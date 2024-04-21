30 Of The Coolest Pet Products I’ve Seen So Far In 2024

1. A dog bark deterrent device that emits an ultrasonic frequency audible only to canine ears, encouraging them to stop barking and put an end to other unwanted behaviors, like food stealing, biting, and chewing. It's totally painless, and thousands of reviewers love it as an alternative to shock collars!
This device comes from a small, family-run business called NPS! To use, make sure you're within 16–25 feet of your dog, point the device at your dog, and make sure there are no obstacles between you. There's a great video on their store page explaining more about how to use the device and its different modes!
Promising review: "I’m usually pretty skeptical about things like this, but the first time I tried it, it worked immediately. The video says it only works on one dog at a time. I would beg to differ personally just because I have four dogs that sometimes bark out of control, especially when people come to my house. I immediately grabbed this dog bark deterrent and pushed the button with the flashing lights and whatever else it did, and immediately, all four dogs stopped barking. I am blown away by this product. It works so much better than those shock collars and you only can use one of those collars per dog. I only have one of those collars, and I didn’t want to buy more because it just wasn’t effective. Plus, I hate using it on dogs. This deterrent is so awesome, and seeing the immediate effect is amazing. A major plus is it’s not shocking the dogs." —Stacey Adams
Get it from Amazon for $32.29.
2. A little pet sofa so they can *also* park themselves in front of the TV and binge-watch Bravo shows day in and day out.
See it on TikTok!
Promising review: "I was not looking for a mini pet couch yet I randomly came across this one and realized I NEEDED it. It is the same color as my regular couch so that extra points. I love it and as you can see in my photos, so do my cats and dog!! I ended up not using the feet/legs as they add 2 1/2” of height that we didn’t need. It goes better in our living room flat on the ground as our human couch doesn’t really have feet either. It was super easy to put together as all you need to attach is the back piece to the bottom with 4 bolts. It really is a great quality couch! We had guests over the other night and they all raved about how cute it was. One of my friends even ordered one for her small dog after seeing my photos. Now all that’s missing is tiny pillows! I just love that it gets lots of usage from all five of our little animals." —Helpful Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $124.25 (available in nine colors and four other sizes).
3. A cat exercise wheel that sounds like a joke but is actually kind of genius in practice?? Now when your cat gets the zoomies, they'll have a place to let out all that excess energy (especially useful if you're living in an apartment). It's surprisingly quiet, has a safety lock so you can control play time, and it's made of solid, sturdy wood.
This comes in four sizes — the size pictured above is the XL!
Promising review: "It took me more than three hours to assemble, but I'm a senior and was in no hurry. My efforts were rewarded when one of our three cats took to it immediately. The kittens are about six months old, and the little calico, who is usually bold and adventurous, was reluctant to stay in it when it started to turn, but she watched the orange boy with interest and will probably come around later. I enticed them into it with a laser pointer. The boy kitty kept using the wheel after I put the pointer away. So far this has been worth the price and effort. This thing is surprisingly sturdy and quiet. I'm quite pleased with it overall. Editing a few days later to say that the reluctant kitty is now the main user of the wheel." —arPie47
Note: The reviewer above goes into more detail about assembly, so check out their full review for more info about what to expect!
Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in four colors and four sizes).
4. A self-cleaning slicker brush over 68,000 (!!) folks have given 5 stars for its effectiveness at gently detangling and removing all that loose fur on short- or long-haired animals — then, with the press a button on top, you can retract the bristles to wipe that excess fur away.
Promising review: "This brush is my favorite to use on my dogs. We have a German Shepherd mix and a Springer Spaniel, and this works great on each of them. My favorite part is how easy it is to clean — just push the button on the back, and the bristles retract, leaving the fur to slip into the trash. We got the sensitive skin design, which has little plastic bits on the end of the bristles. Both dogs love it!" —Quilter
"We have two cats who have different hair types (short and thick and long and fluffy), and this works well on both, removing tons of hair that would otherwise be on our furniture, clothes, and carpets. Highly recommend!" —Where_are_yew
Get it from Amazon for $12.74 (available in two sizes and three styles).
5. A cat treat feeding spoon for dispensing puree and other lickable treats without getting them all over your hands (and the floor). Because kitties love their Churu, but you *don't* love the mess that inevitably comes with them happily slurping down their "Go-Gurt" snack!
Promising review: "I tried them all and hated them all. Some were too short, too flimsy, fell apart while using, or didn't get all of the treat out, but finally I found the right spoon for feeding my cat her favorite treat, Churu. It gets all of the goo out without having to get my fingers dirty and it stops her from biting at the tube. She eats it a little slower, just because she has to lick it and I’m not shooting it into her mouth. She loves it. It’s super easy to use and to clean. The others are too complicated and don’t do such a good job. It’s brilliant. Less is more. If you’ve been searching, this is the one you want. Also, the spoon part is really big so I’m going to be looking into mixing some of her meds in with the Churu before we get started. She knows that spoon is the treat spoon, so with the Churu mixed in, she might just take it quickly. Happy treat bonding with your kitties!" —NMW
Get it from Amazon for $13.89 (available in four colors).
6. An airline-approved pet carrier with an expandable side letting them stretch out and enjoy a little extra space while en route to your destination. It has all sorts of other cool features too, like a digital ID tag, a built-in anti-wandering leash, and a top-opening design.
It can carry cats, dogs, rabbits, and other small pets with a maximum recommended weight of 13 pounds. Thanks to the digital ID tag, if the carrier gets lost, the finder can scan the QR code to get your contact info and basic info about your pet.
Promising review: "I bought two of these. I flew my two cats (9 pounds and 14 pounds) from Hawaii to Sacramento, then a 2.5-hour drive to Reno. The larger cat liked the expandable side. These went under the airline seat just fine (we flew Hawaiian). I upgraded us to premium economy for extra legroom. I couldn’t imagine flying economy with the carrier under the seat and being cramped. I put a blanket over the cats like they were birds. They slept the entire flight and slept during the car ride too. The carrier was easy to carry through the airport. It has a belt that you can slide it through the handle of a roller bag but I was afraid the cats would slide off the top of the bag so I carried one cat, husband carried the other. There is a strap that goes over your shoulder or you can use it as a cross body. I thought it was easier as a cross body. Overall, I’m happy I purchased these and the cats did great on the entire 10 hour journey. I did put puppy piddle pads inside, just in case." —Julie
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three colors).
7. And a 3-in-1 portable pet bed that's a cozy cave, comfy bed, and convenient top-entry carrier with a shoulder strap and breathable mesh to keep air circulating. If you hate buying a bunch of different pet products that take up space, this one has enough versatility to earn its keep!
The top zips off completely for using as a flat open-air bed. Reviewers say this design also works well if you have trouble getting a cat inside a carrier!
Promising review: "Not sure why or how this works so well but never has the struggle been so easy. I take the entire top off and it’s a bed for normal use. Then when it’s time to go the v-e-t, I get the zipper started, then gobble the cat up like Pac-Man. Zero struggles on their part, zero injuries on my part. I think I paid full price for this and though I was skeptical at first, I now think it is worth every penny.
"One thing to note: Always support the bottom. The black handle straps are kept in place by plastic loops that fit inside the bottom walls like buttons but through a lot of movement and usage the plastic loops can slip through and the strap will come out. It would be nice if the next iteration of this added a secondary mechanism to secure the straps." —LK
Get it from Amazon for $87.03.
8. A snuffle mat in the shape of a carrot garden your dog can go digging in to their heart's content. Hide some treats inside for extra stimulation as they investigate this puzzle toy!
These are made for dogs, but I've seen a senior cat playing with this on TikTok and it's so cute. 🥺 Sprinkle some treats or catnip inside and cats will probably enjoy it too!
Promising review: "Wanted to get a 'learning' toy for my dogs this past Christmas. I have two 10-pound Morkies. I give them Cheerios for snacks. I hid a small handful of Cheerios in each hole in the beginning. They loved pulling out the carrots and then finding/eating the treats. Then after the treats were gone, they just played with the carrots for awhile. Kept them busy for quite some time. Now that they’ve learned the game, I don’t put Cheerios is ALL the holes. Gotta keep them guessing! 😁" —DaNel Eads
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (also available in a squeak version).
9. A pet hair-removing tool that can reach into your rugs, furniture, car upholstery, pet beds, and more to pull out every piece of embedded fur without causing damage. It's infinitely reusable and ridiculously effective — an essential tool in the never-ending war against shedding.
Uproot Clean is a small biz specializing in pet cleaning products.
Promising review: "I have three Siberian Huskies and a Blue Heeler. They leave an entirely new carpet in my van every time they go for a ride. Vacuuming with a Dyson or shop vac takes HOURS. I read a lot of negative reviews of knockoff versions of this product, and even some for this original manufacturer, but I figured I’d take the risk on my vehicle carpets. Best decision ever! The pictures show a VERY quick run over the area, without moving anything, and without a lot of attention to detail. From covered in hair to over a quarter of the floor clean, it took less than five minutes! I cannot speak to using this on anything other than automotive carpet. But if you want to clean pet hair out of your vehicle’s carpet, BUY THIS PRODUCT!" —BruceW
Get it from Amazon for $16.79.
10. Plus, a washable gel lint roller so you can give your black jeans and sweater a once-over before walking out the door, because your pet's white fur is your least favorite fashion accessory. And the sticky tape lint rollers are just so annoying to work with! When you're done rolling, just rinse and let this dry, and it'll be ready to go again.
See it in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this lint roller. I'd probably order a bulk set if I could. It works great getting animal fur off clothes or furniture. I also use it every night on my bed to remove the crumbs from my 2-year-old's bed snacks. It far surpassed other lint rollers I have tried for this purpose. Definitely worth the money." —Zach
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors and packs of two).
11. An Arm & Hammer pooper scooper that'll spare your knees and back from having to bend over to pick up your dog's poop (not to mention your hands from having to make contact with it). And now you won't have all those land mines just sitting in your backyard for someone to accidentally step on!
Promising review: "With three dogs, two small and one large, scooping the yard is a never-ending job. But with the Arm & Hammer swivel bin and rake, there is no more bending to pick up the doggy droppings. I am able to easily use the rake to push the droppings into the bag covered bin. When I am done cleaning up the yard, I just simply remove the plastic bag from the scoop, tie it off, and dispose. I do spray the rake off with the hose sprayer and then clip the rake onto the scooper for easy storage. I really like this handy scooper. It makes a very icky job much easier to handle." —Kelly Eldred
Get it from Amazon for $15.18.
12. A genius magic link leash designed to give you peace of mind while going hands-free with your dog outdoors, since it can be worn as a belt, crossbody, or around the wrist. Now you can take a call while balancing a coffee in your other hand while walking your dog around the block.
It can slip over your dog's head directly to function as a collar + leash, or clip onto a separate harness.
Fable is a NYC-based, family-owned business that creates pet gear made to solve problems.
BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Bek O'Connell says: "This leash is such a lifesaver. My dog is very anxious and has a tendency to bolt. I'm talking 0 to 100, dead sprint. I was so scared that he would catch me off guard and the leash would fly out of my hands. Being able to loop this over my head (I wear it cross-body) has given me total peace of mind. Best of all, I can have both hands free while navigating various walking obstacles. The ease of being able to dig around in your bag while keeping your dog attached to your hip is truly priceless. Bonus: It comes in colors your dog can actually see."
Get it from Fable for $52+ (originally $65+; available in two sizes and seven colors). Use code GETOUTSIDE for the current deal!