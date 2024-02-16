You’ll Want To Go On A Cleaning And Tidying Spree Around Your Home With These 41 Products, Because They’re So Satisfying

1. A Bissell SteamShot Deluxe that might become your new cleaning obsession. It warms up in just 30 seconds and uses high-pressure steam to blast away dirt, grime, and bacteria on all sorts of hard surfaces, and comes with 10 attachments for targeting different areas, including out-of-reach nooks and crannies. Whoever said cleaning can't be fun hasn't met this bad boy yet.
You can see more on TikTok, where the creator shows it in action on a number of surfaces using some of the different tools.
Promising reviews: "Cuts through grease like no one's business. Cleans the cracks and crevices of fridges that are impossible without it! You may have to fill it up again to complete the entire fridge, but I'm happy with it. Also, so many attachments!" —Desiree
"I decided to clean my leather couches because I have two little ones, and they were gross. Never in my wildest dreams did I think the nail polish that my oldest child spilled on the couch almost a year ago would come off. THIS TOOK IT OFF EFFORTLESSLY." —Cassidy
Get it from Amazon for $41.19.
2. A rubber broom for your rugs and carpets, because it's basically a magnet for all that embedded pet fur, and you won't have to lug around a vacuum. The built-in squeegee is also effective on hardwood, tile, and other flat surfaces to clean up any messy spills. Plus, the handle extends up to 5 feet long!
Promising review: "I bought this broom two years ago and it is still going strong! I have four large dogs and we have fur EVERYWHERE! This works so, so well! I am always amazed at what this picks up even after I just ran the vacuum. If you remove the head from the handle you can use the head to do in all the crevices along baseboards where fur gets trapped on the carpets. I also use it that way to do the carpet corners on the stairs. Lastly, I use it to get dust and cobwebs off the floors and ceilings. It truly is a super tool." —Roseann
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
Check out our FURemover broom review for more satisfying photos of the hair it removed from one BuzzFeed Shopping editor's carpet.
3. A far-reaching dryer vent lint brush capable of getting deeeep in there to scoop out all that gross trapped lint clogging your vents. Even if you clean out your lint trap religiously, there's still a ton of debris that falls through, which can be a fire risk and make your dryer run less efficiently.
Promising review: "Why didn’t I know about this sooner?! A must-have for anyone annoyed at the amount of dryer lint left behind when you pull out the lint catcher. Now I can get it all. Note: you’ll probably need to vacuum more after cleaning it out." —Interpreter
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $7.99.
4. A two-tier, slide-out basket to tackle the mountain of mess underneath your sink. The space-efficient design is perfect for holding toiletries, makeup, cleaning supplies, and other supplies, with dividers in each basket adding yet another level of ~organization~. You could use these in the bathroom or kitchen!
Promising review: "These are great if you have limited bathroom storage. You can put several items in each drawer. They are easy to pull in/out, and if you want to take the drawers out completely to remove the basket, they aren’t stuck on a track, which I like. Great quality materials, sturdy, and easy to clean." —ee
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
5. A genius Tineco 2-in-1 cordless vacuum and mop that vacuums and mops hard floors 👏 at the same time 👏 and does it well, because it always cleans with fresh water (the dirty water goes in a separate tank). It has a lightweight, self-propelled design and will leave your floors dry and streak-free in just minutes — on to the next cleaning task!
Promising review: "I confess I can be a lackadaisical housekeeper, which is problematic, since my new dog sheds enough in a week for me to build an entire new dog. What's worse, vacuuming doesn't pick up a lot of his fur. This Tineco is magic, though. Not only does it pick everything up (dust, fur, hair, crumbs, Nature's Miracle, errant Cheerios), but because the wheels are motorized, vacuuming/mopping is a breeze. I get exhausted using my canister vac, but this thing is a blast to use.
"Here is what I've learned: I always use the 'extra water' feature, which seems to work better. I clean the dirty water holder and parts every time I empty it, and I run the self-clean cycle after every second emptying session. This means I can do my primary bath and my 10x12 TV room before self cleaning and recharging for a little bit. Or I can do my kitchen and entryway and hall before self cleaning, or my living room. In other words, you're not going to do your whole house on one battery charge or without running the self cleaning feature several times. Of course, the reason you have to run the self cleaning so often is because this little beauty is picking up So. Much. Stuff. It's magic. If it broke tomorrow (and I don't think it will break for a very long time) I would buy another." —Tsippi
Get it from Amazon for $219.
6. Clear fridge organizing bins for stashing your produce, drinks, and more. It won't just make your fridge look like something out of a magazine; it'll also help you get through all that expensive food you bought before it goes bad thanks to the clear design that lets you see everything at a glance.
Promising review: "Ok, I'm a bit of an over-organizer (if there is such a thing). But my refrigerator was seriously lacking in organization. These beauties did the trick. No more fruit rolling around, grapes being crushed, cheese sticks everywhere, cold cuts hiding. I love them. And they make keeping the refrigerator clean easy, pop them out and rinse." —DLWH
Get a set of eight bins for $19.98 (also available in other sets).
7. A pack of duster sponges to help you stay on top of all the dust that seems to magically reappear in your home every few days. Their curved ridges are designed to trap dust and pet hair (and actually pick it up, not just move it around). These are reusable and just need to be soaked and softened before use to unlock their full cleaning power!
These are super similar to the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster that's always sold out (and cheaper, too).
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer says, "I bought a pack of these recently, and so far love dusting with them! All the dust sticks right on, so you don't end up breathing in all the dust you just tried removing. It's great for baseboards, too!"
Promising review: "I rarely review products, but this little sponge literally changed my life! It picks up EVERYthing in one swipe! Hard water marks on your bathroom mirror, no problem! Hair clippings on your sink and counter, one swipe and they are gone! Dusty blinds? Swoosh, swoosh, swipe! And ala-presto ka-bam, like magic they are perfect and dust free! I just need one of these for my floors! I love, love, love how the sponge picks up everything and with a little running water, all the dust, hair, muck, and guck just rinsed away! This will not disappoint! Thank you!" —DayDreamer
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $9.99 (available in six color packs).
8. And a slim microfiber duster for getting into those places you just can't reach, or maneuvering around tight areas. It attracts dust like nobody's business — no cleaning chemicals needed — and when you're done, the fluffy part snaps off so you can throw it in the wash.
Promising review: "Very practical, picks up a lot of dust and traps it. I love that I can throw the orange fluffy part in the wash and reuse it, much better than disposable dusters. I’ve used this on furniture, the fireplace mantel, light fixtures, lamps, electronics, ceiling fans. Works great." —TNTHE
Get it from Amazon for $11.99. (If you have lots of high, hard-to-reach spaces in your home, they also make an expanding duster for $17.99.)
9. A broom and mop organizer because you're tired of the broom, mop, and duster falling on top of you every time you open your utility closet.
This comes from Berry Ave, a small business that makes organization products.
Promising reviews: "Holds better than any rack I've had. Nothing falls off and the hooks are a welcome addition for holding the small items. This is my second one, as I liked the first one so well." —Jami Wallis
"Sturdy and strong. I tried other brands but they are not strong enough to hold brooms. This one really works. I wish there was more space between each holder, but otherwise I'm very satisfied." —eb
Get it from Amazon for $15.97 (available in four colors).
10. A bottle of Angry Orange citrus deodorizer for those reeeally strong pet odors that make you gag and form excuses to never invite guests over. It targets those awful pee smells and destroys them, leaving behind a heavenly citrusy scent that — bonus points — your cat or dog will hate, so it may even encourage them to stop targeting a certain area.
Use a UV blacklight (as shown above) to find urine spots you didn't even know were there!
Angry Orange is a small biz that was founded in 2014. They provide pet-related household cleaning supplies like stain removers, mops, and more.
Promising reviews: "We have three cats, two of which are Maine Coons, and one of our young female Maine Coon cats has been urinating on the rug in the bathroom. We bought this stuff, sprayed it on the rug, and she went in to investigate — smelled the rug, pretty much gagged, and hasn't been in the bathroom since. Highly recommend, this stuff smells great!" —TBOZ
"I love my dogs, stink and all. But I get embarrassed when non-dog owners come over, and my house smells like pond. Y'all know what I'm talking about. I keep a clean house, but I can't afford the water to wash their beds every week. I decided to try Angry Orange, and let me tell you, it works. Just two sprays on each dog bed, and the odor was gone. Also, four hours later after the orange smell had dissipated, still no doggie smell. 👍👍👍" —ocdmax
Get it from Amazon for $17.96+ (available in two sizes).
11. And a ChomChom pet hair roller if your pets love to sprawl out on your furniture and leave a thick layer of hair behind. The ChomChom roller doesn't mess with sticky tapes or paper; instead, you get a reusable brush that grabs up every bit of hair and lint as you clean — just empty it out after, and you're good to go again!
The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
12. Some Rain-X shower door cleaner so you can roll up your sleeves and go to town on those cloudy shower doors you haven't been able to see out of for like...years. Get ready for them to sparkle like they're brand new.
Promising review: "This product works beautifully. I tried a lot of products to remove the hard water from my glass shower. I have to admit the first time I used it with a cloth it was not very effective. The second time I used a nonabrasive sponge for glass, it turned out beautiful just like the first day the glass was installed." —EJP
Get it from Amazon for $11.65.
13. And an all-purpose squeegee that'll feel *extra* satisfying against your shower walls, windows, and mirrors as it wipes away all that nasty buildup. Bonus: It comes with a suction hook for hanging and comes in several finishes (including brass and bronze) to blend in with the rest of your bathroom ~aesthetic~.
Many people end up just hanging this inside their shower so it's always there for some quick cleaning!
Promising review: "I bought this squeegee to replace our plastic one that was old and warped. I love that this one is much wider than our previous squeegee, so it takes less time to clean our glass-enclosed shower. It also has a really nice weight to it. It feels sturdy in your hand, and the weight helps to pull it down to the bottom of the glass wall/door. The hanger feels secure, and I love having it out of the way (our previous one sat on the shower bench). Happy so far." —shellyrae1
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three sizes and four colors).