Get Our News App
Canada Got Oreo Creme Eggs And We’re Feeling…
Shocker: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Continue To…
A Woman Built A House For Her Kids Using YouTube…
We Trained Like The Kardashians For A Week video
Jenna Bush Hager Shared Some Photos Of The Obama…
One-Pot Creamy Mushroom And Chicken Pasta
World

Watch This Diver Impale A Shark With A Speargun Just As It’s About To Bite Him

The spear fisherman was diving off Australia when a bull shark suddenly came up out of the depths, mouth open. Quick action may have saved his life.

Jason Wells
Jason Wells
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Spear fisher Danny Henricks was in the water off Australia’s north Queensland coast when he saw something emerge from the depths.

View this image ›

Via youtube.com

2. A BULL SHARK. And it didn’t look like this was a friendly visit.

A BULL SHARK. And it didn't look like this was a friendly visit.

View this image ›

Via youtube.com

3. In fact, the bull shark was coming for him…hard.

View this image ›

Via youtube.com

4. Unfortunately for the shark, Henricks is an experienced spear fisherman. And had a spear.

5. The spear won.

View this image ›

Via youtube.com

6. The attack reportedly happened last month, but Henricks only recently uploaded the video to YouTube, where it’s been viewed more than 3 million times.

Henricks defended his actions against viewers who were angry over the shark’s death.

“I was not there too hunt sharks just fish to eat and i was really disapointed that the shark would of died,” he wrote.

Henricks also told the Australia Broadcasting Corporation he thought the shark was going to come at him at “half-pace.”

“I thought he was going to suss me out, so I was just going to poke him away to show I wasn’t food,” Henricks said. “I just wanted him to keep me at a distance.”

Instead, the shark attacked, impaling itself on the spear.

“I lunged forward with the gun a little bit just before he got there, but most of it was his force,” Henricks told ABC.

7. Watch the crazy encounter here:

youtube.com

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Jason Wells is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Jason Wells at jason.wells@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Hyperpartisan Sites And Facebook Pages Are Publishing False Stories And Conspiracy Theories About Angela Merkel

by Alberto Nardelli

Connect With World
Follow Us On Apple News
More News
More News
Now Buzzing