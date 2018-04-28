 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down
Music

Kanye West Just Surprised Everyone With A New Track On His Website And Literally WTF Is It

🎤poop didi whoop scoop🎶

Originally posted on
Updated on
Jason Wells
Jason Wells
BuzzFeed News Reporter

So Kanye West was in the news a lot this week and had a lot of people asking, "What in the literal fuck?!" It involved, Trump, his wife Kim Kardashian, splintered celebs, a MAGA hat — catch up here because no one has the time to go through it.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

He also announced that a new album would be coming out in June that had people celebrating but given the last few days are now probably a little nervous tbh.

me and Cudi album June 8th
KANYE WEST @kanyewest

me and Cudi album June 8th

Reply Retweet Favorite

Well, on Friday, Kanye didn't do a lot to calm the water when he snapped us back with a WTF track that he posted to his website. Listen for yourself. All the way. To. The end.

Lift Yourself https://t.co/shjFIROujA
KANYE WEST @kanyewest

Lift Yourself https://t.co/shjFIROujA

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's on his website here.

GO AHEAD WE'LL WAIT.

Advertisement

Reaction was swift and immediate to what appears to be a lyric that involved scooping 💩. We did the work for you and attempted an unofficial transcription of the lyrics:

whoopidi scoop

scoopdidi whoop

whoopdi scoopdi poop

poopdi scoopdi scoopdi whoop

whoopidi scoop whoop poop

poop didi whoop scoop

POOP POOP

scoopdidi whoop

whoop didi scoop

whoopdidi scoop poop

People were like...

When Kanye new song playin and you hear him come in wit “whoopity scoop poop “
Hobbie McCain @head_hunter47

When Kanye new song playin and you hear him come in wit “whoopity scoop poop “

Reply Retweet Favorite
WOOPTY SCOOPTY POOPTY POOP #Kanye #liftyourself
Roooooooooob @Robbb_Thomas

WOOPTY SCOOPTY POOPTY POOP #Kanye #liftyourself

Reply Retweet Favorite
@kanyewest
Jolissa @pandandagram

@kanyewest

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
Kanye’s new single actually just broke my bed
SoaR Strobe @Strobe

Kanye’s new single actually just broke my bed

Reply Retweet Favorite

Convos got lit.

/r/kanye in absolute meltdown mood after Kanye posted that whoop didi poop track
Josh Billinson @jbillinson

/r/kanye in absolute meltdown mood after Kanye posted that whoop didi poop track

Reply Retweet Favorite

It seems not even the power of Twitter's brain could decide what the lyrics were.

Advertisement

A lot of people also weren't here for whatever Kanye was bringing.

@kanyewest
La Bronze James @jackieaina

@kanyewest

Reply Retweet Favorite
@kanyewest
Honorary Boyband Member™ @broazay

@kanyewest

Reply Retweet Favorite
@kanyewest
Cameron Spencer @CamChief

@kanyewest

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Still others were into that shit.

@kanyewest Kanye: “Woopbeedeeacoop scoopdeedeewoop woopdescoopdeepoop” Me:
Josh 🇭🇹 @TheRealJoshMon

@kanyewest Kanye: “Woopbeedeeacoop scoopdeedeewoop woopdescoopdeepoop” Me:

Reply Retweet Favorite
@kanyewest
LEEKO @WholeLottaLeek

@kanyewest

Reply Retweet Favorite

🤷‍♂️ send help.

Kim Kardashian Defended Kanye For Wearing A MAGA Hat And, Yes, Everyone's Freaking Out

buzzfeed.com

How Celebrities Are Responding To Kanye West, From Chrissy Teigen's Jokes To Taraji P. Henson's Side-Eye

buzzfeed.com

Kanye West Announced On Twitter That His New Album Is Coming Out In June

buzzfeed.com

Jason Wells is deputy news director for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Jason Wells at jason.wells@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With Music

Follow Us On Pinterest
Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App