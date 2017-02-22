Seven Earth-Sized Planets Have Been Discovered Orbiting A Dwarf Star

Seven Earth-sized planets with the potential to contain liquid water have been discovered orbiting a dwarf star, and three of them are “firmly located” in the habitable zone, NASA announced Wednesday.

The dwarf star, named Trappist-1, is about about 235 trillion miles from Earth — a relatively short distance for space — and is being heralded as a major step forward in the search for alien life.

“This discovery could be a significant piece in the puzzle of finding habitable environments, places that are conducive to life,” Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the agency’s Science Mission Directorate, said in a statement. “Answering the question ‘are we alone’ is a top science priority and finding so many planets like these for the first time in the habitable zone is a remarkable step forward toward that goal.”