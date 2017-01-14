Watch This Diver Impale A Shark With A Speargun Just As It’s About To Bite Him

6. The attack reportedly happened last month, but Henricks only recently uploaded the video to YouTube, where it’s been viewed more than 3 million times.

Henricks defended his actions against viewers who were angry over the shark’s death.

“I was not there too hunt sharks just fish to eat and i was really disapointed that the shark would of died,” he wrote.

Henricks also told the Australia Broadcasting Corporation he thought the shark was going to come at him at “half-pace.”

“I thought he was going to suss me out, so I was just going to poke him away to show I wasn’t food,” Henricks said. “I just wanted him to keep me at a distance.”

Instead, the shark attacked, impaling itself on the spear.

“I lunged forward with the gun a little bit just before he got there, but most of it was his force,” Henricks told ABC.