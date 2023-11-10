68 Of The Best Stocking Stuffers You Can Get Online

Promising review: "This thing is amazing! Just like our big Lodge cast iron skillets, except smaller. Much smaller. Comically small. Pictures don't do it justice. Got this as a stocking stuffer for my wife. Literally. She got a good laugh out of it. But besides that, it is a great little skillet for a single egg (from a hummingbird preferably) or some popcorn on the grill (three or four kernels). Just buy it!" —CollierCatMan

