A Man Trying To Smuggle Into Spain Was Found Stuffed Inside A Suitcase
A 22-year-old Moroccan woman was detained after the man was found cramped inside the suitcase and requiring immediate medical treatment.
1. Spanish border guards have detained a 22-year-old Moroccan woman for allegedly using a suitcase to attempt to smuggle a man into the country.
The 19-year-old migrant from Gabon was found Dec. 30 while attempting to get into Ceuta, according to an official who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
In recent years, Ceuta, a Spanish city located in Morocco separated from the mainland by the Straight of Gibraltar, has served as a hub for sub-Saharan African refugees trying to make their way to Europe.
An official with the Guardia Civil in Ceuta told the AP that the woman raised suspicions when officials noticed her being evasive and showing signs of nervousness while carrying the luggage on a trolly.
When they confronted her and opened the suitcase, they found a man curled up inside the poorly ventilated case and received immediate medical treatment.
3. A similar smuggling attempted occurred in Ceuta in 2015 when an 8-year-old boy from the Ivory Coast was discovered in a suitcase after it was scanned by border guards.
An estimated 1,100 migrants also tried to rush Ceuta’s border fence on Sunday, many of them apprehended and returned to Morocco, the BBC reported.
And on Monday, another woman was arrested after Spanish border police found two more migrants hidden in false compartments built into the car she was driving from Morocco.
- After Ford said it was scrapping a plant in Mexico following pressure from Trump, fear spread across the economically embattled country.
- Prominent Republicans admit the widely criticized and now-abandoned attempt to defang an ethics watchdog group was a "stumble."
- Classic Biden. The VP's legendary schmoozy moves were on full display during his final Senate swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday 😂
- Beyoncé will be the first woman to headline Coachella in 10 years, and people are rightfully freaking out 👑🐝