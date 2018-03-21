Here Are The Winners Of The 2018 Whiting Awards

The Whiting Awards are given every year (since 1985) to 10 emerging writers, who each receive $50,000.
Previous recipients include Tracy K. Smith (2005), Daniel Alarcón (2004), and Colson Whitehead (2000).
This year's winners were revealed at a ceremony March 21 following a keynote speech by Toni Morrison. And here they are:
Patty Yumi Cottrell, for Fiction
Brontez Purnell, for Fiction
Weike Wang, for Fiction
Esmé Weijun Wang, for Nonfiction
Anne Boyer, for Poetry and Nonfiction
Rickey Laurentiis, for Poetry
Tommy Pico, for Poetry
Nathan Alan Davis, for Drama
Hansol Jung, for Drama
Antoinette Nwandu, for Drama
Congratulations to all! Here is a full list of Whiting Award winners.
