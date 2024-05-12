36 Essential Products For Anyone Living In Multi-Cat Household

1. A Feliway multi-cat calming diffuser kit if you have cats who don't get along, whether one of them is new to the household or a life change has caused them to become aggressive. This plugs right into your wall and releases pheromones that mimic a nursing mother's, helping to not only calm cats down but also encourage social acceptance of each other.
This starter kit gets you the diffuser head and one vial of Feliway; refills are also available on Amazon. Keep in mind that if you're introducing a new cat, you should *still* take proper precautions like keeping them separate for a while, doing smell introductions first, etc.
Promising review: "I can’t express enough how much this has changed mine and my cats' lives. Merging two households wasn’t easy on the cats. One male cat had a hard time moving into a new house with new pets. He had terrible behavior problems and would cause us and the other cats a lot of stress. His bullying led to the other two cats having health problems. He would get into moods where he would chase and attack the others and would not let up. We tried everything the vet suggested to reduce theses incidences, but getting Feliway was the only thing that worked. He is a completely different cat now. He is calm and his outbursts rarely happen. He has become a couch cat and has turned into the sweetest boy. The other cats aren’t stressed anymore and neither are we. We have three diffusers in the three rooms we have had incidences in. It definitely has more of an affect on the male cats than the female. If you aren’t noticing a difference with one diffuser I would suggest getting a second. We couldn’t believe that this one product could fix everything, but it did. If he starts to act out again we check the diffusers, and sure enough, one of them will be out. If your cats are having any behavior problems or stress please try this!" —Kristine Spencer
Get it from Amazon for $22.45.
2. A double-layered litter mat because of the sheer volume of litter being tracked out of your litter box(es) on a daily basis. It has a honeycomb design that catches and traps litter so it doesn't scatter across your floor. You can then press in on the sides to open up the mat and dump the trapped litter back into your litter box, or slide it into the trash can, whichever you prefer!
I've been using this trapper mat for years now and while it's pretty much impossible to eliminate all litter from your home if you own even one cat, let alone a few, this mat has made keeping the floor of my litter box room MUCH more manageable. Unlike other mats, where the litter just kind of sits on top and eventually gets kicked elsewhere, this mat is designed so that the litter falls through the holes and stays inside the mat until you're ready to dump it. It's made out of an EVA material that's supposed to be gentle enough for cat paws, and my two kitties don't seem to have a problem walking on it. I *highly* recommend getting the larger 30-by-24-inch mat to extend the coverage area — I initially got the smaller one but went back for the larger size and it's perfect. Note that the mat will probably have a fold down the middle when it first arrives, but just give it some time and weigh it down with something if needed; it'll lay flat.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
3. And heavy-duty litter box liners to hold up against the amount of feverish digging and scratching happening inside those boxes. There's nothing worse than trying to take out a bag of litter when it's already half falling apart with litter (and waste) spilling out the side.
Cats who like to tear big holes in litter box liners make them pretty much pointless to use, but reviewers say these heavy-duty liners are sturdy enough to withstand the shredding. These are jumbo-size too, so they'll fit most litter boxes.
Promising review: "I have two indoor cats, and one indoor/outdoor cat split among three litter boxes. These liners hold up for several weeks without ripping, and are scooped daily. My cats love to pee in the corners, so I constantly have to scrub against the corners with the litter scooper and they have yet to rip. The other brands I tried, all eventually ripped." —Eric
Get a pack of 15 from Amazon for $10.29 (also available in a pack of five or seven).
4. A pair of professional nail clippers if your kitties like to play a little too roughly sometimes — trimming their nails once they start to get sword-level sharp will prevent them from accidentally hurting each other (or you)! It'll also keep them from using those nails on your best furniture.
Not to scare you, but I once had to take a cat to the vet because the other one accidentally scratched his ear while playing (unbeknownst to me) and it got infected. Now I make *extra* sure I trim those nails when they start to get extra sharp. If you're new to trimming your cats' nails, you can start with just one or two nails at a time to get them used to the process, and of course, be sure to give them a treat afterward. 😊
Promising review: "These were way better than expected. Most of my life, I have used human nail clippers for cats. I have tried nail scissors unsuccessfully. We also tried another brand of cat claw trimmers that were guillotine style, but splintered their nails. These cut so smoothly, easily (without needing a lot of pressure), and so cleanly with no splintering at all. Just mad at myself I waited this long to get them. I truly didn’t expect such an affordable pair would perform this well." —interiorlulu
Get them from Amazon for $6.99.
5. A cat tree so alllll your feline bbs can lounge, sleep, and play in the same spot together. Cats like to be up high so they can see everything that's going on, and this gives them another place to climb and scratch that's *not* your expensive furniture. Plus, the adorable view of them dozing on it day in and day out never gets old.
I own this exact cat tree and have to say, for the amount of use you (well, your cats) get out of it, it's a steal at this price. My cats (that's them on the right above) are on this thing EVERY day. There are sisal-covered posts along the entire height of it for your cats to scratch, and the rope is just now starting to come apart from the amount of feverish scratching my younger cat, Chicho, has done to it (which, for $70, I'm not mad about). Now, there are some parts of this tree my adult cats simple weren't interested in using: the hammock on the first level, the cubby hole on the second, and the tunnel on the third. Those are absolutely designed for kittens, making this a great tree for cats of all ages. My cats prefer the two top tiers of the tree and the side basket — which my very thick older cat, Sneaky, curls up in for his afternoon naps every single day. I appreciate that this cat tree doesn't take up a *ton* of space either and fits very well in my NYC apartment. If you've got a couple of kitties and haven't gotten them a dedicated cat tree yet, take this as your sign that it's worth it!
Get it from Amazon for $67.80+ (available in four colors).
6. And a window seat capable of holding up to 50 pounds of weight and withstanding any chewing on the cables. That way, your cats can share it and won't have to fight for the best view of the outside — and will have another place to doze that's not your furniture!
Get it from Amazon for $22.49+ (available in four colors and two sizes).
7. A ChomChom pet hair roller that I will never stop writing about because it's the only thing that's saved my VELVET couch (bad idea, I know) from my two cats who just looove lounging there. It doesn't mess with sticky tapes or paper; instead, you get a reusable brush that grabs up every bit of hair and lint as you clean — just empty it out after, and you're good to go again!
The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
8. And a mini pet hair remover for tackling that *deeply* embedded fur in their cat beds, towers, sofa cushions, carpeted stairs, and anywhere else they spend a ton of time lounging. Each edge has a different teeth length + density, designed for different cleaning modes, like deep cleaning a spot vs. broad strokes across a wide area. It can help to work this over an area first before vacuuming if that fur is really stuck in there.
See it in action on TikTok, where the reviewer uses it to clean dog fur off their car's upholstery.
Promising review: "OK, y'all, I normally do not write reviews. That being said, this thing is not a WANT but a NEED for anyone with long-haired animals! I saw it on TikTok and was like, 'Whatever, I’ll try it.' I have a husky and three cats. It normally takes me three HOURS to vacuum my couch and clean it. It took 15 MINUTES. I would rate it 1,000 stars if I could." —Cheyenne Cutsinger
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in seven colors).
9. A UV black light flashlight that, uh, may give you some very gross info about where your cats have been having accidents. There's nothing worse than detecting the vague smell of pee or vomit and not knowing where it's coming from — and unfortunately, when you have several kitties, the chances of that happening while you're not in the room go up significantly
Promising review: "OMG this is disgusting!!! I hope this isn't all just cat pee that shows up cause there is a lot! I bought this because I thought my cat was peeing in one room and couldn't find the exact spot so I bought this. Found the spot and more. Would recommend." —Momof3boys
Get it from Amazon for $10.79.
10. And a bottle of Rocco & Roxie stain and odor eliminator you should have on hand for when you locate that latest carpet accident. Not only does it lift away stains; it also releases enzymes that break down the deep and persistent odors left behind.
Carpet messes are undoubtedly the worst to clean up — it's "funny" how they always choose to have their accident there — but you can also use this on clothes and other surfaces like concrete and hardwood. Just be sure to follow the instructions carefully for non-carpet use.
Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Rossi's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia
Get it from Amazon for $19.16+ (available in two sizes).