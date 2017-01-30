Meet The New Breeds Competing At The Westminster Dog Show

Let’s get started.
The pumi was developed by farmers in Western Hungary over the years to herd cattle, sheep, and pigs. The breed is described as spirited, intelligent, and willing to work.
The American Hairless Terrier was developed in the early 1970s in the US, and while typically hairless, they can also have a coat. According to the kennel club, the dog’s ancestors were bred to hunt rats and other vermin.
This breed, pronounced sloo-ghee, dates back millennia in the North African countries of Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, and Algeria. It was bred specifically to track gazelles, jackals, wild boar, hares, and rabbits.
More than 2,800 dogs are expected at this year’s show, which is scheduled for Feb. 11, 13, and 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
- The acting attorney general ordered the Justice Department not to defend Trump's refugee and travel ban in court.
- Barack Obama spoke out against President Trump's travel ban — his first public comments since leaving the White House.
- The Quebec mosque shooting suspect has been charged with six counts of murder. Here's what we know about the 27-year-old.
- The hashtag "Boycott Starbucks" is trending on Twitter after Trump supporters became upset over the coffee giant's pledge to hire 10,000 refugees ☕✋
