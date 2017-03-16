31 Incredible New Books You Need To Read This Spring

Scaachi Koul’s One Day We’ll All Be Dead and None of This Will Matter is a hilariously acute collection of essays about the anxieties and despairs of life, and Koul’s personal experiences as a woman of color and the daughter of Indian immigrants in Western culture. With irreverent wit and fierce honesty, One Day We’ll All Be Dead and None of This Will Matter examines stereotypes, sexism, racial tensions, gender rules, and other absurdities that exist in modern society.

Publication date: May 2

Note: Scaachi Koul is currently an employee of BuzzFeed.