Hashtag challenges are as varied as they are weird, but some can actually be wonderful.
The tag now has several people all over the world on Instagram, Reddit, and Twitter sharing photos bagging trash and cleaning up litter.
The initial trend started in 2015 when an outdoor lighting company called UCO created the hashtag to encourage people to pick up after themselves while out in the wilderness.
The current tag features people cleaning trash on roadsides...
...beaches...
...and even while on vacation.
Many of the before and after pics show quite a difference.
A lot of people are taking pride in cleaning up these areas and rightfully so!
This is one challenge the earth will love you for.
