TVAndMovies

People Are Seriously Upset "The Leftovers" Didn't Get More Emmy Noms

"I cry for The Leftovers. Shame on you Emmys."

Posted on
Jarett Wieselman
Jarett Wieselman
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The 2017 Emmy nominees were announced this morning and people are more than a little pissed that HBO's final season of The Leftovers was almost completely shut out.

Ann Dowd, who played Patti, became the show's first ever nomination — she's up for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.


Ann Dowd, who played Patti, became the show's first ever nomination — she's up for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

Fans of Damon Lindelof's bleak AF series were hoping that this morning would — at the bare minimum — bring nominations for the series, director Mimi Leder, and stars Carrie Coon and Justin Theroux.



Especially given the promises Lindelof had made on Instagram during the voting window...





Needless to say, fans were a little upset about the meager, singular nomination.

There are many bad things happening in our country right now. #TheLeftovers not getting single Emmy nomination may… https://t.co/Qg3loxbYZH
Alex Freeman @Afree1121

There are many bad things happening in our country right now. #TheLeftovers not getting single Emmy nomination may… https://t.co/Qg3loxbYZH



They were upset.

I had really hoped not to have to use this gif today. #TheLeftovers and everyone involved were robbed. #Emmys
Kimber Myers @kimbermyers

I had really hoped not to have to use this gif today. #TheLeftovers and everyone involved were robbed. #Emmys



They were confused.

How can the #Emmys2017 continue to snub #TheLeftovers?? What am I missing?? Best show on TV this year. I don't unde… https://t.co/MK5xSSb7Th
Lauren Veneziani @DCfilmgirl

How can the #Emmys2017 continue to snub #TheLeftovers?? What am I missing?? Best show on TV this year. I don't unde… https://t.co/MK5xSSb7Th


So, the #Emmys2017 pretty much ignored #TheLeftovers....
Jeffrey Rex @ImJeffreyRex

So, the #Emmys2017 pretty much ignored #TheLeftovers....



But mostly, they were angry.

Makes me fucking sick how little recognition #TheLeftovers gets. Fuck the #Emmys. It's the greatest show ever.
Charlie Ray @charlieray47

Makes me fucking sick how little recognition #TheLeftovers gets. Fuck the #Emmys. It's the greatest show ever.


Opens acceptance speech paper. ".. I'd also like to extend my sincere f**k you to the @TheEmmys for not nominating #Theleftovers .."
Yes, That OLIMI!. @olimiemma

Opens acceptance speech paper. ".. I'd also like to extend my sincere f**k you to the @TheEmmys for not nominating #Theleftovers .."


I cry for #TheLeftovers. Shame on you, #Emmys
Joseph E. @PopBuffJoseph

I cry for #TheLeftovers. Shame on you, #Emmys



A few fans tried to focus on the fact that ~at least~ Coon was nominated for her work on FX's Fargo.

The weird conflict of being happy Carrie Coon is Emmy-nominated for #Fargo and yet still feeling really bummed she wasn’t for #TheLeftovers…
Eric Goldman @TheEricGoldman

The weird conflict of being happy Carrie Coon is Emmy-nominated for #Fargo and yet still feeling really bummed she wasn’t for #TheLeftovers…


Very happy that @carriecoon was nominated for #Fargo, but she DEFINITELY deserved another for #TheLeftovers. 2017 is fucked, man #Emmys
Alexa Fallalalala @alexa_geee

Very happy that @carriecoon was nominated for #Fargo, but she DEFINITELY deserved another for #TheLeftovers. 2017 is fucked, man #Emmys



Some took this as an opportunity to talk about why the show should have been nominated...

Nora Durst, played by @carriecoon on #TheLeftovers, is one of my favorite fully developed, perfectly acted characters in TV history.
Nik @nhimak

Nora Durst, played by @carriecoon on #TheLeftovers, is one of my favorite fully developed, perfectly acted characters in TV history.



...And tried to look on the bright side.

So with today's Emmy snubs, #TheLeftovers cements its status as #TheWire of the 2010s. Not a bad consolation prize.
TV MoJoe @TVMoJoe

So with today's Emmy snubs, #TheLeftovers cements its status as #TheWire of the 2010s. Not a bad consolation prize.



Especially when the show began to trend on Twitter.

#TheLeftovers is trending for a good reason. #emmys #snubbed
Top Gay Newz @topgaynewz

#TheLeftovers is trending for a good reason. #emmys #snubbed



And, perhaps, given the message behind The Leftover's final moment, being grateful for the show's three sublime seasons is exactly the right mindset.



Jarett Wieselman is a senior entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles. Wieselman writes about and reports on the television industry.

Contact Jarett Wieselman at jarett.wieselman@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

