People Are Seriously Upset "The Leftovers" Didn't Get More Emmy Noms

The 2017 Emmy nominees were announced this morning and people are more than a little pissed that HBO's final season of The Leftovers was almost completely shut out.
Fans of Damon Lindelof's bleak AF series were hoping that this morning would — at the bare minimum — bring nominations for the series, director Mimi Leder, and stars Carrie Coon and Justin Theroux.
Especially given the promises Lindelof had made on Instagram during the voting window...
Needless to say, fans were a little upset about the meager, singular nomination.
They were upset.
They were confused.
But mostly, they were angry.
A few fans tried to focus on the fact that ~at least~ Coon was nominated for her work on FX's Fargo.
Some took this as an opportunity to talk about why the show should have been nominated...
...And tried to look on the bright side.
Especially when the show began to trend on Twitter.
And, perhaps, given the message behind The Leftover's final moment, being grateful for the show's three sublime seasons is exactly the right mindset.
