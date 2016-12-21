Endangered Snow Leopard Quadruplets Were Caught On Camera For The First Time

There are only between 4,080 and 6,590 snow leopards left in the wild, according to the World Wildlife Foundation, which announced the footage Wednesday. And their numbers are falling.

Found in 12 countries, including China, Bhutan, Nepal, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Russia, and Mongolia, the leopards have evolved to live in some of the harshest environments on earth, but have fallen victim to habitat loss and so-called “revenge” hunting by farmers whose livestock can quickly become prey.

The footage of an adult snow leopard with her four cubs was recorded in Mongolia, the WFF said.