32 Before And After Pictures For Beauty Products That I See As An Absolute Win

And if you're looking for more definition, this goes on *before* your go-to pigmented pencil or gel for a sleek and fuller look! This comes with two spoolies and the soap.

Promising review: "I have the kind of eyebrows that look very full with brushing, but can quickly look like one has 'collapsed' once my hair or something else touches it. I’ve used nearly every product from Anastasia BH, but never had luck keeping my brows in place. Well, let me tell you, this stuff is no joke. I had to scrub my eyebrows clean tonight to get them to move. If you need some help holding your fluff, this will be your new favorite product. Also, I was able to ditch the eyebrow pencil since this this stuff holds every hair in the place you brush it." —Bailey M, Deacon

