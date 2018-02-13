7 Illustrated Stories That Show Just How Gross Girls Can Be

Tallulah Pomeroy / Soft Skull Press

"After wearing undies all day, sometimes my pubes can get crusted up with some of that discharge. So I just go ahead and pick that off at the end of the day.

"I recently had a particularly stubborn case of bacterial vaginosis. It was bad timing — I'd met someone new and we'd started sleeping together, and all of a sudden I smelled like the bottom of a bin. I explained about my 'delicate ecosystem,' but a course of antibiotics failed to clear it up. One day, sad and smelly, I sat on the loo and felt something coming out of my body. My first thought was PROLAPSE! because this is one of my deepest fears. But when I reached inside, I felt not my internal organs but the source of my BV: a slimy old tampon. My period had finished two weeks before.

"When I held it up to inspect, I felt that mix of horror and pride we feel when something appalling comes out of our own body."