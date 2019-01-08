A Would-Be Robber Targeted A Female MMA Fighter And Paid Dearly For His Mistake

This is Polyana Viana, she's a 26-year-old mixed martial artist fighting out of Rio De Janerio, Brazil with an impressive 10-2 record.
Most of her victories in the ring have come via submission, but she also has punching power and has bested opponents through striking.
On Saturday night while waiting for an Uber in front of her apartment in Rio Viana says a man approached her. Everything seemed normal at first, but it quickly became apparent that the man was looking to rob her.
She went on to tell MMA Junkie what happened.
When he saw I saw him, he sat next to me,” He asked me the time, I said it, and I saw he wasn’t going to leave. So I already moved to put my cell phone in my waist. And then he said, ‘Give me the phone. Don’t try to react, because I’m armed.’ Then he put his hand over (a gun), but I realized it was too soft.
He was really close to me. So I thought, ‘If it’s a gun, he won’t have time to draw it.’ So I stood up. I threw two punches and a kick. He fell, then I caught him in a rear-naked choke. Then I sat him down in the same place we were before and said, ‘Now we’ll wait for the police.’