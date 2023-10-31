32 TikTok-Approved Items That Are Both Ingenious *And* Will Make Your Everyday Tasks A Little Easier

1. A foldable Magic Mushroom funnel that I may or may not have squealed over the moment I laid my eyes on it. Because let's be real: The absolute best products are the ones that'll make everyday tasks (read: missions), like transferring oily liquids into containers with thin necks or shimmying freshly ground coffee into a canister, all the more fun — while also creating less mess.
To use it, just flip it inside out and stick the "stem" through your container's opening. Plus, it's dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this funnel!!! I juice a lot of citrus and juices for cocktails, and this little guy is the perfect size for bottling. It’s beyond cute and really great quality. I’m always hesitant about buying silicone items, as I don’t want them to be too thin. This is perfect! Sturdy and cute! Can’t get better than that! The perfect addition to any cottagecore kitchen!" —Abbey Klem
Get it from Amazon for $17.95.
2. A lovely time-saving Oxo Tot grape cutter you'll probably get an unimaginable amount of joy from using, since it slices up little fruits and veggies for your little humans at rapid speed.
Oh, and it's not just for grapes! It's also perfect for cherry tomatoes, berries, olives, and many reviewers say it works on a variety of fruits!
Promising review: "When we went to search Amazon for 'grape cutters,' I was worried that we may have hit rock bottom. It doesn't get more simple than slicing a freaking grape. I mean it's not difficult, doesn't take an enormous amount of time, and isn't even really that inconvenient (at least no more than cutting any other toddler food)...yet, my wife and I found ourselves dreading the process every time our daughter wanted a handful of grapes. We bought this little gadget with low expectations and fully anticipated using it two times before throwing it in our kitchen drawer where it would inevitably sit for a year before we threw it away. Boy were we wrong. It only took one use before we realized that what we thought would be another useless novelty, was actually a parent's HOLY GRAIL of food preparation. No joke, I literally used it the other day to cut THREE grapes for MYSELF, just for the enjoyment. I only take time to write reviews on products that I feel are truly worth my time to endorse, and this little gadget was more than worthy. If your little one enjoys eating grapes, do yourself the unimaginable pleasure of buying this...you won't regret it." —Michael
Get it from Amazon for $11.71.
3. A sleek, drip-free oil dispenser and mister set here to make your daily meal prep less messy and more accurate than ever before since — get this — the dispenser features its very own measuring cup. Nifty!
To use, just hold the button until the oil in the measuring cup reaches the amount you need. Plus, it comes with an olive oil mister that'll help you get light, even coverage on your pans.
Promising review: "This product is easy to use and is the perfect addition to any kitchen! I love how easily I can measure out olive oil and how smoothly it comes out of the bottle. It is great for cooking or for drizzling over salads! Not only is it easy to use, but it also looks nice in the kitchen. Unlike a plastic olive oil bottle, this dispenser is a beautiful addition to my counter top. Also, for anyone who is interested in measuring out their olive oil without needing to constantly pull out a tablespoon, this is the perfect dispenser for you! The spray bottle is also great for cooking! I love that I know exactly what comes out of the spray bottle, rather than a store-bought spray bottle with additives. 10/10 would recommend!" —Clotilde D.
Get it from Amazon for $34.49.
4. A set of soda can "lids" — I don't know about you, but these almost feel like a gift from the high heavens since you can transform any can of your favorite soda into a portable bottle. Perfect if you have trouble finishing bevs in one sitting, this'll not only make them travel-friendly but also keep 'em fresh in the fridge for a crisp sip later on in the day.
Reviewers also *swear* by these for keeping sand and dirt off the rim at picnics or the beach!
Promising review: "These are amazing! Especially for kids. I have carried them by the top as well as flipped them upside down etc. and it does not pop off! I was skeptical but surprised at how well they stay on!" —Britt25
Get a set of six from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in five colors and in packs of 12).
5. An absurdly cute tea bag holder in the shape of a lil' snail to make your favorite part of your mornings or afternoons that much easier to enjoy. If you find that you get grumpy over tea bags slipping, this practical (and adorable) gizmo will hug the string to keep it in place.
Oh, and some reviewers even use them as potted plant decor!
Promising review: "Love these fun little quirky tea slugs. They work on all shapes and sizes of mugs and have brought a smile to all who either used them or were the lucky recipients of their own batch of tea slugs from me. They clean up well with just a quick rinse under the sink and are even fun to use on wine or cocktail glasses to help guests track their drink." —NC
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $6.48.
6. A two-pack of daisy-shaped DrainWigs featured on Shark Tank that are 1) just plain pretty to look at, and 2) capture your luscious (but gross) locks *before* they can get a chance to clog your precious drains.
Promising review: "I didn't even think about my shower drain being such a problem with hair. We have a relatively new shower and the drain was starting to be slow, but not really a problem because the pipe has a long drop. I was watching Shark Tank and thought maybe I need to check this out. Wow, there was a lot of hair to clean! Three long-haired girls in the house! I started using this and it pulled all sorts of hair out. We change it about once a month. Easy to pull out and no breaks or rust. I keep buying!" —Kindle Customer
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $6.99.
7. An aesthetically-pleasing power strip that's mighty flexible and complete with three outlets, two USB ports, and a 5-foot extension cable. It's not only nice to look at, but conveniently bends and adapts to small spaces while still leaving room for more bulky charging units.
iJoy is a small business that specializes in headphones and tech accessories.
Promising reviews: "I purchased this because I saw it on TikTok and I was NOT disappointed!" —LeAnn Cervantes
"I rarely write a review (this is the second in the past few years). One of the best purchases in a long time. Nice design and very practical. It solves all of my problems as it can go any direction. It's worth every penny. I turned around and bought two more. I am about to buy my fourth one. Love this!" —Pond P.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in five colors).
8. A Takeya cold brew maker awarded 5 stars by over 44,000 people since it makes amazing tasting coffee *and* prevents you from traveling and shelling out $6 a day on an iced cup of joe. Future you and your household will thank you.
Plus, it's so easy to make! Just add six tablespoons of your favorite coffee in the filter, fill it with water, and let it sit in your fridge for 24 hours. Then just take the filter out of the pitcher and enjoy your coffee!
Promising review: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily, but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option), so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin' Donuts every morning. Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin' Donuts, but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME. I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok, and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid, screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment i've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E
Get it from Amazon for $27+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
And to learn more, read our full Takeya cold brew coffee maker review.
9. An as-seen-on-Shark-Tank seat gap filler if you find that you, a certified klutz, can never make it through your morning commute without dropping your cellular device down that teeny (but somehow large) crevice beside your car seat. Credit cards, cash, and snacks are now also forever safe from that deep dark slot hole.
Promising review: "I bought this product because I saw it on Shark Tank. I was a little skeptical at first so I installed it and tried dropping my car keys into the seat gap and surely enough they wouldn't fall in. I tried dropping them from every position; in front of the seat buckle, behind the seat buckle, in the middle of the seat gap, you name it, and no matter where I put my keys, they just wouldn't fall through. This product should be in every car! I'm so impressed by this product I've bought additional Drop Stops for every member of my immediate family." —Amazon Customer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $24.99.
10. A clever lil' Bentgo lunch box for your picky preschoolers who can't fathom eating a slice of apple if it so much as grazes a piece of bread. This keeps all their snacks separate and is perfect for sauces, too, since it's leakproof.
Promising review: "I cannot say enough great things about these kids bento lunchboxes! We use them at least five days a week and absolutely love them. These hold much more food than they appear to, and they really help me quickly put lunches together with the different compartments. I get in a rhythm of what goes where and it has truly made packing lunches fun and easy. They are definitely leak-proof as well. Many times I will put yogurt, fruit cups, and sauces in the various compartments, and even with the kids flipping these every which way the liquids stay in place and don't spill over into other compartments. Nothing gets soggy, even when there is a mix of humidity level items in the compartments, and many items are still cool and edible when they return home with any leftovers. They are super easy to clean, too. We especially love them on road trips because they are the perfect size for the kids to hold on their laps and eat mess-free. The designs are very cute, and over a year later with so much use they have not scratched or faded one bit. We have not experienced any staining, either. I recommend these to everyone and am buying a second set for my kids to have at their grandparents' as well." —Krystle
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 25 styles).
11. A set of Wad-Free pads invented to make sheet-washing day a little more enjoyable. If you've ever pulled out a tangled mess of bedcovers clumped together with other (sopping) items, you're going to want to listen up: These time-savers clip onto the ends of sheets to ensure everything *stays separate* so you don't have to do multiple drying cycles.
Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads. And 5% of profits are donated to the American Brain Tumor Association.
Promising review: "THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." —StrangerThings
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in a pack of four).
12. A touchless stationary vacuum that'll — ta-da! — make sweeping feel like less of a chore. This zippy thing sucks up any debris that comes close to it, so you can say "see ya!" to the days of awkwardly bending down with your dustpan to gather crumbs...only to lose half of what you swept.
An indicator light will turn on to let you know that the canister is full, and then you can remove the canister and dump the debris in the trash.
Promising review: "I saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum, which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into, and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $149+ (available in 11 colors).