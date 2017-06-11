Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping NEW!
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

The "Sweet/Vicious" Team Wants You To Help Save It And Here's How

"Staying loud and staying vocal and continuing to say people want the show is going to be our best chance at this."

Posted on
Jarett Wieselman
Jarett Wieselman
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Austin, Texas
Reporting From
Austin, Texas

On Friday, the creator of the late MTV series Sweet/Vicious revealed how the show may have ended, and on Saturday, she hinted that there's a chance she may one day get to film that ending.

MTV

At the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, the producers of the series offered a glimmer of hope that Sweet/Vicious could return! Executive producer Stacey Sher said on a panel with the creative team and cast that four studios are interested in making more episodes, they just need a network to air them.

The best cast, creator & producers in all the land. The #SweetVicious panel was emotional, inspiring & empowering.… https://t.co/Dp3k1OqZAN
B. Dailey @B_Dailey13

The best cast, creator & producers in all the land. The #SweetVicious panel was emotional, inspiring & empowering.… https://t.co/Dp3k1OqZAN

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Netflix has a page where you can request what you want to see on Netflix. Spam that page," advised creator Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who was also on the panel with Sher, showrunner Amanda Lasher, and stars Taylor Dearden, Eliza Bennett, and Aisha Dee.

"Just stay vocal and tweeting to the networks," Robinson said. "I think those optics matter and your voices on social media, as the industry changes and grows, it matters more than ratings. I think staying loud and staying vocal and continuing to say people want the show is going to be our best chance at this."
Jennifer Kaytin Robison / Via Twitter: @JennKaytin

"Just stay vocal and tweeting to the networks," Robinson said. "I think those optics matter and your voices on social media, as the industry changes and grows, it matters more than ratings. I think staying loud and staying vocal and continuing to say people want the show is going to be our best chance at this."

Robinson offered up #SaveSweetVicious as the hashtag to use...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
MTV / Via Tumblr

And the tweets started rolling in from fans who want to see more of the series that explored campus rape.

Love #SweetVicious? Want to save it? Spam Netflix to get more. #SaveSweetVicious
Cathy @bluedaisy16

Love #SweetVicious? Want to save it? Spam Netflix to get more. #SaveSweetVicious

Reply Retweet Favorite
please the world needs this show #SaveSweetVicious
g🥀 @scullysmoaks

please the world needs this show #SaveSweetVicious

Reply Retweet Favorite
let's go!!!!!!!!! #SAVESWEETVICIOUS
julianna @eIizabennetts

let's go!!!!!!!!! #SAVESWEETVICIOUS

Reply Retweet Favorite
pick up sweet/vicious or i'll be at your headquarters. simple as that @netflix #SaveSweetVicious
krysㅤ @gaytranada

pick up sweet/vicious or i'll be at your headquarters. simple as that @netflix #SaveSweetVicious

Reply Retweet Favorite
#SaveSweetVicious @netflix I'm literally begging, there's no other show that handles sexual violence and trauma eve… https://t.co/fabtPTM5H6
fiona @icarusdaedelus

#SaveSweetVicious @netflix I'm literally begging, there's no other show that handles sexual violence and trauma eve… https://t.co/fabtPTM5H6

Reply Retweet Favorite

But should a revival not come to pass and Sweet/Vicious retains its canceled-too-soon badge of honor, Robinson doesn't want anyone who relates to the experiences the show documented to feel defeated by its cancellation.

"Looking at the cancellation of our show, it is easy to feel like maybe your story doesn't matter and that could not be more false," Robinson said. "Shows get canceled for reasons that, literally, have nothing to do with the show. That is what happened here. Unfortunately our show is about something extremely important. The disconnect between the business and the heart sucks.
MTV

"Looking at the cancellation of our show, it is easy to feel like maybe your story doesn't matter and that could not be more false," Robinson said. "Shows get canceled for reasons that, literally, have nothing to do with the show. That is what happened here. Unfortunately our show is about something extremely important. The disconnect between the business and the heart sucks.

"I would also say to the fans and to anyone that has dealt with any kind of trauma ... that you are valid and that you are heard," Robinson said. "Your stories matter so much and Sweet/Vicious or not, I'm not going to stop telling those stories and I'm not going to stop fighting to tell those stories and neither is any woman on this stage."

MTV

The Show That’s Quietly Mastering How To Portray Sexual Assault On Television

How "Sweet/Vicious" Would Have Ended If It Didn't Get Canceled

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies