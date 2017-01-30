Meet The New Breeds Competing At The Westminster Dog Show

Three new breeds will be allowed to compete in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden, organizers announced Monday. Rodney, 7, an American Hairless Terrier breed owned by Virginia's Sue Medhurst, is shown at a news conference, Monday Jan. 30, 2017, in New York. The dog is among three new breeds competing in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) A pumi. Toby, 5, left, and Izzy, 4, both Sloughi breed from Illinois owners, are shown at a press conference, Monday Jan. 30, 2017, in New York. The dogs are among three new breeds competing in the 141st... Bebeto Matthews / AP, Westminster Kennel Club ID: 10430069

Pumi Westminster Kennel Club Dog ID: 10430167

The pumi was developed by farmers in Western Hungary over the years to herd cattle, sheep, and pigs. The breed is described as spirited, intelligent, and willing to work.



American Hairless Terrier Bebeto Matthews / AP ID: 10430335

The American Hairless Terrier was developed in the early 1970s in the US, and while typically hairless, they can also have a coat. According to the kennel club, the dog’s ancestors were bred to hunt rats and other vermin.



Sloughi Westminster Kennel Club Dog ID: 10430351

This breed, pronounced sloo-ghee, dates back millennia in the North African countries of Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, and Algeria. It was bred specifically to track gazelles, jackals, wild boar, hares, and rabbits.

Two years ago, Miss P, a 15-inch beagle, won best in show at Westminster. Mary Altaffer / AP ID: 10430394

In 2016, CJ, a German shorthaired pointer, won Best In Show. Seth Wenig / AP ID: 10430617

More than 2,800 dogs are expected at this year’s show, which is scheduled for Feb. 11, 13, and 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

