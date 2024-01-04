If You Refuse To Buy Expensive Viral Products, Here Are 50 Cheaper Alternatives Worth Just As Much Hype

1. A Coty setting powder that's a good swap for Laura Mercier's $43 powder. It regulates your skin's oil product to keep your face from getting too shiny throughout the day; plus, it has a blurring effect that reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and blemishes.
Promising review: "I normally use the Laura Mercier setting powder but it was getting a little pricey. I bought the translucent version of this powder, and I am so impressed. Not only is it extremely budget-friendly; you also get A LOT OF POWDER. You get over two times the product of the other more expensive ones. It’s blurring and soft, and doesn’t cause creasing even on my dry skin! There is a scent, but it smells like a rich old lady, and I’m here for it." —alice silva
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four shades, including an extra coverage translucent option).
2. Skin1004's Zombie Pack, which works in just 15 minutes to noticeably reduce the appearance of fine lines, tighten pores, improve texture, and brighten your complexion. The mask itself tightens and cracks as it works on your skin — hence the name! — but when you rinse it off, your skin is left soooo soft and smooth.
Reviewers compare it to Hanacure, which anyone in the beauty community has probably heard of, only this is wayyy cheaper, especially considering you get eight packs and a brush with the set!
Promising review: "As good as Hanacure, much better price! The Zombie pack face mask is the best! It works just as well as other tightening masks but it's a fraction of the cost. I use these once a week and am extremely satisfied. My skin feels so good after, and my wrinkles are getting less noticeable." —meredith shaputis
Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $25.
3. Nyx Fat Oil Lip Drip in case that $40 Dior lip oil has been in your cart forever, but you just can't bring yourself to pull the trigger. At $9, this version's a much lighter hit to your wallet, with the same burst of hydration (made with vegan squalane!) sheer color, and non-sticky finish reviewers can't get enough of.
Promising review: "I have Fenty Cherry Treat, a lip oil from Dior, and several other brands that were $20 or more…and the Nyx Fat Oil is better! Same consistency as the others, but a little more color, which is a good thing. About as long lasting as any other thick lipgloss. It’s always awesome to find a less expensive [option] for the high-end products I like." —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $8.97 (available in eight shades).
4. A glass mushroom lamp because the price of one of these at Urban Outfitters and West Elm? Painful. This one? Very reasonable! This'll cozy up your space at night without breaking the bank and makes a lovely, unique addition to your ambient lighting.
Also, as someone who owns the Urban Outfitters mushroom lamp, it's fine? But probably not worth $99. If I bought another, I'd definitely go for a cheaper version like this.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this adorable, mini lamp. I wanted the Urban Outfitters one, but couldn’t justify the price. This one is even cuter and much more affordable." —Audge
Get it from Amazon for $26.37+ (available in eight colors).
5. An oil-free, noncomedogenic Neutrogena water gel moisturizer that's basically a ~tall drink of water~ for your face. It uses hyaluronic acid to quench your skin and lock in that moisture so your face stays soft and supple all day. Reviewers say it's similar to Clinique Moisture Surge (which is twice as expensive).
Keep in mind there is fragrance in this formula, so if that's something that has irritated your skin in the past, you may want to try the fragrance-free Neutrogena Hydro Boost gel-cream.
Pro tip if you have extra dry skin: Apply this formula to damp skin, let it dry, and then use your daily moisturizer to really lock in the effects.
Promising reviews: "I've been using Clinique's Moisture Surge for a while now and I love it. However, it's very expensive! Saw the commercial for this and thought it looked very similar. I would say it's basically the same product. I love this as much as I do the Clinique brand and it costs less than 1/2 of what I was paying. I have slightly oily skin and this absorbs quickly so your skin doesn't feel greasy. Does a great job!" —Bearschick28
"I've tried all the luxury brands there are, but Hydro Boost beats them all. There is no sense in spending your hard earned money on more expensive moisturizers when this one right here is BETTER and more affordable. It lasts forever, the scent is incredible but not too strong, and you can actually SEE and FEEL a difference in your skin every single day. Can't live without this stuff." —Caitlyn Minda
Get it from Amazon for $15.44.
To learn more, check out BuzzFeed's Neutrogena Hydro Boost review.
6. A pair of flared high-waisted crossover leggings because the viral Aerie version is *impossible* to avoid if you spend time on TikTok, but don't feel peer-pressured into that pair if you're on the fence. These are buttery soft, stretchy, and super lightweight — the ultimate WFH pants or loungewear.
Promising review: "These are beyond soft and so dang cute. I love how these have the little cuts in the front. Super great spinoff of the Aerie Crossover. They fit shorter but honestly, they still look so cute. I kinda wish I would have sized up. I think I woulda been happier in them if I did, BUT still love them." —Sarah Elizabeth Zimmerman
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 12 colors).
7. A Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer so you can give yourself a gorgeous blowout without visiting the salon — it knocks out drying *and* styling your hair in one step to save time in the mornings too! Dropping $500+ on a Dyson Airwrap suddenly seems...even less appealing.
The oval brush design smooths the hair and the round edges create volume — leaving you with a salon-worthy blowout at home. It also has two heat and speed settings and a cool option, and it's designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2b–4c hair mentioned it working for them.
Promising reviews: "I've had my eye on a Dyson Airwrap, but given the cost, I figured I'd try this while I save up. This thing is fantastic. I have waist length hair that's naturally straight, but gets frizzy when damp. I've had salon blowouts that have left my hair looking great, but I simply can't manage a round brush without it getting tangled in my hair. This device has been a game changer. It works best if you air dry for a while before you use it, then use it to finish your style. My hair miraculously doesn't get snarled in it, and it leaves my hair looking like I've had it professionally styled. I love it, and I'm no longer interested in blowing $500 on a Dyson. Highly recommend!" —Ilsa
Get it from Amazon for $48.88.
8. And Bedhead's Deep Waver tool that'll show your hair (that can't hold a curl to save its life) who's boss. It'll sculpt gorgeous, shiny waves without creating any frizz, and has different heat settings. PLUS it's dual voltage, so if you're a frequent traveler, you'll be all set for your globetrotting.
Reviewers compare this to pricier hair wavers like Conair.
Promising reviews: "This might be the best hair waver on the market. 😩 I tried one of the popular ones off Instagram and it was terrible. Extremely bulky, I hit the temperature control when trying to wave my hair, and on top of that it didn’t even work! This Bed Head waver is 75% of the price and does a 1,000% better job! It is bulkier than your average straightener or curler but it’s not extremely heavy. I do agree with most of the other reviews that the temp control could use numbers. Took me three times before I found a technique to achieve the look I wanted. The waves last as well! I didn’t use any hairspray the first time I tried it and it stayed the whole day." —Hannah
"I have medium-length hair and it's the best waver I've ever used! I had the Conair one and it broke within a few months and it didn't wave my hair as well as this one! Very impressed how well it works!" —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $22.49+ (available in two colors).
9. A fanny pack perfect for keeping your essentials *literally* close to your chest during travel or everyday life. The strap is long enough to wear crossbody or around your waist, which keeps your arms and hands completely free. Psst — people say it's very similar to Lululemon's belt bag, which is over double the price!
Promising reviews: "This belt bag honestly looks just like Lululemon without the label. I love the variety of colors this brand offers and the adjustable strap and buckle for easy on and off. It also has several mesh compartments in the inside for separating smaller items from each other." —Lauren A.
"I’m SOO impressed with the quality of this bag! I’ve worn the Lululemon belt bag and I gotta say, this is pretty similar. Almost identical, except the Lululemon is a tiny bit smaller size. The Lululemon one also has a plastic zipper but this Amazon one is metal. I prefer the plastic but this one is OK. It might be better than Lululemon JUST for the fact that they have so many color options!" —Em
Get it from Amazon for $14.38 (available in 40 styles).
10. A cruelty-free brightening facial scrub that leaves your skin positively glowy thanks to Madonna lily in the ingredients, but this popular vegan formula also packs in lemon peel, French green clay, and sea kelp to cleanse and de-gunk your pores. It works so well, reviewers ditched pricier options from brands like Clinique, The Body Shop, and Rodan + Fields.
Promising reviews: "You need this face scrub. Got rid of my obvious blackheads after two to three uses. Just make sure you tone or moisturize after each use. This is much, much better than the $60 scrub I purchased last year at an expensive chain makeup store. Do it!" —WhatTheFrenchRoast
"I have no clue how this stuff works as amazing as it does, but it's AWESOME! After getting this and using for over a week I officially switched from the Rodan + Fields reversal line to the Acure brightening scrub. It work evens better than products that were costing almost 15x the amount. I've even gotten two of my friends to order it and they love it as well. You can't go wrong." —Michelle A Malaska
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
11. A trio of hydrating lip sleeping masks if you've been hesitant to pull the trigger on that $24 Laneige lip mask that's *everywhere* these days — getting three flavors for under $10 feels like a great alternative if you ask me. Just smear some on your dry, cracked lips before bed and dream of the smooth, soft lips you'll have come morning.
For reference, the Laneige lip mask contains 20 grams of product, while each of these measures 5 grams, or 15 grams for the entire set. So even with product sizes taken into account, these are a much better deal!
Promising review: "It’s been four months since ordering this and it’s now part of my nightly routine. I can’t go to bed before putting this on. I highly recommend this! And it’s worth it to get the three-pack. The flavors are not overly sweet and I think my favorite is the berry. I like it more than the Laneige night lip mask. For me, Laneige absorbs pretty quickly and in the morning I feel like my lips are dry again. With these, my still lips feel moisturized in the morning. It has a thicker consistency. I used to get dry/peeling lips pretty often as I’m outdoors/in the ocean a lot. However, since incorporating this in my routine, I haven’t had peeling lips in a long time. Loooove these!" —Angela
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in six sets).
12. A Simple Modern tumbler as a swap for the popular (and more expensive) Stanley cup and Hydro Flask. This minimalist travel cup comes in some seriously ~aesthetic~ shades, but more importantly, it'll keep your iced drinks cold for *hours* thanks to its double-wall insulation, and the leak-resistant straw lid might just save you from an accident or two.
Many reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw, and the fact that it's so dang cute doesn't hurt either!
I finally decided to hop on board the hype train for these big tumblers and am already obsessed with my Simple Modern one! I opted for the mint green color and it's as pretty as I'd hoped in person. The fact that this has both a straw and a handle means I end up carrying it around with me and drinking WAY more water than I did before. BTW! I highly recommend getting straw covers to protect against dust and germs — as pictured above, I got these cute cloud ones and they work perfectly!
Promising review: "Please do not run out to Targé and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable. I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! 😂" —Marie
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 35 colors). Also available in a style without the handle!