If You Don’t Own These 40 Cat Products Yet, You’ve Gotta Be Kitten Me

1. A ChomChom pet hair roller that I will never stop writing about because it's the only thing that's saved my VELVET couch (bad idea, I know) from my two cats who just looove lounging there. It doesn't mess with sticky tapes or paper; instead, you get a reusable brush that grabs up every bit of hair and lint as you clean — just empty it out after, and you're good to go again!
The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon ratings are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above (on the left) literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
2. A double-layered litter mat because of the sheer volume of litter being tracked out of the litter box on a daily basis. It has a honeycomb design that catches and traps litter so it doesn't scatter across your floor. You can then press in on the sides to open up the mat and dump the trapped litter back into your litter box, or slide it into the trash can, whichever you prefer!
I've been using this trapper mat for over a year now, and while it's pretty much impossible to eliminate all litter from your home if you own even one cat, let alone multiple, this mat has made keeping the floor of my litter box room MUCH more manageable. Unlike other mats, where the litter just kind of sits on top and eventually gets kicked elsewhere, this mat is designed so that the litter falls through the holes and stays inside the mat until you're ready to dump it. It's made out of an EVA material that's supposed to be gentle enough for cat paws, and my two kitties don't seem to have a problem walking on it. I *highly* recommend getting the larger 30-by-24-inch mat to extend the coverage area — I initially got the smaller one but went back for the larger size and it's perfect. Note that the mat will probably have a fold down the middle when it first arrives, but just give it some time and weigh it down with something if needed; it'll lay flat.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four sizes and three colors).
3. An odor-eliminating spray you should have on hand for when you locate that latest carpet accident. Not only does it lift away stains; it also releases enzymes that break down the deep and persistent odors left behind.
Carpet messes are undoubtedly the worst to clean up — it's "funny" how they always choose to have their accident there — but you can also use this on clothes and other surfaces like concrete and hardwood. Just be sure to follow the instructions carefully for non-carpet use.
When it comes to my own experience with Rocco & Roxie, well...let's just say we're no stranger to cat accidents 'round these parts, and I keep this stuff stocked at all times. Between my younger one's hairballs and my older one's vomiting, I've accidentally stepped in piles of yuck more times than I care to count, and this bottle is what I reach for whether the mess is on my hardwood floor or carpet. It always lifts the stain, without any detectable odor left behind.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
Get it from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in two sizes).
4. A cozy window hammock so they can catch the sun's warm rays *and* have the best view for their daily window watching. It's extra sturdy with suction cups capable of holding over 40 pounds, enough to hold multiple cats, a bed, and toys.
Check out an unboxing + setup on TikTok.
Promising review: "Great hangout spot for cats, especially for sun-facing windows and if you don't have a lot of floor space. We got two, one for each of our cats, and they love hanging out and watching the birds. One of our cats uses the support strings to clean his teeth. Despite his best efforts, the strings remain intact after over a year of him strumming away at them like a one-string bass in a bluegrass band. Good work!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.89+ (available in two colors).
5. A self-grooming cat toy for the kitty who just loves you SO much, they can't get enough of your neck and cheek scratches. Now when you're not around, they'll have somewhere they can go for that sweet relief.
Promising review (get ready, this is my favorite cat name ever): "My cat Gambino Bambino would let you brush him bald!!! He loves to be groomed and comes running whenever the brush comes out. Though we love to accommodate, I know he wanted more. He was constantly rubbing his cheeks and ears on the corner of our walls to get even more scratching. I finally came across this product and knew he would love it! It took a little convincing but once he got a hang of it he’s been loving it! We have one in the living room, one in the kitchen, one at the top of the stairs and one in the guest room! He is having a great time!!! Very easy to put together and place on the wall." —T. Mangiaracina
Get it from Amazon for $7.19.
6. An Aspen self-warming bed if you're tired of buying cat beds that your kitty simply ✨ ignores ✨ — this bed broke that years-long cycle for me and I've now bought *two* of them so each of my cats can have their own. Aside from just being irresistibly cozy and the perfect shape, this smartly designed bed uses their own body heat and reflects it so they have a toasty place to nap at all times — including when you're not home to cuddle them.
This is THE cat bed, y'all. Neither of my cats have ever really taken to a cat bed and much preferred to doze on their cat tree or curl up on a regular blanket — until I finally caved in and bought the Aspen self-warming bed a while back. IMMEDIATELY upon placing it on my couch, one of my cats crawled into it and happily began napping. As soon as he moved away, my other cat jumped in to take it for a test run as well — and immediately curled up as well. After about a week of them taking turns using it (literally, the cat *not* in the bed would lay next to it waiting for the other to leave — my polite boys 🥹), I realized I needed to buy a second one. They immediately took to that one as well, and now, they both have access to their favorite bed whenever they like!
Whenever I put my hand underneath them, I can definitely feel how warm they are underneath, so the bed's self-warming feature seems to work well. I think what they love most about it is the shape and how unbelievably cushy it is. And the sides of the bed are supportive enough for them to put their heads on, but still flexible enough for them to stretch out however they like. While the listing recommends this bed for cats under 10 pounds, larger cats will be just fine, as my older cat Sneaky is quite large (his affectionate nickname is "Chonky"), and he adores this bed. Most of all, I love knowing they won't be cold at night, especially when I'm away from home. Knowing I'll never have to waste money on another cat bed that sits unused is just the cherry on top. Highly recommend!!
Get it from Amazon for $23.14+ (available in three designs, five sizes, and in three colors).
7. An interactive Cat Dancer toy that's quite literally steel wire with some rolled cardboard at the end — and yet, it'll likely bring your cat an unreasonable amount of joy as they jump, flip, and twist trying to catch it. It'll entertain them for hours without a heavy hit to your wallet, proving that sometimes, the best toys are the simplest ones.
Get a look at one reviewer's cat going wild for it on TikTok.
Promising review: "Have you ever wanted to see a feline version of Tony Hawk (without the skateboard)? Buy this piece of wire and cardboard paper and your dream will come true. There's not much of my furniture and walls that I HAVEN'T witnessed my kitty doing wall walks and flips off of in order to chase this toy. Not only that — she puts so much super-feline effort into catching this toy that she ends up PANTING and having to take little rests every minute or so. When my husband first purchased this cat toy, I rolled my eyes thinking it would be completely ignored by our cats and end up in the garbage. Now I know it is the only surefire way to get my cats up and moving, playing, exercising, and bonding. Best cat toy on the planet!! Buy two or three, because they will need to be replaced after a little while, depending on how much your kitty chews on the cardboard bits." —Valarie
Get it from Amazon for $3.90.
8. A standing scratching post your cat can let out all of their clawing urges on *instead* of your sofa, since the upright design lets them fully stretch out while they scratch. The wood base is super sturdy, and the neutral color helps it blend in well with your decor!
I've had this post for several years, and it gets plenty of use by my younger cat, Chicho, who looooves to fully stretch out while he scratches. The base really holds it down and doesn't wobble when in use, and it sits unobtrusively next to their cat tree — I honestly forget it's there until someone's scratching on it. All in all, a very solid option if you've yet to get your cat a scratching post, which is def an essential unless you like claw marks on your sofa and chairs.
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in two colors).
9. Or a cactus version also covered in natural sisal — it'll let them get out all their scratching urges, and the moppy fabric on the top and base will feel great to nuzzle against. And also, to state the obvious: It's CUUUUTE.
If you have an area with a lot of plants in your home, this would look particularly cute near there!
Promising review: "Wonderful! Finally a cat tree that my cats like to scratch! I tried the A-frame, flat infinity-shaped one that goes on the ground, a regular rectangular one that's cardboard-type material, and the arched triangular sisal one — the cats didn't like any of them! Can you believe it! Spoiled brats 😏 Anyway, the cactus one is the first tree that both the kitten and the one-year-old cat like! The ball attached to it was picked off in the first week. That's easy to attach back on. The rest of it is super durable. The green goes great in our house because we have a lot of plants and it just blends in with the other greenery." —The Microchik
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
10. A clear toy blocker to stop all their toys and balls from *immediately* ending up underneath the couch and other furniture, putting an end to one of the most annoying cat owner chores: going around and "rescuing" their toys for them. And because it's made of durable plastic, it's not something they'll be able to rip up and destroy either!
It can also help discourage them from hiding under furniture!
Promising review: "A must-have for ALL pet owners. This contraption is genius and will save cat (and dog) owners huge amounts of time and frustration retrieving toys. We used this beneath our oven and it works PERFECTLY. Cat can't destroy it (the way she shredded the foam insulation we had stuffed under there before) and we no longer have to get the yardstick out when literally all of her toys are 'gone.' Yes, this is a challenge to install, but 100% worth it. I'd buy it again in a heartbeat." —Allison Goldstein
Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in three sizes).
11. A canister of creamy lickable cat treats that are high in moisture to help them stay properly hydrated — but more importantly, they're deliciously savory and irresistible to kitties. You just tear one open, and they can lick it directly from the tube like it's Go-Gurt for cats, or you can squeeze some out into a bowl or on top of their regular food.
These lickable cat treats are such a crowdpleaser — even Chicho, who generally turns his nose up at crunchy treats, loves to get in on the action whenever I offer him one of these lil' tubes. And considering it has an average 4.8 (!) out of 5 stars on Amazon with over 4,000 ratings, it seems my kitties aren't alone in loving them. It's so easy to tear open a pack, and I love being able to feed the treat to them directly like Go-Gurt. They also came in clutch a while back when Sneaky (who was later diagnosed with a low-grade form of lymphoma) stopped eating and was throwing up from his stomach being so empty. The Churu lickable treats were the only thing I could coax him into eating — and while they're not a replacement for meals, they're high in moisture and were able to tide him over until his vet visit. And if you have to give your cats medications regularly, these can help disguise the flavor.
Get it from Amazon for $34.28 (available in nine flavors and various flavor combinations).
12. An automatic water fountain so you can be sure they *always* have access to fresh water (and not worry about that one rowdy kitty knocking the water bowls over when you're not around). Cats prefer to drink from running water, and this fountain maintains a steady stream that should actually encourage them to drink more water, a healthy habit that can help with kidney issues down the road.
It comes with three replacement filters and a mat.
I have this exact fountain (though I did pair it with a cuter mat), and both of my cats took to it immediately — I do feel like they drink *way* more water with it around, and I love not having to stress about refilling their water bowl every single day. It's super quiet with only the lightest trickling sound (which is honestly kind of relaxing), and it gets louder when the water gets low inside, signaling to you that it's time to refill. I always do a quick clean with soap and water at that point, too — it takes no more than a few minutes. Just be sure to do a deep clean of the filter every so often, too. It pops open really easily for cleaning!
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in two colors).
13. For outdoor cats who like to spend their days rolling around in dirt, a waterless dry shampoo to clean their fur while also saving both of you the trauma of giving them a bath.
Promising review: "Vet said I needed to start bathing my cat. She's older now and doesn't do the best job. No matter how much she grooms herself, she still feels a little greasy and has a lot of dandruff. This foam is so easy to apply. It goes on wet but a good rub followed by her favorite brush and it was easy-breezy. Her coat is clean and smells fresh now. No more heavy greasy feeling. Seems like the dandruff is not as bad either. Wish I knew about this years ago." —Runner
Get it from Amazon for $9.09.
14. A pair of professional nail clippers because trimming those claws will help immensely if they're tearing up every bit of furniture in your home. It can also help if you have two cats who like to play a little too roughly and prevent them from accidentally hurting each other.
Seriously, using this should be part of your regular routine if it's not already! You can start with just one or two nails at a time to get them used to the process, and of course, be sure to give them a treat afterward 😊
Promising review: "I have a new adult cat that I rescued who was scratching everything in sight. I ordered these and immediately sat her down to start work. I was terrified I was accidentally going to hurt her but it was so easy for both me and her!! I had to do one paw at a time because she started to squirm from being held still too long, but they worked great and I’m so happy with them!" —blushingsooner
Get them from Amazon for $7.68.
15. Silicone pet food lids capable of keeping that open can of wet food fresh in between feedings, which your kitty would probably appreciate! These lids fit most can sizes thanks to multiple rings on the inside, and their versatility doesn't end with pet food — you can use them for storing open cans of soup, tuna, coconut milk, and all sorts of random ingredients.
I've been using these for YEARS and they have held up well for storing my cats' wet food in the fridge as well as for covering any other open cans — particularly useful for those recipes that, for instance, call for 6 ounces of something and you only have a 10-ounce can. I've never had a can not fit one of these lids. I love them because they don't just keep things nice and fresh for longer; they also keep the smell from spreading around my fridge, *and* they're reusable — I just pop them into the dishwasher after use.
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.99 (available in other packs as well).