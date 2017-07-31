Disney's Princess Gathering Left Sarah Silverman Speechless

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

"I'm the last person that I thought would be moved from that moment," Silverman told BuzzFeed News at the Television Critics Association summer press tour while promoting her new Hulu talk show, I Love You, America. "But then when you're on stage and all the Disney Princesses were on stage ... I was like, 'Holy fuck, we're Disney Princesses!' I had never really thought about Vanellope as being part of a canon of history."