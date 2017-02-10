Exclusive: Here’s The Cover Of Janet Mock’s New Book

What I love so much about the cover for Surpassing Certainty is it feels much more adjacent than the cover for my first book Redefining Realness. I hope the reader feels like they’re sitting across from me — their girlfriend-narrator — as I tell them the next chapter of my story. I love that it feels intimate, close and hiding behind nothing — except for all my curls which is fitting since I do write about my journey to embracing my natural hair at age 20.

I knew immediately that I wanted to work with Mark Seliger – a brilliant photographer who I collaborated with on his recent collection On Christopher Street. I basically begged Mark (a man who has taken portraits of everyone from President Obama to Beyonce) to take my photograph. Mark and I both wanted the portrait to be unfussy, strong, and close – and we spent a day in his downtown studio in November trying to make that happen.

Once we chose the portrait, Albert Tang, the art director at Atria, came up with the elements for cover. He sent me a few options, and I knew the proof with the slender gold text was it. I gasped when Albert told me that my name and the title of my memoir would be in glittering gold foil. Gold is one of my power hues.