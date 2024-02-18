Just 15 Of The Best Headphones For Working From Home

1. A comfortable Poly Voyager Focus 2 wireless headset with active noise canceling (and three settings: high/low/off), plus professional-grade microphones that completely block background noise and premium stereo sound for calls and listening to music. It can connect to up to two devices at once, including your phone, and comes with a stand for charging after you log off!
Promising review: "My wife and I went through several headsets and just didn’t love any of them. We finally landed on these when they were on sale, and one of the biggest things holding us back was initially the price. I can now say that I would easily pay full price for these, and my wife and I have both loved them. We play music while we both work from home in the same section of our room that we use as an office. We both take a good bit of calls with her being a recruiter, and I have call center-type work. People on many of our calls have mentioned how they can’t hear ANYTHING in the background. I also have two children, and during test calls, people stated they could only hear the kids when my oldest was literally SCREAMING in front of my desk, and even then, they said it just sounded like background noise. The headset was really easy to set up, and there has been no issue with connection or battery monitoring. I definitely recommend these!" —Michelle Danos
Get it from Amazon for $249.99.
2. A Jabra Evolve2 65 wireless headset that helps block out noise with its memory foam padding and angled design, plus three-microphone call technology that enhances your voice and not your kids playing games in the living room.
These offer up to 37 hours of battery life on a single charge. Forget to plug them in the night before? In just 15 minutes, you can juice these up for 8 hours of use so you don't have to get a late start to work.
Promising review: "I’ve been in phone sales for over 12 years. Recently I needed to replace my handy Plantronics headset. This headset is a beast! Sound quality is great from both mic and headphones. I really like that you can flip the mic up to mute it. The voice that talks through the headset will remind you if you are starting to dial and still on mute as well as other prompts (you can turn these off if need be). This also uses a USB-C charging cable which I love because it’s compatible with many other devices I own and the battery stays charged all day! Sometimes I’ll throw it on the charger just in case for 10 minutes or so toward the end of the day and when I put it back on I’ll hear 'battery high.'
"The only slight dislike is the range. I can walk into my kitchen no problem but I’m used to being able to walk out to the car or upstairs if need be and the old Plantronics would still work just fine. All in all, as long as you're not trying to sit out by the pool while you're on the phone with clients and your computer is in the house, this is an amazing headset that sounds great. Feels great and looks great as well! The best of the best, after testing them all!" —Jason Doliveck
Get it from Amazon for $188.49 (available with mono or stereo sound and USB-C or USB-A connectivity).
3. Sony's WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones, the brand's premier noise-canceling headphones that offer crystal clear, hands-free calling so you and your boss can hear each other despite your partner vacuuming in the hallway. They offer a 30-hour battery life, superior sound, and a comfy fit that doesn't squish your ears.
Promising review: "These headphones are a lifesaver! I live in a noisy apartment. My neighbors below me feel the need to blast their home theater stereos at all times of the day and night, and I wasn't expecting much from noise-canceling headphones considering how obnoxious the noise is. I can confidently say that these Sony headphones work wonders! They are fairly lightweight, and they sit comfortably on my head for hours on end. The cups are soft enough so your ears don't feel squashed, and at the same time they do allow for decent breathability. This means my ears don't get hot after extended use, which was a common issue I had with headphones in the past.
"Sound-wise, these headphones are top-notch. I'm no audiophile by any means, but they sound fantastic when listening to music or taking calls. The noise cancellation features work practically flawlessly. Even when my neighbors are making noise, the headphones cancel all of that out and reduce it at best to total silence, or (rarely) at worst, a very faint mumble. The volume controls on the cups are convenient, especially when you're not by your computer or phone. The microphone is fine; I haven't heard any complaints from others when I'm speaking during a call. Overall the connection quality to my computer is stable even with the unusual amount of Bluetooth interference in my apartment building. In short I highly recommend these headphones." —Mike
Get it from Amazon for $328 (available in three colors).
4. Bose QuietComfort noise-canceling headphones for a comfortable, over-ear style you can wear while working from home, traveling, or listening to music, with Quiet and Aware modes for when you need to focus or stay alert to your surroundings. It's a high-quality pair with versatile use, if you need a pair that doesn't just stay in the home office.
These provide up to 24 hours of battery on a single charge, and a 15-minute charge gives you an additional 2.5 hours of playtime! They'll stay connected to several devices at once so you can seamlessly switch from your phone to your laptop. And they do come with an audio cable (with an in-line microphone) so you can use these headphones and take calls even if the battery is dead.
I have an older model of Bose QuietComfort headphones that are my go-to for work, travel, and everyday listening. The audio quality is great, and I love the active noise cancellation — sometimes I'll turn on the ANC without any music just to focus on writing in pure silence.
Promising review: "I'm not sure why these don't get the hype they deserve — they are so much more comfortable than AirPods Max and the audio quality is amazing. I've worn these during long work from home days for 8+ hours as a time and my ears never get sore using them. They charge easily and the charge lasts quite a long time. I cannot travel or work without these. Perfect for apartment living when you want to jam out but not bother your neighbors. The noise canceling is amazing as well. Bonus points for being cordless and quickly connecting to my phone whenever I turn them on!" —Ana Barrett
Get them from Amazon for $249 (available in three colors).
5. Or an upgraded version in earbud form, Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth earbuds offering superior sound with immersive spatial audio, *three* listening modes (Quiet, Aware, and Immersive), noise-rejecting microphones for clearer calls, and the ability to listen to music and take calls through just a single earbud if you like.
Promising reviews: "WOW! Super impressive how much Bose has improved the sound of their earbuds compared to their first version. The fit is slick and comfortable, and along with noise control, it's just heaven. I bought these as I work remotely and sometimes in noisy coffee shops, and these earbuds keep me focused. 💯" —Maria Omari
"For what I am using these for, they are ideal. Working from home, they let me ignore any distractions with noise canceling that I wouldn't have believed possible. Housecleaner next to me with a vacuum — no problem, didn't even know it was on. Dude outside the window with a leaf blower — surprised me when I caught a glimpse of him but never heard him. I can't wait to try these out on an airplane. Mind blown, thanks Bose." —Keogh
Get them from Amazon for $249 (available in two colors and as over-ear headphones).
For a slightly less premium option, try the QuietComfort Earbuds II for $199!
6. Logitech's H390 wired headset if you're looking for a simple pair with a rotating, noise-canceling microphone, because you're tired of colleagues asking you to repeat what you just said. It connects via USB and has volume and mute controls right on the headset cable.
Promising review: "I use these headphones for my WFH job as a customer service rep and it is great. I usually have all kinds of sounds from home going on but none of my customers can hear it. Feels light on the ears, I do try to take them off every few hours just for my ears' sake but no headphone fatigue as of yet. Love the mic mute button on the headset as well just in case my child is standing next to me and no one can hear. 10/10. Get these headphones!!" —Allison S Flowers
Get it from Amazon for $21 (available in three colors).
7. Or a JLab wireless headset with dual connectivity: You can either connect it via Bluetooth to your phone or laptop, or plug in a USB dongle. It uses two microphones: one to pick up your voice, and the other to eliminate environmental noise so you come through clearly. And with 48+ hours of playtime on a single charge, it'll last you the whole work week!
This headset can also connect to any two devices simultaneously thanks to its Bluetooth multipoint technology!
Promising review: "There are hundreds of products out there for these types of headsets across all price ranges. JLab is a trusted brand, doesn't break your bank, and does well for the intended purpose at a nice price point. Quick and easy setup. Have to test the battery life. So far, so good. Love the dongle that comes with it. Makes it very easy to pair, and connection is stable. I use it primarily for conferences and Zoom and Teams meetings. It reduces external noise. People on the other side cannot hear kids playing around or other disturbances. That is a nice feature to have." —Krishnan
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
8. A Leitner single-ear headset designed to work with your desk phone and PC, letting you switch between the two at the press of a button — great if you're constantly touching base with your team and then hopping on a call with clients. It has a range of up to 350 feet so you can go grab a glass of water and switch over the laundry uninterrupted.
It's compatible with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and other online meeting softwares as well as leading phone models, including Polycom, Cisco, and Avaya. Reviewers also praise the customer support for this headset and say it's top notch, so if you have any issues connecting, they should be able to get you sorted in no time.
Promising reviews: "Put this thing on for 2 minutes, and you completely forget it's there. Light years above any headset I've used, and I used to work at a call center. I work in a large metal building and it has yet to not work in any one place in the building. Oh, and the customer service is the best I've ever used. Save yourself some time, spend a little more money for the quality that comes with this headset. You'll be glad you did." —Andrew Wittrock
"I recently started working from home and was using 3 different wired headsets: one for my cell, one for my landline, and one for my computer for Google and Zoom video calls. I had wires everywhere! The Leitner was the solution to my problems! Now I only need one headset and I can switch back and forth between computer calls and landline calls. It's light and comfortable so it's not a nuisance to wear all day." —Jazzy
Get it from Amazon for $195 (also available in a dual-ear and on-ear style, and another model with added features).
9. Apple AirPods Max headphones as a splurgeworthy option for Apple users, worth it for their high-fidelity sound, sleek design, immersive spatial audio, and active noise canceling that'll block out the world so you can focus in on the tasks at hand.
Promising reviews: "Worth. Every. Penny. As a full time realtor and busy mom, I needed these to help me find some peace during times when I'm working from home. They are comfortable, and the sound quality is impeccable." —Jennifer Pesicek
"I am absolutely thrilled with my Apple AirPods Pro Max. The quality of these headphones is simply unmatched. The build quality is fantastic, with a sturdy yet lightweight construction that feels incredibly comfortable. The sound quality is simply incredible. Every note and every beat is crystal clear, with a deep and immersive soundstage. The noise canceling is also top-notch, and there's a transparency mode, which allows you to hear your surroundings without having to take off your headphones. They're definitely on the pricier side, but the quality and features make them well worth the investment." —Joshua Glazier
Get them from Amazon for $525 (available in five colors).
10. Soundcore Anker Space Q45 headphones for a more affordable over-ear option with adaptive active noise canceling that adjusts to the noise levels of your environment, with a whopping 50 hours of playtime with ANC (in normal mode, you'll get 65 hours). Reviewers say they're comfy and their call quality is good.
Promising review: "I bought these noise-canceling headphones because there has been construction happening in our building since the day we moved in, and after a month, I couldn’t take it anymore! I work from home occasionally and need quiet. The workers are outside of our window most of the time, drilling into brick. I personally never use over-the-ear headphones. I’ve always used earbuds and prefer them, but I absolutely love these. They are super comfortable. They don’t completely cancel noise, but they definitely decrease the noise, which helps so I can hold my sessions with clients from home." —Katie C
Get them from Amazon for $149.99 (available in three colors).
11. Or the even-more-budget-friendly Soundcore Space One headphones with the same adaptive ANC and high-res wireless audio. The playtime is less at 40 hours with ANC (and 55 in normal mode), but at just under $100, you're still getting plenty of bang for your buck.
Promising review: "Needed to get some active noise canceling headphones for video meetings at work. After looking and reading reviewers at so many brands and models I finally decided to try these out. The active noise cancelation is amazing and works really well blocking out all background noise and significantly reduces the noise of people talking nearby. The active noise cancelation has three modes: normal (which is like having the headphones on your head but not turned on), transparency mode (which allows you to hear what's going on around you), and noise cancellation. In this mode, fans, AC, refrigerators, and other noisy machines just disappear! I tested the mic by making recordings, and it too cancels out noise, so the people on the other end of your video call also benefit from the noise cancellation.
"These are very comfortable to wear. Sometimes, I just put them on to reduce noise so I can concentrate on what I'm working on. The padding is very soft around the ears and over the headband. Clamp pressure against the ears is fairly light. Perhaps too light if you're planning to do something very active, so I would not recommend them for wearing while working out, but they're fine for walking or light yardwork or housework. I am very pleased with these for the quality, comfort and the price!" —iPod Tom
Get them from Amazon for $99.99 (available in three colors).
12. Sennheiser's Momentum 4 wireless headphones, perfect for audiophiles who need to jam along to their carefully curated playlists to get any work done. They have adaptive noise cancellation, a 60-hour battery life, and four digital beamforming microphones that ensure your voice sounds so clear, it'll be like you're in the room with your coworkers.
Promising review: "Bought for the purpose of using every day in my home office. Comfort wearing these headphones for hours has not been an issue, and the 60+ battery life is not hyperbolic. The noise canceling sound can be a little overwhelming — only after a few hours do I need to double tap the side (quick command) to turn it off. The mobile app is not the best but not the worst. Sound quality in these headphones is on point for hearing meetings and listening to music." —Matthew R. Bross
Get it from Amazon for $299 (available in four colors).
13. A ridiculously affordable pair of Sony ZX wired headphones if you're like, "I don't need all the bells and whistles; I just need some headphones." These have over 78,000 5-star ratings and will cover your basics with a built-in mic for calls, cushioned ear pads for comfort, and a folding design for portability.
These also have tangle-free cables so you don't spend 10 minutes every day painstakingly untangling them.
Promising reviews: "I'm amazed at the quality of these, considering how affordable they are. I use them for audio transcription work from home as well as online classes. My family never hears a bit of what I'm doing and I never miss a beat. These are amazing!" —Marie Mallonee
"I work from home in the medical field, so accuracy is of top priority! I spent $50 on a headset recommended to me by my employer, and they broke within two weeks and don’t hold a candle to these Sony headphones! They were on sale for only $12.99, so I thought they’d be a bust. But no. Best headphones I’ve ever purchased. Also, I have a HUGE head, so over-the-ear headphones have always given me headaches due to improper fit; these, however, do not pinch, apply pressure, or cut into my skin. I purchased the white and they don’t stain or anything. Do yourself a favor and give these a try." —Virginia Hamilton
Get them from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three colors and also without a mic for even cheaper).