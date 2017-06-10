The Surprising Story Behind The Best "Alias" Episode Ever

All Alias fans know that there's no better episode than Season 2's "Phase One," the action-heavy post-Super Bowl episode that opens with a sky-high fashion show...
Before coming back down to earth...
Where it fundamentally changes everything about the show...
And ends with the best first TV kiss ever.
But "Phase One" wasn't originally going to air after the 2003 Super Bowl; "Double Agent," which aired the following week and featured guest star Ethan Hawke, was!
Historically, the shows that air after the Super Bowl rely on massive guest stars, huge stunts, or both to bring in audiences. So when his staff continued to press that the episode was too heavy for this prime timeslot, Alias creator J.J. Abrams turned to his wife, Katie McGrath. And she agreed.
But there was one moment from "Double Agent" that did end up airing after the Super Bowl.
"Phase One" turned out to not only be a game changer for Alias and for its fans, but also for its writers.