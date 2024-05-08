Flowy Dresses, Breezy Pants, And Other Cute Clothing Pieces Under $40 (Because We're All Trying To Save Money)

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A two-piece tank top and shorts set so you don't have to use any brainpower on picking out an outfit. This cutie of a set is ready for you to dress up or down as needed for that upcoming vacay, and you could even mix-and-match the top and bottoms with other pieces for added versatility!
Promising review: "I got so many compliments when wearing this set on vacation in Hawaii! The top is very comfortable and cropped at just the right length. The shorts were a little see through, but for the price they were very comfortable." —Courtney Smith
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 13 colors/patterns).
2. A floral mini dress — this pretty ruffled number is the epitome of spring fashion, with a wrap-style V-neck and cinched waist creating the loveliest shape. Throw a denim jacket over on chillier days!
Promising review: "I will be buying this dress again in different colors! This dress was so pretty and good quality too. Have worn it several times and received tons of compliments! You can dress it up with heels or dress down with sneakers. Such a great summer/springtime dress!" —Danielle Sharp Furlow
Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in 16 colors and sizes S–XL).
3. And speaking of denim jackets: A classic option you'll probably take to calling "Ol' Faithful" with often you find yourself reaching for it this spring and beyond. A perfect outer layer that's not *too* heavy — just enough to keep you warm on in-between weather days — it'll look effortlessly cool on top of T-shirts, tanks, dresses, and more.
Promising reviews: "I hardly ever write reviews, but clearly, this jacket means enough to me to take the time almost three years later to write its praises. It has been to hell and back with me and all my girlfriends. ALL of us wear it consistently and the funny thing is we're all different sizes. I bought the large, in light blue with no fraying except for the bottom back. It's the PERFECT denim shade. One girlfriend is super petite, and it's plenty oversized on her and looks great. I am petite with much broader shoulders and it fits me perfectly with an oversized look. My other girlfriend is plus size and it fits her like a regular jean jacket. It's so dang durable, and the more you wash it (I've washed it over 100 times) the more relaxed the denim gets. I just love the way it looks with everything especially when I wear it with the same color denim jeans. I freaking love this thing, and I have like, 10 other jean jackets — this one FAR EXCEEDS any others. BUY IT NOW!" —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $21.69+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in six colors/washes/styles).
4. Flowy palazzo pants to let your legs ~breathe~ while still maintaining a professional look for work, but they're great for casual wear too — especially with how many fun colors they come in! On days when you're really tempted to reach for the sweats but have to look a little more put together, these are the perfect option.
These have belt loops, so you could add a belt as needed!
Promising review: "These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny-jean outfit to try this style — and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it." —Nash
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X, including short sizes, and 31 styles).
5. Or a more relaxed option with a stretchy elastic waistband. Not only are these ridiculously comfy and breathable, but they're also so chic when paired with a cute crop top or bodysuit and some nice sandals.
Promising review: "Love this look! Paired with a white bodysuit and looks great. Perfect for vacation or night out. They do run big in my opinion. Originally ordered a large and returned for medium. They're also longer; I’m 5’6” and plan on wearing wedges." —Cory F.
Get them from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 15 colors/prints).
6. A smocked floral dress to help you embody that TikTok-popular coquette aesthetic. You can opt to wear this dress off-shoulder if you like for an even more romantic vibe!
7. An oversize houndstooth knitted sweater-vest with major academia vibes — stylish enough for networking events or that presentation you have to give, but cozy enough for everyday wear. You + this sweater in a coffee shop drinking a latte = a superior aesthetic.
Pair it with a button-down shirt or semi-sheer blouse for a classic, vintage-y look that's perfect for those days when you're trying to look a bit more put-together.
See one reviewer (hilariously) admit TikTok made them buy it here, and see it in action (and a few styling ideas) here.
Promising reviews: "I love this vest! It gives me a total vintage look. The sweater itself is already oversized, but I wanted a looser fit, so I went a size bigger, and I am happy with how it fits. I'm really thinking of getting more colors!" —Levi
"This product runs a little big so be sure to consider the looser fit. That being said, the material is amazing and it is very warm and cozy. It looks really professional and clean when paired with a white button-down. I love this item." —umbo
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes S–L and in five colors/patterns).
8. And a cropped sweater-vest that'll make you feel ~berry~ adorable on all your spring outings. Whether you wear it on its own or throw it over longer sleeves, this adorable piece will brighten up both your outfit and your entire day.
9. Breezy drawstring linen-blend pants so lightweight and airy, you won't even think about them being on your body...until you catch a glimpse of yourself passing a shop window and think, Damn, I look cute.
Promising review: "These are my new favorite warm-weather slacks. They look great if I’m dressing up and they look great if I’m being casual. I will be able to wear these out quite a ways into fall, as well. I’m really happy with the purchase of the material; it's so soft you just can’t even believe it, but it’s sturdy." –Rory McNeil
Get it from Amazon for $29.98 (available in sizes S–5XL and in 21 colors).
10. A drawstring bodycon dress that's versatile, since you can sport it on its own or throw on a jacket, cardigan, or flannel button-down on chillier days. It's easy to dress up with accessories, and reviewers love that you can adjust the length as needed.
Promising reviews: "I finally bought this dress after seeing it all over TikTok and HOLY SMOKES. I cannot believe how universally [good it looks on people]. It's absolutely stunning!" —Catherine Thriveni
"This dress is amazing! The fabric is so soft and silky but also has structure and because the sides are ruched, I can adjust it to the perfect length, which means a lot when you're only 5'1". The ruching allows me to control the amount of fabric gathered in the tummy and behind areas. To sum it all up, I LOVE the dress and plan on purchasing at least two more in the army green and the brown because this style dress can also be worn in the fall and spring months with a basic or colored denim jacket and a cute pair of boots or booties!" —Tonya
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 24 colors/styles).
11. A knit ruffle crop top perfect for spring's warmer days, from farmer's markets to outdoor concerts and music festivals. It makes a cute layering piece for bralettes you want to let peek through too!
Promising reviews: "This shirt is comfy and a good fit. It was great for summer with a bralette. Might try it out with a turtleneck for winter!" —nishalikefisha
"If you don’t mind showing cleavage, then I would highly recommend this shirt. I love the color as well. This is definitely true to size! I would buy this again. The length of the shirt lies right above your belly button. I’m a HUGE fashionista!! So for me to give this 5 stars says a lot! It’s VERY nicely put together. It doesn’t look cheap whatsoever. I highly recommend buying this!" —Juliet Skies Mendoza
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 28 colors).
12. Speaking of layering: A sheer top if you're embracing the visible bra look — it'd be cute over a cami too, though! It comes in a bunch of styles and is so budget-friendly, you can finally plan out all your outfits for festival season and be done with it.
Promising review: "I had been wanting a sheer, trendy top for a while. I finally couldn’t find one I loved in my expensive, usual stores. I went on Amazon on a whim and gave this a try. I got the snakeskin. And it looks so chic with just a black bra underneath. It fits perfect. Not too tight. And it looks amazing with so many different colors and textures for pants and skirts. Highly recommend! This is in my top two favorite pieces of clothing I have ever bought on Amazon!" —Cassandra
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 31 styles, some of which are long sleeves and not sheer).
13. A pair of baggy overalls because all you need is a T-shirt or some other top to layer underneath them, and you'll be ready to roll out the door feeling cute *and* comfy as heck.
Promising review: "I saw this outfit on Summer England on TikTok and thought there was no way I could pull these overalls off as well as she could in her 'Hobbit'-esque aesthetic. THESE LOOK AMAZING ON EVERYONE!!! The overalls are super flowy and comfortable! I'm 5'10" so if there are any tall girls wondering if this will fit, the answer is YES! It does crop a bit above your ankles but I think it looks super cute. The pockets are functional too! The only thing I will say is that the material is not super breathable, so in the summer it gets pretty...warm...down there (but not a single sweat stain that I could see). You may feel sweaty, but the material doesn't show if it's not a lot." —Emma
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in 17 colors).