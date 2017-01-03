Get Our News App
Well, Well, Well, Look Who Likes Broccoli
People Are Hilariously Talking Shit About Sunny D…
Indian Parents Aren’t Raising Their Sons Right, And…
Am I Gay video
21 Trends From 2007 That Should Really Make A…
World

A Man Trying To Smuggle Into Spain Was Found Stuffed Inside A Suitcase

A 22-year-old Moroccan woman was detained after the man was found cramped inside the suitcase and requiring immediate medical treatment.

Javier Moreno
Javier Moreno
BuzzFeed Staff

1. Spanish border guards have detained a 22-year-old Moroccan woman for allegedly using a suitcase to attempt to smuggle a man into the country.

Spanish border guards have detained a 22-year-old Moroccan woman for allegedly using a suitcase to attempt to smuggle a man into the country.

View this image ›

EPA

The 19-year-old migrant from Gabon was found Dec. 30 while attempting to get into Ceuta, according to an official who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The 19-year-old migrant from Gabon was found Dec. 30 while attempting to get into Ceuta, according to an official who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

View this image ›

Google Maps

In recent years, Ceuta, a Spanish city located in Morocco separated from the mainland by the Straight of Gibraltar, has served as a hub for sub-Saharan African refugees trying to make their way to Europe.

In recent years, Ceuta, a Spanish city located in Morocco separated from the mainland by the Straight of Gibraltar, has served as a hub for sub-Saharan African refugees trying to make their way to Europe.

View this image ›

Afp / AFP / Getty Images

An official with the Guardia Civil in Ceuta told the AP that the woman raised suspicions when officials noticed her being evasive and showing signs of nervousness while carrying the luggage on a trolly.

When they confronted her and opened the suitcase, they found a man curled up inside the poorly ventilated case and received immediate medical treatment.

3. A similar smuggling attempted occurred in Ceuta in 2015 when an 8-year-old boy from the Ivory Coast was discovered in a suitcase after it was scanned by border guards.

A similar smuggling attempted occurred in Ceuta in 2015 when an 8-year-old boy from the Ivory Coast was discovered in a suitcase after it was scanned by border guards.

View this image ›

Guardia Civil / EPA

An estimated 1,100 migrants also tried to rush Ceuta’s border fence on Sunday, many of them apprehended and returned to Morocco, the BBC reported.

And on Monday, another woman was arrested after Spanish border police found two more migrants hidden in false compartments built into the car she was driving from Morocco.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Publishing and Optimization Strategist
Contact Javier Moreno at javier.moreno@buzzfeed.com.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
This Is How Google Wants To Make The Internet Speak Everyone’s Language

by Sheera Frenkel

Connect With World
Follow Us On Apple News
More News
More News
Now Buzzing