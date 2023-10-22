Just 36 Cheap Beauty Products That’ll Be The Best Spontaneous Purchase You’ve Ever Made

1. A tube of Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later eyeshadow primer because if you're applying eyeshadow without a base, you're not getting its full effect. Not only will it make your eyeshadow look bolder and extra pigmented, but it'll also combat oil and creasing so your smoky eye looks flawless all night long.
Promising review: "This eye primer is amazing!!! I have super oily eyelids and was getting to the point that I would rarely bother with eyeshadow because even with expensive primers it would be smudged and creased within an hour. So glad I don't need to shell out for Urban Decay or Mac Paint Pot anymore; they don't hold a candle to this and it's so much cheaper." —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
2. Essence's Lash Princess Mascara beloved for its ability to give you bold, dramatic lashes while also separating them to prevent clumping — and for its $5 price tag. People *rave* about this bestselling tube as a swap for more expensive mascaras like Too Faced Better Than Sex, L'Oreal Telescopic Lift, and many, many more.
Promising reviews: "The best I’ve tried so far and I used Dior, Tarte, Two Faced, you name it. I always have a problem with brand-new mascara because they have too much product on the brush, especially first few uses, and my lashes stick together. I didn’t have this problem with this one. I could layer it without any product starting to fall off or my lashes sticking together. And I love that they don’t test on animals." —Detti
"This product is fantastic; the best I've used in years! And the price can't be beat. It's [leagues] ahead of the well-known brand names that sell for five times as much and more!. Just one or two coats gives me length and volume. With the gloppy other brands, I'd given up wearing makeup at all. I have sensitive blue eyes — and did I say I'm old, which adds another layer of sensitivity — and this mascara don't bother my eyes at all, no redness or irritability." —Antonia Albany
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. Plus: An eyelash separator comb because when you've spent so much time crafting the perfect eye look, the *last* thing you want is clumpy, sticky lashes (and to risk messing up your makeup while fixing). With a slightly bent handle that makes it easier to hold, this stainless steel comb will gently separate your lashes and remove any clumps, leaving them perfectly ~wispy~.
It also comes with a cap to cover the comb end for travel and storage.
Promising review: "Game-changer! I'm not sure how long this type of product has been out, but I'm so glad I finally found it. I've been using a pin to separate my thick eyelashes after applying mascara. It terrifies onlookers, but I had no other way of doing it until I found this eyelash comb. It's absolutely made a difference." —Bronwyn E.
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (available in five colors).
4. A L’Oreal Paris rinse-out lamellar water treatment that'll transform your hair in just eight seconds (!) to leave your hair shiny, silky, and ultra-hydrated, no matter your hair type! Psst — they might reach for Redken at your local salon, but this has the same ingredients as that brand's lamellar treatment for way less.
Promising reviews: "Wow! I have waist-length 3C curly color-treated hair that’s usually a nightmare to deal with in the summer and this stuff is a game-changer. My hair is silky, my curls are defined, it dried in like half the usual time…seriously impressed!" —Stavana Jubinsky
"I'm a professional hairstylist and Matrix, Redken, and L’Oreal are all owned by L’Oreal, and each line has a lamellar water in it at different prices. I am here to tell you that they are all the exact same ingredients in different bottles. So buy the cheapest and save yourself some cash. Your hair will love you for it. I love this stuff." —anonymous87
Get it from Amazon for $8.73.
5. E.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer, which blurs your pores and creates a smooth, velvety texture for makeup to glide over and also grip onto. Infused with squalane for hydration, Poreless Putty Primer has a mattifying effect that doesn't look dry — plus, it's small enough to take on the go in case you need touch-ups.
Promising review: "Okay so first nothing will make you 'poreless' but this stuff is amazing. Will even out fine lines and help with super porous areas; my T-zone [has really visible] pores and this definitely gave me a boost in confidence. I would highly recommend. Especially to those not to familiar with makeup, this is a game changer. Honestly it works better than my $30 primer from Urban Decay and lasts all day. I am oily so I usually blot some powder on later in the day but if you have dry skin this could be the ultimate game changer!" —Olivia
Get it from Amazon for $9.50.
6. Peach Slices acne spot dots for a *super* budget-friendly hydrocolloid acne patch option. Keep them around if you're prone to sudden breakouts, and they'll come in clutch: Just apply one to a zit, and it'll literally suck out all that nasty gunk, leaving the area noticeably flatter with less redness overnight.
Peach Slices is part of Peach & Lily, a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.
Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots in action.
Promising reviews: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain." —Savannah Wilson
"So I have been usually these for about a year now. I have tried Mighty Patch and a few others, none I feel really worked or worked as well. This product is MY GO-TO and I have turned so many others to it." —Melodie G
Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $4.88.
7. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment formulated to deeply repair and hydrate your hair thanks to restorative ingredients like collagen and ceramide 3. You just apply it after shampooing, wait as little as five minutes, then rinse it out for hair that looks *and* feels silky soft. Some reviewers say it's even BETTER than Olaplex, which is over three times the price!
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like.
Promising review: "Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use. Plus you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" —BB
Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
8. A Korean microdermabrasion mitt to experience the full-body exfoliating treatment of your *life* without a trip to a pricey spa. It'll buff away dry, dead skin to reveal the smooth skin underneath, and it'll help your moisturizers sink in better for long-lasting softness.
Note: It shouldn't be used on your face, but your arms, legs, and the rest of your body are fair game!
Promising review: "I've seen gloves like these on TikTok and I was skeptical to say the least. I have strawberry skin on my legs, so I've tried a lot of 'miracle' exfoliators and figured these were another one. I grabbed them thinking it was worth a shot, but prepared to be disappointed. Boy was I wrong. The second your skin is soft enough (15–20 minutes soaking in water) these gloves will peel you like a fruit. So much dead skin will come off you will question if you've been washing yourself wrong your whole life. My legs look and feel like I've never had strawberry skin in my life and that alone continues to blow my mind. Worth the hype." —Farrell
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (also available as a pair).
9. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a hydrating holy grail for many people with dry, sensitive skin. It's effective on all skin types, and reviewers report seeing improvement after just a few uses! Acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines are about to meet their match.
Promising review: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
Get it from Amazon for $14.59.
10. A Revlon volcanic face roller capable of keeping excess oil at bay throughout the day, absorbing shine in seconds without messing up your makeup or requiring you to pack on more powder. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, this clever roller might just be your new holy grail.
The face roller is reusable! Just twist the ring to pop out the stone, then wash it with a mild soap/cleanser and let it air dry after every use.
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." —Kelsey B.
Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
11. Essence Glimmer Glow Lipstick that uses pH color-changing technology to create the perfect rosy tint *for you* if you're just not sure what shade to reach for. While the gorgeous tube is super glittery, don't worry: It'll add only a sheer, subtle hint of sparkle to your lips along with the rosy tone. (Psst — this is super similar to Winky Lux's Glimmer Balm!)
Check out a TikTok of the Glimmer Glow lipstick in action.
Promising review: "I have the Winky Lux version of this pH color-changing lip balm and enjoy it! However, this lip balm is legit 1/3 of the price and just as good. Just as moisturizing, it’s a balm so it not super long-lasting but the color actually stains a bit, which I fully enjoy. All in all, exceeded my expectations and will be purchasing again!" —Tracy Medina
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
12. A Haus Laboratories liquid eyeshadow in shimmer or metallic shades, because if anyone knows how to make a statement, it's Gaga. Designed to be both ultra-pigmented and easily blendable, this liquid shadow is also super affordable (especially for a celeb brand), so you'll probably be tempted to grab it in multiple shades.
Promising review: "Gaga and Haus Labs know what they are doing. It's as if they are speaking right to me with their Glam Attacks. They are one of my favorite makeup products ever. They're so unique because they go on wet but they dry so beautifully. You can tap over the product with your finger and out comes all this sparkle. It's gorgeous. My mom and I both love and wear this shade and many others and we always get compliments on how pretty it is. I have loved Haus Labs products so much, many of my friends have received their makeup as gifts and loved it with more coming this Christmas. If you want to stand out, sparkle and show stop, this brand is for you! It's definitely my favorite of all time." —Erika
Get it from Amazon for $5.15+ (available in 17 shades, including metallic and shimmer options).
13. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel here to save the day and rid your feet of those old, thick calluses that have been there for YEARS. It's a simple process of applying, waiting, and rinsing it off — then marveling at how your once-hardened feet could ever look and feel this baby soft.
Just presoak feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok. My feet were sort of rough and I used it as directed — after four applications my feet are baby smooth. Now I didn’t soak my feet properly the first three times, but the fourth time i did and it made a big difference. Some did get on my skin but it didn’t burn." —Coresa
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
14. And a foot peel mask that conditions and repairs dry, flaky feet with an all-over treatment. Sit somewhere where you can be comfy for about an hour, wrap these masks around your feet, then watch them peel over the next week or two, revealing new, ultra-soft skin below! It's disgusting, but oh-so satisfying.
It's suggested that after you use the peel, you soak your feet in warm water for 10 minutes once a day for optimal results!
Promising review: "Alrighty. I saw this on TikTok and HAD to try it. This is honest, I wasn't expecting the results or the process. It's definitely a commitment. First thing I'll say is to follow the directions... All of them. It says to soak feet daily for several days after to maximize results. If you shower/bathe daily that counts as long as your feet get good and soft. Second: RESIST THE URGE TO PICK AND PEEL WHEN IT STARTS. Don't do it. It will come of by itself. Third: expect to have gnarly peeling from day 3–14. Definitely not the time to be showing off the feet. But seriously, these things are great! My feet have never been softer." —Brandi Castro
Get it from Amazon for $14.75+ (available in five scents).
15. Lip Bar Tinted Skin Conditioner for a super natural, dewy look that doesn't feel heavy. They call it a "conditioner" because it's just so hydrating and skin-friendly (thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid, rosewater, cucumber extract, and Irish sea moss), and it even has SPF 11 for extra protection.
Note: The ADA recommends choosing a sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher (like one of our faves, Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen), so this wouldn't be sufficient *on its own* for daily coverage! (And check out more sunscreen myths and facts, according to derms we talked to!)
The Lip Bar is a Black-owned, woman-owned business and all of its products are vegan and cruelty free (no unnecessary chemicals!!).
Promising review: "I was looking for a foundation that had a natural, buildable finish and did not leave me looking like my makeup was caked on. This is it. It's lightweight, feels like nothing on the skin, and looks beautiful. This is the perfect everyday coverage. And I love that it's good for my skin and hydrating without looking too shiny. IMO this beats out more expensive brands any day. I got the shade Almond and it melted into my skin. I'm basically obsessed. The Lip Bar is quickly becoming one of my favorite brands. You guys killed it with this one!" —stephaniewilkins
Get it from Target or direct from The Lip Bar for $16.99+ (available in 12 shades).
16. A soft but dense flat-top foundation brush if your go-to foundation applicator is in sore need of replacing, or you're just not happy with your current tool. It's expertly designed to apply and blend out powder *or* liquid concealers, blushes, and foundations, with an ergonomic diamond-shaped handle that's easy to grip.
Check out a demo of this makeup brush on TikTok!
Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok. I. LOVE. IT! It gives a flawless finish with little product. It also comes in a plastic case, which is great because I travel a lot with my work and my other brushes get damaged sometimes." —Thayel M. Caison
"I bought this brush after NikkieTutorials raved about it, and she was right. This brush applies foundation beautifully! Other foundation brushes I have used are streaky, but this one provides a flawless finish. For $8, this brush is just genius!" —dragonmermaid
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in nine colors).