34 Books People Refuse To Read That Will Surprise You

"My mom read it when it originally came out, and now has a deathly fear of clowns. She can barely look at Ronald McDonald, and refuses to ever read another Stephen King novel. Scared me away for life!" — amandam4a4ceffe6

"If you put a gun to my head and ordered me to read Twilight , it would still take me a couple of seconds to think it over." —Beverley Carry, Facebook

"Those sappy Nicholas Sparks books. Ugh! Gag me with a spoon! If I wanted to be pumped full of sap, I'd hook an IV up to a maple tree and do it that way." —Jacki Demchak, Facebook

"I know he isn't trendy anymore, but every time I would hear his work described, it just seemed overly pretentious; like it was something you read because you thought it made you look 'smart' or 'worldly' or 'deep' rather than reading it because you enjoyed the writing." —Kathy Garner, Facebook

10. YA books

"By this point I've pretty much written off YA books entirely, and I'm slightly annoyed by the overemphasis the media puts on telling us we MUST read books written for tweens and teenagers or be called 'elitist' for holding back...because evidently reading at one's age level is considered 'elitist' now. In a good faith effort to see what the hype is about, I've given several of them a try (at least enough to give them a skim read) and have been disappointed in every one without exception.

And whenever someone recommends to me a YA book, I can usually think of at least one equivalent book for adults that I've liked better. I'm not saying that every single YA book is inferior, but I'm just not interested in spending the time it would take to find the good ones that may exist when I've got so many books that are more in line with my interests clamoring for attention." —Kevin Gassaway, Facebook