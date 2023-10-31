32 TikTok-Approved Items That Are Both Ingenious *And* Will Make Your Everyday Tasks A Little Easier

See why one parent on TikTok loves it here! Note that Amazon currently only carries the grape cutter in blue.

Oh, and it's not just for grapes! It's also perfect for cherry tomatoes, berries, olives, and many reviewers say it works on a variety of fruits!

Promising review: "When we went to search Amazon for 'grape cutters,' I was worried that we may have hit rock bottom. It doesn't get more simple than slicing a freaking grape. I mean it's not difficult, doesn't take an enormous amount of time, and isn't even really that inconvenient (at least no more than cutting any other toddler food)...yet, my wife and I found ourselves dreading the process every time our daughter wanted a handful of grapes. We bought this little gadget with low expectations and fully anticipated using it two times before throwing it in our kitchen drawer where it would inevitably sit for a year before we threw it away. Boy were we wrong. It only took one use before we realized that what we thought would be another useless novelty, was actually a parent's HOLY GRAIL of food preparation. No joke, I literally used it the other day to cut THREE grapes for MYSELF, just for the enjoyment. I only take time to write reviews on products that I feel are truly worth my time to endorse, and this little gadget was more than worthy. If your little one enjoys eating grapes, do yourself the unimaginable pleasure of buying this...you won't regret it." —Michael

Get it from Amazon for $11.71.