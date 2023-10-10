Don't Miss These 32 Fall Prime Day Deals On Products That Work Just As Well As The More Expensive Versions

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!
We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
1. Up to 53% off a wildly popular set of Tozo wireless headphones that are super reliable and won't break the bank. These bbs have — no joke — over 220,000 (!!) 5-star ratings on Amazon from reviewers who consider them a fantastic AirPods alternative for their low price, great sound, waterproof + sweatproof design, and solid battery life (over 10 hours on a single charge).
2. 44% off a tube of Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later eyeshadow primer because if you're applying eyeshadow without a base, you're not getting its full effect. Not only will it make your eyeshadow look bolder and extra pigmented, but it'll also combat oil and creasing so your smoky eye looks flawless all night long. Mac Paint Pot, it was nice knowin' ya.
Promising review: "This eye primer is amazing!!! I have super oily eyelids and was getting to the point that I would rarely bother with eyeshadow because even with expensive primers it would be smudged and creased within an hour. So glad I don't need to shell out for Urban Decay or Mac Paint Pot anymore; they don't hold a candle to this and it's so much cheaper." —Chloe
Price: $11.19 (originally $20)
3. 48% off a sleeveless halter bodysuit that looks like something from Zara or Skims — the fact that it's under $20 at Amazon will be our little secret. And just *think* how much use you'll get out of this single article of clothing — it'll pair beautifully with high-waisted jeans, skirts, shorts, and blazers. It's also slightly compressive similar to shapewear, but not in a restricting way.
Some reviewers found that they didn't even need a bra with this!
Promising review: "Okay this is so good. I had the Zara bodysuit identical to this but it quickly got stretched out so I tried this one out. It is 10 times better than that one. The fit is perfect, it hugs you just right and is supportive enough that I won’t wear a bra. Also, not see through at all! Amazing. Need in all the colors." —Dawn E.
Price: $18.89 (originally $36; available in women's sizes S–XXL and 24 colors).
4. 42% off Eva Naturals' vitamin C serum, which deserves a spot in your bag because it's basically a skincare superhero with powerful ingredients like retinol, hyaluronic acid, niacinimide, and salicylic acid all rolled into one. This stuff might just spell the end for any acne, rough skin, fine lines, clogged pores, and dark spots you have.
Reviewers say it's *especially* effective for sensitive, acne-prone skin and oily/combination skin types (though reviewers with dry skin report great results too). And multiple people compare it to SkinCeuticals' vitamin C serum — which, if you're unaware, retails for a whopping $182, folks.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely LOVE this serum. I was spending an absurd amount of money on SkinCeuticals products. This serum is way better. My skin is clearer and more bright. The only negative about this serum is the smell. It's awful! I will tolerate it and continue to use it because of its effectiveness and price!" —Tish
"I am a licensed esthetician who deals with hormonal cystic acne that leaves scarring on my sensitive skin. My skin has improved so much since I started using this product!!! For the first couple of weeks, my skin purged out any underlying blemishes but afterward was clearer + smoother than I’ve seen it in YEARS! I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!! I love that it not only targets my acne scarring with the vitamin C but also soothes the redness with the niacinimide, has retinol, AND helps minimize my blackheads and pore size with the salicylic acid 😭 It is the perfect product for my sensitive oily acne prone skin!" —Jackie
Price: $12.73 (originally $21.95)
5. 43% off Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence, a hydrating holy grail for many people with dry, sensitive skin and a gentler, cheaper alternative to many name-brand moisturizers and serums. It's effective on all skin types, and reviewers report seeing improvement after just a few uses! Acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines are about to meet their match.
6. Up to 40% off chunky combat boots that'll work as an awesome Dr. Marten fill-in, but switches things up with white stitching. And don't worry about the laces, they feature a side zipper for easy on/off access.
Promising review: "I absolutely loved these shoes. They were perfect for the festival I went to. I wanted shoes I didn’t care that would get dirt and I didn’t want to wear my Docs for that reason. Honestly I like these better than my Dr. Martens. I walked in these for three days straight, eight hours a day and they honestly didn’t feel like normal boots they were pretty comfortable. They also did well when it rained or walking into puddles. And when people stepped on my feet they held up very well lol. 10/10 recommend." —Kindle Customer
Price: $34.39+ (originally $56.99; available in sizes 5.5–10 and four colors).
7. 38% off a Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer so you can give yourself a gorgeous blowout without visiting the salon — it knocks out drying *and* styling your hair in one step to save time in the mornings too! Dropping $500+ on a Dyson Airwrap suddenly seems...even less appealing.
The oval brush design smooths the hair and the round edges create volume — leaving you with a salon-worthy blowout at home. It also has two heat and speed settings and a cool option, and it's designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2b through 4c hair mentioned it working for them.
Promising reviews: "I've had my eye on a Dyson Airwrap, but given the cost, I figured I'd try this while I save up. This thing is fantastic. I have waist length hair that's naturally straight, but gets frizzy when damp. I've had salon blowouts that have left my hair looking great, but I simply can't manage a round brush without it getting tangled in my hair. This device has been a game changer. It works best if you air dry for a while before you use it, then use it to finish your style. My hair miraculously doesn't get snarled in it, and it leaves my hair looking like I've had it professionally styled. I love it, and I'm no longer interested in blowing $500 on a Dyson. Highly recommend!" —Ilsa
Price: $27.91 (originally $44.99)
8. Up to 40% off a long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet lip tint, worth the try if you like a little color on your lips but can't be bothered with lipsticks that constantly need touch-ups. This'll give your pout a smooth, ultra-pigmented stain with a silky finish, *and* it also has a lightweight feel that's not sticky or clumpy!
A few reviewers compare the rosy nude shade to Charlotte Tilbury's popular Pillow Talk lipstick; other similar products mentioned include YSL Velvet Cream and Tartist Creamy Matte Lip Paint.
Promising review: "This is velvet, full coverage without feeling like glue on your lips. It does transfer. The color is very pigmented so what you see is what you get. Honestly one of the best lip color products I've ever used, I put this above Charlotte Tilbury." —Lexi Lee
Price: $5.94+ (originally $9.90; available in 28 shades) — or get a three-pack of three bestselling red shades for $12 (originally $19.99)
9. 30% off buttery soft high-waisted leggings giving Lululemon a run for their money, according to (*checks notes*) over 300 reviewers drawing comparisons between the two. They're squat-proof, stretchy, and so soft that many pregnant people say they basically live in these!
Promising reviews: "AMAZING. I bought these to test against my Lululemon leggings ($100+) and I think I love these more. I wish there were more sizes in stock right now but it's a fad on TikTok so I understand and will be patient to buy more. 😇" —Reina
"Currently 20 weeks pregnant and these are all I wear, I basically live in these leggings. They’re so stretchy and comfy, definitely recommend for pregnancy!" —Alba siviero
Price: $18.89 (originally $26.99; available in women's sizes XS–XL, with 25" or 28" inseam, and in 29 colors/patterns).
10. And 33% off a soft, stretchy longline sports bra drawing comparisons to Lulu's Align tank top. It's soft, stretchy, and super breathable, perfect for everything from workouts to running errands.
Promising review: "I wasn't seeing many pictures of small-chested ladies, so I was a little worried about how this would fit. Purchased X-Small, and it fits perfectly! The straps stay in place, don't look weird with the bra cups, and it is form-fitting in the back. I hate tank tops that have a big gap in the back. This one does not. It goes down to about my belly button. I wanted something similar to the Lululemon Align, but this is well worth it instead! It is not tight at all, does not dig in, and is super breathable. I am thrilled with this purchase!" —olivia schilling
Price: $17.99 (originally $26.99; available in women's sizes XS–3XL and 25 colors)
11. 20% off the cult-fave Essence Lash Princess mascara, which was already dirt cheap to begin with at just $5. It's widely beloved for its ability to give you bold, dramatic lashes while also separating them to prevent clumping! People *rave* about this bestselling tube as a swap for more expensive mascaras like Too Faced Better Than Sex, L'Oreal Telescopic Lift, and many, many more.
Promising reviews: "The best I’ve tried so far and I used Dior, Tarte, Two Faced, you name it. I always have a problem with brand-new mascara because they have too much product on the brush, especially first few uses, and my lashes stick together. I didn’t have this problem with this one. I could layer it without any product starting to fall off or my lashes sticking together. And I love that they don’t test on animals." —Detti
"This product is fantastic; the best I've used in years! And the price can't be beat. It's [leagues] ahead of the well-known brand names that sell for five times as much and more!. Just one or two coats gives me length and volume. With the gloppy other brands, I'd given up wearing makeup at all. I have sensitive blue eyes — and did I say I'm old, which adds another layer of sensitivity — and this mascara don't bother my eyes at all, no redness or irritability." —Antonia Albany
Price: $3.99 (originally $4.99)
12. Also from Essence: 20% off their Glimmer Glow lipstick that uses pH color-changing technology to create the perfect rosy tint *for you* if you're just not sure what shade to reach for. While the gorgeous tube is super glittery, don't worry: It'll add only a sheer, subtle hint of sparkle to your lips along with the rosy tone. (Psst — this is super similar to Winky Lux's Glimmer Balm!)
Check out a TikTok of the Glimmer Glow lipstick in action.
Promising review: "I have the Winky Lux version of this pH color-changing lip balm and I enjoy it! However, this lip balm is legit 1/3 of the price and just as good. Just as moisturizing, it’s a balm so it not super long-lasting but the color actually stains a bit, which I fully enjoy. All in all, exceeded my expectations and will be purchasing again!" —Tracy Medina
Price: $3.19 (originally $3.99) — yes, it was already that cheap!
13. 43% off a fanny pack perfect for keeping your essentials *literally* close to your chest during travel or everyday life. The strap is long enough to wear crossbody or around your waist, which keeps your arms and hands completely free. Psst — people say it's very similar to Lululemon's belt bag, which is over double the price!
Promising review: "This belt bag honestly looks just like Lululemon without the label. I love the variety of colors this brand offers and the adjustable strap and buckle for easy on and off. It also has several mesh compartments in the inside for separating smaller items from each other. I will definitely be ordering this in more colors!!" —Lauren A.
Price: $13.58 (originally $23.98; available in 43 styles)