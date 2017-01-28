Protests Against Trump’s Refugee Ban Erupt Across The US

What We Know So Far
- Protests erupted across the US on Saturday as the impact of President Trump’s executive orders to restrict visas and refugees, particularly from a group of Muslim-majority nations, started to set in, stranding passengers at airports around the globe.
- Trump on Friday signed executive orders that suspended the US refugee program for 120 days, and indefinitely banned those coming from Syria. The order also barred entry into the United States for citizens of Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen for 90 days.
- An Iraqi man who risked his life working as an interpreter for US forces was among the first immigrants blocked at an American airport Friday night. News of his detention at JFK airport in New York, and eventual release, sparked a large demonstration Saturday that grew into the night. Other demonstrations protesting Trump’s executive orders also started popping up across the US, including in Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Washington, DC.
Updates
Demonstration against Trump’s refugee ban swells at JFK airport
President Donald Trump’s order blocking Muslims from several countries from entering the United States sparked a spontaneous and fast-growing protest at JFK airport Saturday that drew hundreds of people.
Taxi drivers joined in the demonstration, announcing a suspension of pickups for an hour in solidarity with immigrants who’ve been at least temporarily blocked from coming into the country.
Most of the people at the rally said they’d heard about the protest on Twitter or through other social media and decided to join, even if they had no personal connection to anyone affected. The crowd grew steadily from about 150 at 4 p.m., approaching 350 by 5:30 p.m.
Protesters compared the orders to the United States’ initial reluctance to open its doors to Jewish refugees fleeing the Nazis. At least a dozen signs quoted from the Statue of Liberty’s inscription: Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.
—Tyler Kingkade
Apple, Google, Uber, and other tech companies react to Trump’s refugee ban
A source at Google told BuzzFeed News that “just under 200 people at Google affected” by President Trump’s executive order, “but people across the company are freaking out.”
The source added that employees have emailed managers, suggesting that “if their colleagues affected by the order cannot travel for conferences or work events then they will refuse to travel in solidarity.
“A lot of people are talking this weekend. Emails were flying around Friday,” the source said.
—Charlie Warzel, Nitasha Tiku, and Sheera Frenkel
Tens of thousands of Canadians are no banned from entering the US
WASHINGTON — As the world processed the impact of President Donald Trump’s immigration and visa orders Saturday, tens of thousands of Canadian citizens — possibly including the country’s immigration minister — found themselves suddenly barred from entering Canada’s closest neighbor and ally.
There were 35,000 Canadians who shared citizenship with Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya or Yemen in 2011, according to Statistics Canada data. Another 75,000 people born in those countries live in Canada but are not full Canadian citizens.
What’s unclear is whether Canadian citizens who were born in one of those seven countries but do not have dual citizenship will also be banned from entering the US. If that is the case, the number of affected Canadian citizens would rise to 170,000.
—Paul McLeod and Emma Loop
An Iraqi who helped the US military was among the first to be detained under Trump’s ban
An Iraqi man who risked his life working for US forces was among the first refugees and immigrants blocked at American airports on Friday night, as President Donald Trump’s order halting arrivals from several Muslim nations came into effect.
The first legal challenge to Trump’s action was filed on Saturday by the Iraqi man, Hameed Khalid Darweesh, and another compatriot, both of who had US visas and were in the air when the president signed the executive order and were then detained upon arrival.
Darweesh was released from custody Saturday afternoon after being held for about 17 hours.
Darweesh told reporters that despite his ordeal, he was happy to be in America, which he called the “land of freedom.” He thanked those who had supported him, including those who had gathered to protest his detention at JFK.
—Stephanie McNeal
