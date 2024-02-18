Just 15 Of The Best Headphones For Working From Home

These offer up to 37 hours of battery life on a single charge. Forget to plug them in the night before? In just 15 minutes, you can juice these up for 8 hours of use so you don't have to get a late start to work.

Promising review: "I’ve been in phone sales for over 12 years. Recently I needed to replace my handy Plantronics headset. This headset is a beast! Sound quality is great from both mic and headphones. I really like that you can flip the mic up to mute it. The voice that talks through the headset will remind you if you are starting to dial and still on mute as well as other prompts (you can turn these off if need be). This also uses a USB-C charging cable which I love because it’s compatible with many other devices I own and the battery stays charged all day! Sometimes I’ll throw it on the charger just in case for 10 minutes or so toward the end of the day and when I put it back on I’ll hear 'battery high.'



"The only slight dislike is the range. I can walk into my kitchen no problem but I’m used to being able to walk out to the car or upstairs if need be and the old Plantronics would still work just fine. All in all, as long as you're not trying to sit out by the pool while you're on the phone with clients and your computer is in the house, this is an amazing headset that sounds great. Feels great and looks great as well! The best of the best, after testing them all!" —Jason Doliveck

Get it from Amazon for $188.49 (available with mono or stereo sound and USB-C or USB-A connectivity).