US Intelligence Has Confirmed Parts Of The Dossier About Trump’s Alleged Ties To Russia

US intelligence has confirmed several details in the explosive dossier about President Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia, an American intelligence official told BuzzFeed News on Friday.

CNN initially reported late Friday afternoon that parts of the 35-page dossier, which Trump has dismissed entirely as “fake news,” stood up under further investigation from US intelligence and law enforcement. But CNN said it has not confirmed whether any of the confirmed details relate to Trump.

An intelligence source told BuzzFeed News that CNN’s reporting was accurate, saying that the details that have been confirmed “are not the salacious allegations” of a sexual encounter in a Moscow hotel “but more about Trump’s relationship with Russia.” He declined to provide more details about the nature of that relationship, calling it “closely held.”

Additionally, the source said, some of the other confirmed details amount to things “no one will care about,” such as gossip among Russians who dislike Hillary Clinton.

BuzzFeed News first published the full dossier, compiled by British former intelligence operative Christopher Steele, in January, following a CNN report that a summary of it had been prepared for then-President Barack Obama and President-elect Trump. While the dossier contained clear errors, the file had made its way throughout the upper echelons of Washington and had been circulating widely among journalists, lawmakers, and law enforcement officials for weeks before its full release.

The report’s details alleged compromising materials gathered against Trump, including during a trip to Russia in 2013. It also details alleged contacts between Trump’s campaign advisors, including Carter Page, and Paul Manafort, who served as national chairman of Trump’s campaign from last April until August.



“This is more fake news,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer told CNN about its latest reporting. “It is about time CNN focused on the success the President has had bringing back jobs, protecting the nation, and strengthening relationships with Japan and other nations. The President won the election because of his vision and message for the nation.”



The White House did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.