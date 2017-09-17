 back to top
The TV Academy Confused RuPaul With Another Black Man On Twitter

"Sashay away with this nonsense."

Posted on
Jarett Wieselman
Jarett Wieselman
BuzzFeed News Reporter

While live-tweeting the Emmys red carpet arrivals, the Television Academy's official account confused Emmy-winning reality show host RuPaul with Emmy-winning musical director Rickey Minor.

...RuPaul
Plaidoyer 🏳️‍🌈 @plaidoyer

...RuPaul

Naturally people noticed.

Omg the Television Academy think this is RuPaul. How fucking embarrassing. https://t.co/ayRz7xJIFq
Jesse Taylor @jesssetaylor

Omg the Television Academy think this is RuPaul. How fucking embarrassing. https://t.co/ayRz7xJIFq

@TelevisionAcad @RuPaul @RuPaulsDragRace THAT IS RICKEY MINOR jesus h christ
Globus Hystericus @Prkan_708

@TelevisionAcad @RuPaul @RuPaulsDragRace THAT IS RICKEY MINOR jesus h christ

@TelevisionAcad @RuPaul @RuPaulsDragRace sashay away with this nonsense
rhys @anwhistles

@TelevisionAcad @RuPaul @RuPaulsDragRace sashay away with this nonsense

The Academy soon deleted the tweet and corrected their mistake.

Shante, you stay, @RuPaul! @RuPaulsDragRace is nominated for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program! #Emmys
Television Academy @TelevisionAcad

Shante, you stay, @RuPaul! @RuPaulsDragRace is nominated for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program! #Emmys

BuzzFeed News reached out to the Television Academy for a comment.

Last year, the Academy's Twitter mistook Terrence Howard for Cuba Gooding Jr., but corrected it as well.

The Television Academy / Via Twitter: @TelevisionAcad

