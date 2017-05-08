Sections

Bill Clinton And James Patterson Are Writing A Novel Together

Former president Bill Clinton and best-selling author James Patterson are working on a suspense novel titled The President Is Missing that will be published June 2018.

Posted on
Jarry Lee
Jarry Lee
BuzzFeed Deputy Books Editor
Bill Clinton
Darren Mccollester / Getty Images

Bill Clinton

James Patterson
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

James Patterson

Former president Bill Clinton and best-selling author James Patterson are collaborating on a suspense novel titled The President Is Missing.

The book is being published jointly by Alfred A. Knopf and Little, Brown and Company.

Knopf & Little, Brown and Company

The President Is Missing will feature political intrigue and "behind-the-scenes global drama" informed by Clinton's experience in the White House.

THE PRESIDENT IS MISSING will offer readers a unique amalgam of intrigue, suspense and behind-the-scenes global drama from the highest corridors of power. It will be informed by insider details that only a President can know. “Working on a book about a sitting President – drawing on what I know about the job, life in the White House, and the way Washington works – has been a lot of fun,” said Clinton.

The book will give "an inside look into what it’s like to be President,” Patterson said.

“Working with President Clinton has been the highlight of my career, and having access to his first-hand experience has uniquely informed the writing of this novel,” said Patterson. “I’m a story-teller, and President Clinton’s insight has allowed us to tell a really interesting one. It’s a rare combination – readers will be drawn to the suspense, of course, but they’ll also be given an inside look into what it’s like to be President.”

People on Twitter reacted to the collaboration with jokes:

The font size and line placement negotiations must have been epic
southpaw @nycsouthpaw

The font size and line placement negotiations must have been epic

Reply Retweet Favorite
This sounds like an April Fools joke https://t.co/QwFjYubmrq
Roland Scahill @rolandscahill

This sounds like an April Fools joke https://t.co/QwFjYubmrq

Reply Retweet Favorite
Industry buzz has it Bill Clinton & James Patterson are already at work on the sequel, THE PRESIDENT'S PANTS ARE MISSING.
KindleintheWind @KindleindaWind

Industry buzz has it Bill Clinton & James Patterson are already at work on the sequel, THE PRESIDENT'S PANTS ARE MISSING.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Bill Clinton, James Patterson co-writing a thriller called The President is Missing. Sounds more like a feel-good novel.
22Minutes @22_Minutes

Bill Clinton, James Patterson co-writing a thriller called The President is Missing. Sounds more like a feel-good novel.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The President Is Missing will be published in June 2018.

Guess we'll be waiting in ~suspense~ until then!

Jarry Lee is the Deputy Books Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Jarry Lee at jarry.lee@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

