If You Refuse To Buy Expensive Viral Products, Here Are 50 Cheaper Alternatives Worth Just As Much Hype

Keep in mind there is fragrance in this formula, so if that's something that has irritated your skin in the past, you may want to try the fragrance-free Neutrogena Hydro Boost gel-cream.

Pro tip if you have extra dry skin: Apply this formula to damp skin, let it dry, and then use your daily moisturizer to really lock in the effects.

Promising reviews: "I've been using Clinique's Moisture Surge for a while now and I love it. However, it's very expensive! Saw the commercial for this and thought it looked very similar. I would say it's basically the same product. I love this as much as I do the Clinique brand and it costs less than 1/2 of what I was paying. I have slightly oily skin and this absorbs quickly so your skin doesn't feel greasy. Does a great job!" —Bearschick28

"I've tried all the luxury brands there are, but Hydro Boost beats them all. There is no sense in spending your hard earned money on more expensive moisturizers when this one right here is BETTER and more affordable. It lasts forever, the scent is incredible but not too strong, and you can actually SEE and FEEL a difference in your skin every single day. Can't live without this stuff." —Caitlyn Minda

Get it from Amazon for $15.44.

To learn more, check out BuzzFeed's Neutrogena Hydro Boost review.