Finding The Perfect Pair Of Jeans Is Hard, So Check Out These 28 Options That Reviewers Seriously Swear By

1. Ultra high-rise Levi's jeans you can reach for all year long, whether you dress them up with heels or keep things casual with your favorite sneaks. TikTok is *obsessed* with these for how good they look on every body type.
See how these look on one plus-size reviewer on TikTok!
Promising review: "My favorite jeans of all time. High waisted Levi’s are so comfy, so high quality, so adorable…my daughter stole mine and I had to buy another pair. She is 27, I am 49. These jeans rock a multitude of generations and body types. The dark wash is my favorite and they are a thick denim, cool button fly and not much stretch. Levi’s will never go out of style." —patrice hedrick
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in sizes 00–14, plus sizes 16–24, and 13 styles).
2. Or Levi's Wedgie straight jeans designed to wrap snugly around the hips and thighs for a ~cheeky~ fit that'll really enhance your 🍑 . They're also high-rise (though not ultra high rise like the ones above) and straight leg for a balanced look.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Melanie Aman says, "If you told me I could only wear one pair of jeans for the rest of my life, I would hands-down choose my Levi’s Wedgie fit jeans — no other pair comes close. These jeans tick all my boxes: They cup my butt nicely so it doesn’t look like a flat pancake, they hit at the perfect spot on my ankle whereas most jeans are too long on my weirdly short legs, and they don’t lose their shape over time — no matter how many weeks I go without washing them (don’t judge me, OK?) I own several pairs and am guilty of buying them when they’re on sale, regardless of whether I actually need a new pair. Who am I kidding, I always need a new pair!"
Get them from Amazon for $69.50 (available in sizes 24-32 and 13 colors).
3. High-waist ripped, baggy jeans that'll have you looking effortlessly cool and feeling ridiculously comfy thanks to the roomy fit.
Promising review: "If you're on the hunt for the an essential pair of durable black ripped jeans, you literally came to the right page. I've had these jeans [for almost 10 months] and let me say they've survived everything and are still alive. I ordered a size up so XL because I wanted a larger kind of baggy look, but if you order your regular size they'll fit perfectly. Purchase them now — they'll add, in every perfect way, to your essential wardrobe." —Andres R Lopez
Get them from Amazon for $41.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 13 colors, with different levels of distressing).
4. Rolled-cuff Lee boyfriend jeans boasting over 10,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, with reviewers praising their fit and comfort. Slightly cropped at the bottom with frayed cuffs, these'll let you show off your favorite ankle booties, sandals, and more.
Promising review: "I have a hard time finding jeans that are truly comfortable on me. These are Lee jeans; that should be enough said. However, the fit on me is perfect. They move with me. Not stiff at all, very comfortable, and not confining. I carry all my weight in my hips and thighs, and to find jeans that allow me to move comfortably is a win-win!! I am a size 16, and I bought my normal size. This is my second pair, and I am sure I will buy more." —Allison94
Get them from Amazon for $27.05+ (available in sizes 6–18 and five washes).
5. Slightly tapered boyfriend jeans sporting cute patchwork detailing on the front and back. These have a no-gap, stretchy waistband that won't cut off your circulation at the waist!
These have a relaxed fit — size down if you like the fit of your jeans to be a little slimmer!
Promising review: "As a plus-size person, I find that sometimes finding clothes (even from stores like this) is hard, especially if you have a budget. However, with these: the fit was absolutely perfect, good quality, so cute." —Fern345
Get them from Lane Bryant for $53.97 (originally $89.95; available in regular sizes 14–28).
6. Or some colorful patchwork jeans that honestly have more personality than I do. With the all-over patchwork design and intentional fraying, they'll be the star of any 'fit — throw on a basic tank or tee and you're good to go.
Promising review: "10 STARS!!! These jeans are SUPER cute and they fit perfectly!!! The waistband conforms to your shape so no belt needed. The spandex is good. Will be ordering the black and green ones as well." —Johnson
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes 0–16 and in seven patchwork colors).
7. Madewell's curvy vintage jeans, which have been ~reengineered~ for hourglass shapes. That just means they have a narrower waist, a longer rise to accomodate le booty, and extra room at the hips and thighs (god bless you, Madewell).
Promising review: "It took a MINUTE but Madewell has finally made the perfect-fitting curvy jeans. I sized down one size to a 16 as these stretch with wear. I’m the first to admit I was skeptical of the new 'plus' jeans but I’ve been proven wrong. I haven’t had a pair of jeans fit this perfectly in years. AND I was able to try these on in the store and purchase them unlike in the past when the plus size items were online only, this made me feel like a customer that actually mattered rather than a demographic they’re just trying to hit. Buy these jeans, feel great, get all the compliments." —BCrowe
Get them from Madewell for $99.50+ (originally $138; available in standard sizes 23–33, plus sizes 20W–28W, and select petite and tall sizes). Check out other styles and colors here!
8. Or Abercrombie's ultra high-rise straight jeans that come in so many sizes and colors, someone really should give them a gold star or something. Alexa, play "Feeling Myself" by Nicki Minaj, because that's how you'll be feeling in this comfy pair that's designed with curves in mind.
Abercrombie's Curve Love fit means these have an additional 2 inches through the hip and thigh area, which helps prevent waist gapping.
Promising review: "Worth the hype. I finally bought these after months of complimenting other girls on their jeans and every time they said they were from Abercrombie. I couldn't mentally justify the price. Let me tell you — they are well worth it. They are the [best-looking] jeans I've ever owned. They are extremely stiff at first but they break in. I purchased the same size I wear in Abercrombie's dress pants and they fit perfect. Highly recommend." —Graciecat
Get them from Abercrombie & Fitch for $89 (available in sizes 23–37, including extra short, short, regular, long, and extra long lengths, plus 26 colors and washes).
9. Pull-on jeggings because sometimes you want the comfort of leggings but the *look* of jeans, and that's A-OK. This pair is budget-friendly, comes in over a dozen washes, and has the perfect amount of stretch (so you can wear them to Thanksgiving).
Promising review: "I fell in love with stretch pull-on jeans when I bought my first pair four years ago before a long trip to Italy where I'd be active but also EATING ALL THE FOOD. I got Lee's and Levi's and like them both and ordered more since, but ordered these for an upcoming trip because why not save a little money? These are hands-down my new favorites. These are definitely jeans and not knit leggings, so don't expect that kind of stretch, but they have plenty of give. I usually wear size 14 and ordered my usual size and they fit well. They're also a bit thinner, which makes them better for packing and adds to the give and the overall comfort. I'm a grandmother but try not to look like one, and these are the perfect level of skinny. They don't look like you're wearing body paint instead of actual pants, but these are definitely not 'mom jeans,' so they'd work well for any age." —Liz Stamet
Get them on Amazon for $20.23+ (available in sizes 0—20, including short and long sizes and in 16 washes).
10. Or a Levi's pull-on option with a whopping 56,000+ 5-star ratings, with some reviewers practically writing love letters to them. If you adore the skinny style and put comfort above all else, what are you waiting for?
Promising review: "Shut up and buy these jeans. Buy 10 pairs because Lord knows as soon as you find a pair of jeans you like you’ll never find them again. I can never — I mean NEVER — find jeans that fit me. These are the right length. They fit my hips. They don’t gap at my waist. And this inner tummy slimming panel? Oh sweet baby cheezus YES. These jeans make me look even better than I did before I grew another human being. Literally ditching every other pair of jeans I have and stocking my entire wardrobe with these." —S. Whitney
Get them from Amazon for $26.26 (available in sizes 2–28, including short and long sizes, and in 19 colors).
11. Bootcut jeans for a classic, tailored silhouette that flares slightly at the bottom — no cutting off your ankle circulation here.
These do run a little long, FYI!
Promising review: "I tried these on without looking in a mirror and they went on like they were custom-made for me. I thought they couldn’t possibly look that good because they felt so comfortable. When I looked in the mirror I was shocked! They were the absolute perfect pair of jeans! My husband commented that they were life changing! Haha! I’m so thrilled that I found the perfect jeans without trying on 40 pairs at the store and walking away with nothing because they don’t look good." —Sparkle Plenty
Get them on Amazon for $40.76 (available in sizes 0—20 and in four washes).
12. Baggy boyfriend jeans in case you're more than ready to leave your skinny jean era in the past and embrace the trendier wide-leg style. These have a slouchy fit that'll look so cute with cropped sweaters, tucked-in tanks, and more.
These jeans aren't stretchy, so be sure to consult the size chart for the specific style you want!
Promising review: "I had been looking all over the place for wide-legged jeans that fit! They are usually either too tight and uncomfortable in the hip area, too tight in the calf area, or way too long! OMG when I received these they were absolutely fantastic! They were everything I wanted in a pair of jeans! The fit was perfect and so comfortable and the length was spot on… and I love the wider leg because I love to wear boots with a heel and these are amazing! They also look fantastic with just a pair or casual flip flops! I would recommend these to everyone!" —Lori
Get them from Amazon for $39.89 (available in sizes XS—XL and in 15 washes).
13. High-rise carpenter jeans with seven pockets (!) and a relaxed straight-leg fit from thigh to ankle that'll actually let you move around comfortably. Plus, that vintage-y '90s style continues to be popular, and these are actually curves-friendly! (Bless.)
Promising review: "A++ pants. I don't normally review clothing here because I can't be bothered, apparently, but these pants. OMG THESE PANTS. I generally hate jeans because they are so uncomfortable, especially on my lower abdominal region, but these are roomy, the legs aren't crushingly tight, and they're just perfect. I'm about to order several more pairs in case they never come back." —KristiW
Get them from Torrid for $49.90 (originally $79.90; available in sizes 10–30 and short, regular, and tall inseams).
14. Or Dickies carpenter jeans thick and durable enough to be work pants, but cute and comfy enough for everyday wear too. Get you some pants that can do both!
Promising review: "Finally found some work pants I like! They are super functional with lots of pockets and reinforced knees. I have worn these all day in the hot sun and they are pretty thick but still breathable. Crouching on bricks/cement, bending in awkward positions with these is no problem. I think these will last a long time." —good stuff
Get them from Amazon for $40.21+ (available in sizes 2–16 and in three colors).
15. Distressed jean joggers, aka the best of both worlds when you need to put on "real pants" but also don't wanna take off your sweats. The elastic drawstring waist and relaxed fit of these will keep you as comfy as your favorite PJs, and they're easily dressed up for running errands or meeting friends.
Promising review: "I ordered size 16 and oh boy what a fit. I was on cloud nine after wearing as they were so comfortable, and my first distressed jeans. I wear them very regularly and they're as good as new. The comfort is like next level and very decent distress, and looks very nice after pairing with white tee. The pull up feature is to die for. I'm very happy with the material used, fit and appearance of the fabric. Go for it if you want comfort and style. Really a must in every wardrobe." —Mallika Bansal
Get them from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes 4–18 and 16 colors).
16. Super cute barrel-cut pants with unique accent stitching near the bottom and a nipped waist design to help avoid that dreadful gapping you're probably familiar with if you have wider hips and a smaller waist.
Promising review: "I LOVE these pants! I have them in several colors. I personally find they run a bit large. I am usually between a 12 and 14 and was able to comfortably fit the 12. I am 5'6" and they hit right above my ankle, so a little longer than what's shown on the model. The accent stitching is really what makes these pants so special! Easily elevated a basic outfit." —CDStuart
Get them from Everlane for $98 (available in sizes 00–16, including regular and tall sizes, and 12 total colors, including four denim shades).
17. High-rise flared jeans that come in classic denim shades as well as fun colors like "apricot brandy" (yum). They're designed to stretch comfortably while hugging your curves — gorgeous silhouette, here we come.
Promising review: "I put these on and my jaw literally dropped. These are everything. Super stretchy and comfortable. Perfectly high-waisted and [cute] as heck. I have a short torso and long legs and flares are always too short; not these! They’re perfect with a heel. My usual FP jean size 25 was IT." —filiadeluna
Get them from Free People for $98 (available in sizes 24–33 and 16 colors; some colors have very limited sizing). These come in a corduroy style too!