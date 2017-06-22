Memo Shows Preet Bharara Was Concerned After Phone Call From White House

Former US Attorney Preet Bharara sent an email to Justice Department officials in New York to express concern about a phone call he received in March from President Donald Trump’s secretary, Madeline Westerhout, according to emails BuzzFeed News obtained Thursday from the Department of Justice under the Freedom of Information Act.

The one-page email was sent by Bharara on March 9, at 7:11 p.m. March 9, to "memorialize certain events of today." It recounts an interaction with the White House that had alarmed Bharara earlier in the day. On March 11, Bharara announced he had been fired as a federal prosecutor after refusing to resign.

"At approximately 4:41 pm, on 3/9/17, I received the following voicemail at work: ‘Hi, Mr. Bharara. This is Madeline Westerhout calling from President Donald Trump’s office. If you could please give me a call back at that would be great. Thanks,'” Bharara wrote in an email on the evening of March 9 to then-deputy US Attorney Joon Kim and Joan Loughnane, chief counsel to Bharara. He also copied Hilary Nabhan, the chief of staff for the US Attorney's office.

"After receiving that message, I immediately consulted with the Deputy U.S. Attorney, Joon Kim, about the propriety of returning the call. We printed out and reviewed a copy of the May 11, 2009 (as well as he December 19, 2007) Memos relating to Communications with the White House," Bharara added.

A paragraph that follows the sentence was redacted by DOJ because the information pertained to "intra-agency communications" protected by the "deliberative process privilege."

Less than an hour after Bharara sent the email to Kim and Loughane, he sent an email to Jody Hunt, Attorney General Jeff Sessions' chief of staff.

"Jody, do you have a minute for a call? It's important and time sensitive. Could you give me the best number?" Bharara wrote.

Bharara said he spoke with Hunt by phone to discuss the president's request.

"I advised him of the phone call from the President, and we discussed the propriety of speaking with the President in light of all the circumstances, including appearances issues," Bharara wrote in the memo he emailed to Kim and Loughane.

A section from the email that follows — which presumably contains more detail on the "circumstances" that would prevent Bharara from speaking with Trump — was redacted.

During an interview earlier this month on ABC News' This Week, Bharara revealed to host George Stephanopoulos that he was contacted by Trump on several occasions since last December. He described the phone calls he received calls as "unusual."



"I was in discussions with my own folks, and in reporting the phone call to the chief of staff to the attorney general I said, it appeared to be that he was trying to cultivate some kind of relationship," Bharara said. "...It's a very weird and peculiar thing for a one-on-one conversation without the attorney general, without warning between the president and me or any United States attorney who has been asked to investigate various things and is in a position hypothetically to investigate business interests and associates of the president."

Bharara ultimately decided not to speak with Trump and called back the president's secretary to say so.

The next day, Bharara and dozens of other US attorneys were asked to resign. He said he refused, and the following day, he was fired.