Meet The New Breeds Competing At The Westminster Dog Show

Good dogs.

Jason Wells
Jason Wells
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Three new breeds will be allowed to compete in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden, organizers announced Monday.

Rodney, 7, an American Hairless Terrier breed owned by Virginia's Sue Medhurst, is shown at a news conference, Monday Jan. 30, 2017, in New York. The dog is among three new breeds competing in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
A pumi.
Toby, 5, left, and Izzy, 4, both Sloughi breed from Illinois owners, are shown at a press conference, Monday Jan. 30, 2017, in New York. The dogs are among three new breeds competing in the 141st...
Bebeto Matthews / AP, Westminster Kennel Club

Let’s get started.

Pumi

Westminster Kennel Club Dog

The pumi was developed by farmers in Western Hungary over the years to herd cattle, sheep, and pigs. The breed is described as spirited, intelligent, and willing to work.

American Hairless Terrier

Bebeto Matthews / AP

The American Hairless Terrier was developed in the early 1970s in the US, and while typically hairless, they can also have a coat. According to the kennel club, the dog’s ancestors were bred to hunt rats and other vermin.

Sloughi

Westminster Kennel Club Dog

This breed, pronounced sloo-ghee, dates back millennia in the North African countries of Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, and Algeria. It was bred specifically to track gazelles, jackals, wild boar, hares, and rabbits.

Two years ago, Miss P, a 15-inch beagle, won best in show at Westminster.

Mary Altaffer / AP

In 2016, CJ, a German shorthaired pointer, won Best In Show.

Seth Wenig / AP

More than 2,800 dogs are expected at this year’s show, which is scheduled for Feb. 11, 13, and 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Jason Wells is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Jason Wells at jason.wells@buzzfeed.com.
