21 Exciting New Books You Need To Read This Spring

Bernice Yeung's In A Day's Work is an urgent, shocking exposé of the sexual assault and harassment that poor female workers, many of whom are immigrants who came to America for a better life, are subjected to. What Yeung discovered in researching the book and speaking to these women is devastating — their reports of abuse and violence were often ignored by their employers, and their workplace conditions are often abhorrent — but also inspirational: you'll come away with immense respect for these immigrants who continue to resist and challenge the discrimination and treatment they've received. In A Day's Work will make you angry, as it should — this is a powerful work of investigative journalism that lifts the curtain on stories that have been hidden for too long.

Publication date: Mar. 20