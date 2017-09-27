 back to top
"This Is Us" Will Show How Randall And Beth Met If Sterling K. Brown Has His Way

"[He was] raised by these white parents but he chose this black woman to share his life with," Brown told BuzzFeed News

Jarett Wieselman
Jarett Wieselman
BuzzFeed News Reporter
From the very first episode, the marriage between Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) on This Is Us has been the definition of #RelationshipGoals.

When Brown won his Emmy for the show, he even called out the relationship in his acceptance speech. "Susan Kelechi Watson, it is my pleasure to rep black love with you, sister," he said to his co-star. "Let's keep doing it like Martin and Gina."
Paul Drinkwater / NBC

In Season 1, they supported one another through Randall's struggle with anxiety and the tragic death of his birth father William (Ron Cephas Jones). And in Season 2, they will embark on their own adoption journey together.

Vivian Zink / NBC

Brown recently spent some time in the This Is Us writers room as they began to map out the next two seasons. And one of his biggest objectives was that the writers include "the things that Randall had to go through as a child" and how they directly informed "how he wound up with Beth."

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

"[He was] raised by these white parents but he chose this black woman to share his life with," Brown told BuzzFeed News while promoting his new movie Marshall. "He didn't choose Becky ... he chose Beth."

Brown said he wants the audience to be "privy to what transpired in his life to lead him to make that sort of decision."
Ron Batzdorff / NBC

A big reason Brown feels so strongly about showing the origins of Randall and Beth's relationship is because he's already seen what a huge effect this couple has had on opening the minds of viewers.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via daniellebrooksemmy.tumblr.com

"Most people live in very insular circumstances where the majority of the people they interact with are of the same race as themselves," Brown said. "So when you have the chance to go into people's homes on a weekly basis and share with them a human being that they may not get to see with regularity and to show his humanity, hopefully they can recognize that, 'Hey, that guy is like me.'"

Nbc / Ron Batzdorff / NBC

"I've had multiple instances — and they've become less and less as people know who I am — where people will cross the street, clutch their purse a little tighter," he said. "But maybe if you recognize humanity in all forms, if you recognize humanity in everyone, then the preconceived notions of who you think someone is or who they are can change. Little by little."

Nbc / Ron Batzdorff / NBC

Jarett Wieselman is a senior entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles. Wieselman writes about and reports on the television industry.

Contact Jarett Wieselman at jarett.wieselman@buzzfeed.com.

