If You Stubbornly Refuse To Buy Beauty Products That Feel Expensive For No Reason, You’ve Come To The Right Post

1. Eos' Shea Butter Vanilla Cashmere body lotion made with seven nourishing oils and butters for moisturizing your body from head to toe without that heavy, greasy feeling. If you love Philosophy's Warm Cashmere or Bath & Body Works' Vanilla Bean Noel line, you'll love this — and even more so for all the money you'll save!
The Eos Vanilla Cashmere scent contains fragrance notes of whipped vanilla, soft musk, and cozy caramel!
Promising reviews: "Almost identical to Philosophy's Warm Cashmere! Love it and layers well with your perfume." —Ayomidele
"Heaven sent for your skin; heavenly scent to enjoy. This feels absolutely amazing going on. Gets absorbed quickly, for a lotion rich with oil. Doesn't leave a greasy feeling, as long as you give it a minute or two to fully absorb. The scent is, for me anyway, like aromatherapy. It smells like an iced sugar cookie, and is a great base layer for fragrance. Very relaxing." —Dragonheart Jo
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
2. E.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter in case you're going for that popular "clean girl" dewy look but don't have $49 to spare for Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter. This'll make your skin look smooth and ~radiant~ whether you wear it on its own, mix it in with your moisturizer or foundation, or use it as a highlighter!
BTW, it contains hydrating hyaluronic acid and squalene, plus finely milled powders that help blur lines and pores.
Promising reviews: "This stuff is so legit I’ve gone through three bottles. Adds the perfect glow to your skin! Sometimes, I use it under foundation, and sometimes, I use it solo with a bit of concealer. I will never not repurchase it for the price and how beautifully it sits on the skin. This stuff is viral for a reason!!" —mapagill
"If you like Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter, this is leaps and bounds better! Just buy it. The coverage is better and makes my skin have the most amazing natural glow! The colors run with a more warm/yellow undertone, which worked great for me! Spend a fraction of the price and just get it; you will be happy you did!" —Amazonreview
Get it from Amazon for $14 (available in 12 shades).
3. And another E.l.f. gem: Their Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm if you're ready to quit the harsh, expensive makeup wipes without resorting to fancier balm options like Farmacy. Reviewers with sensitive skin *in particular* love this gentle balm, which goes from a solid to a luxurious oil as it cleans, then a milky texture that rinses off easily, leaving your skin plump and moisturized.
It's formulated with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and peptides!
Promising review: "E.l.f. has really stepped up their game lately! I was using Farmacy Makeup Meltaway, and I loved it, but it was very expensive. I decided to try the E.l.f brand because of the price, and it's the exact same thing! For $11, you can't go wrong with this product. I wear waterproof mascara, and this makes removing it super easy! My face feels super clean and hydrated after using this product. The product lasts for a good amount of time, too." —Haley McCaulley
Get it from Amazon for $11.
4. Marc Anthony "Grow Long" Leave-In Conditioner Spray because your hairstylist suggested It's A 10, but you're not sure it's worth the price. Reviewers say this *is* (with over 36,000 5-star ratings to boot!) because of how well it detangles, smoothes frizz, and prevents breakage and split ends in curly, dry, and damaged hair. Infused with biotin, caffeine, vitamin E, and more, it's designed to promote longer, luscious locks!
This is designed for all hair types. For results, you should apply it to wet or damp hair from root to end, then style as usual without rinsing out.
BTW, you can read more about how biotin-infused products (like this one) could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising reviews: "This stuff is magical! Honestly, it’s the best leave-in conditioner I have ever used on my hair. I have highlighted long blonde hair that frizzes and tangles easily. I have tried every leave-in product, and none has compared to this one. It softens, hydrates, smooths, and leaves my hair looking like I just walked out of a salon! Not to mention it smells divine!" —Penelope
"The smell is amazing and so is the detangling effect. I would say this product compares to the It's A 10 leave-in conditioner at a fraction of the price!" —malea
Get it from Amazon for $7.67.
5. Pure Instinct Roll-On if you saw Anthony Bridgerton go feral for Kate Sharma's ~scent~ in season 2 and thought, I want that. This TikTok-viral roll-on is designed for just that — supposedly, it blends with your skin's pH to create a unique-to-you scent that makes you more alluring, but even if men and women don't start throwing themselves at you, you'll probably still enjoy this lovely fruity-floral aroma.
The "Original" formula has top notes of Australian mango and mandarin, heart notes of honey and cinnamon, and the base note is a well-rounded white musk.
Pure Instinct is a small business established in 1985 that specializes in personal fragrances and essential oils.
Promising review: "If you love Basic Instinct by Pure Romance, you will LOVE this affordable alternative! To me it smells almost exactly the same; there is an extremely slight difference in smell that I'm sure others around me wouldn't even pick up on, and I still LOVE the smell! I love Basic Instinct, but ran out a while ago and just couldn't justify spending that much money on more. I'm so glad I found this alternative!" —MN Tigerlily
Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
6. A L’Oreal Paris rinse-out lamellar water treatment that'll transform your hair in just eight seconds (!) to leave your hair shiny, silky, and ultra-hydrated, no matter your hair type! Psst — they might reach for Redken at your local salon, but this has the same ingredients as that brand's lamellar treatment for way less.
This lamellar water treatment is probably my favorite beauty purchase of 2024 so far. My hair is thin, fine, color-treated, and prone to frizz, but ever since I started using this every time I wash my hair (about twice a week), my hair has literally never looked and felt better. It makes my hair look and feel silky soft, and once it dries, there's way less frizz (I have started using a Kitsch satin towel wrap for drying my hair, which helps too). And the fact that it adds barely any extra time to my shower routine is a major bonus too!
Promising reviews: "Wow! I have waist-length 3c curly color-treated hair that’s usually a nightmare to deal with in the summer and this stuff is a game-changer. My hair is silky, my curls are defined, it dried in like half the usual time…seriously impressed!" —Stavana Jubinsky
"I'm a professional hairstylist and Matrix, Redken, and L’Oreal are all owned by L’Oreal, and each line has a lamellar water in it at different prices. I am here to tell you that they are all the exact same ingredients in different bottles. So buy the cheapest and save yourself some cash. Your hair will love you for it. I love this stuff." —anonymous87
Get it from Amazon for $10.97.
7. Peach Slices acne spot dots for a *super* budget-friendly hydrocolloid acne patch option compared to other brands like Mighty Patch. Keep them around if you're prone to sudden breakouts, and they'll come in clutch: Just apply one to a zit, and it'll literally suck out all that nasty gunk, leaving the area noticeably flatter with less redness overnight.
Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots in action.
Promising reviews: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain." —Savannah Wilson
"So I have been usually these for about a year now. I have tried Mighty Patch and a few others, none I feel really worked or worked as well. This product is MY GO-TO and I have turned so many others to it." —Melodie G
Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $4.88.
8. E.l.f.'s new hyaluronic acid-infused "Squeeze Me" lip balm as a little gift for your lips that won't drain your wallet like pricier options (*looking at Glossier and Summer Fridays*). It'll give a heavy dose of nourishing hydration and a sheer wash of color, and with delicious flavors like Vanilla Frosting and Honeydew, it'll make *you* the little treat!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I love love love this lip balm. I compare it to the $24 version from Summer Fridays, which I've been splurging on — I love that brand because it lasts so long and is so high quality, but this $4 E.l.f. version feels comparable and, more excitingly, comes in smaller versions so I can stock my totes and bathroom with them whether I'm at home or on the go. It's hydrating, lightweight, doesn't get sticky, and adds a perfect ~subtle~ gloss whether I'm using it alone or on top of a lip color."
Promising review: "I have one in my car, one in my purse, and one at home. These just feel so good on your lips! The flavors are very true to their name. They are pretty small though, so if you use it often it won’t last long (which is another reason I have three of them), but for $4 each it is worth it. I sometimes like using this before putting on the E.l.f. Lip Reviver Oil. Such a great base to an awesome lip oil!" —Jax
Get it from Amazon for $4 (available in five flavors).
9. And a Nooni tinted appleberry lip oil that coats your lips with silky sheer color. If you're not typically a gloss girlie, don't worry — this isn't too sticky or thick, but it *will* give dry lips that deep hydration and nourishment they crave (without shelling out for Dior or YSL).
This lip oil is vegan, cruelty-free, and has no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Promising reviews: "Love this product. Seems like a lot of people agree that this is similar to Dior lip oil! Smells yummy and stains my lips with a pretty color! 10/10 would purchase again!" —AriG21
"Probably the best purchase I've ever made!!! It's super sheer and looks fine on its own without any other makeup. The smell is delicious, and while the gloss dries and fades after about an hour or two without eating, the color stays all day! I did have to reapply after eating, but not after drinking water! I just wish it was bigger. It's a teeny bottle. Would definitely buy again!!" —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $9.60 (available in 10 colors, a jumbo size, and in packs).
10. A Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer so you can give yourself a gorgeous blowout without visiting the salon — it knocks out drying *and* styling your hair in one step to save time in the mornings too! Dropping $500+ on a Dyson Airwrap (or even $100 on the Drybar version) suddenly seems...even less appealing.
The oval brush design smooths the hair and the round edges create volume — leaving you with a salon-worthy blowout at home. It also has two heat and speed settings and a cool option, and it's designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2b–4c hair mentioned it working for them.
Promising reviews: "I've had my eye on a Dyson Airwrap, but given the cost, I figured I'd try this while I save up. This thing is fantastic. I have waist-length hair that's naturally straight but gets frizzy when damp. I've had salon blowouts that have left my hair looking great, but I simply can't manage a round brush without it getting tangled in my hair. This device has been a game changer. It works best if you air dry for a while before you use it, then use it to finish your style. My hair miraculously doesn't get snarled in it, and it leaves my hair looking like I've had it professionally styled. I love it, and I'm no longer interested in blowing $500 on a Dyson. Highly recommend!" —Ilsa
Get it from Amazon for $41.63 (available in a few different models and different colors).