our greens were growing yellow leaves, and we knew we needed to adjust the pH level of the soil. We use this reader weekly during growing season, and it’s been working out so great for us!! I highly recommend to all gardeners!!" —Eumie
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
9. Sticky Stake insect traps designed to attract and trap those annoying gnats, flies, and other insects that swarm your container plants. Once it's caught all the bugs (ugh), just toss it right in the trash.
Promising review: "Holy cow these suckers work! I'm so grossed out by the result, but at the same time, I have a sick sense of satisfaction. I used these in my houseplants that are breeding fungus gnats. I used them in conjunction with beneficial nematodes, and they definitely cut down on the number of gnats in our house. Unfortunately, I added a new houseplant, plus repotted one that had outgrown its prior home, and we are wrapped up in them again. I'm buying another package of sticky traps as soon as I finish this review!" —Megan
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
10. A Seeding Square kit to make evenly sowing your seeds so easy, even kids can jump in and help! And those perfectly spaced rows will be *so* satisfying to look at every time.
It also comes with a measuring stick called a dibbler that pushes down the dirt to the correct depth for you to drop your seeds. The holes are color coded to let you know exactly where to plant seeds of different varieties.
Promising review: "Love this thing! I have been gardening for a while, and this takes all of the guess work out of spacing. I used this for the first time this spring using the planting chart/guide, and it has worked out perfectly. I have had little to no weeds (I mean come on, you're gonna get some weeds). Planting per the Seed Square will for the most part choke out the weeds, while promoting growth for the plants. I even used this to plant growing plants and not just seeds. Just put the square on the ground, used the stick to mark the spot, and dug a hole where it was marked. Simple enough. Would highly recommend. Super easy!" —Jennifer Geisel
Get it from Amazon for $29.95.