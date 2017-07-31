Sections

TVAndMovies

Disney's Princess Gathering Left Sarah Silverman Speechless

"I got a little choked up," Sarah Silverman said.

Posted on
Jarett Wieselman
Jarett Wieselman
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Sarah Silverman, who reprises her role of Vanellope von Schweetz in Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, found herself in the middle of nine other Disney Princesses two weeks ago.

At Disney's D23 Expo on July 14 in Anaheim, California, Paige O'Hara (Belle in Beauty and the Beast), Irene Bedard (Pocahontas in Pocahontas), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel in Tangled), Auli'i Cravalho (Moana in Moana), Kristen Bell (Anna in Frozen), Kelly Macdonald (Merida in Brave), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana in The Princess and the Frog), Linda Larkin (Jasmine in Aladdin), and Jodi Benson (Ariel in The Little Mermaid) joined Silverman on stage.
Jesse Grant / Getty Images

The voice actors behind some of the most influential characters in Disney history were there to promote their giant group cameo in Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

In the film, Vanellope stumbles across the princess party and, after an initially tense confrontation, the characters bond over the shared misconception that they are all looking for a man to save them.

Pixar

Vanellope also teaches the women about the joys of dressing comfortably. "Vanellope inspires them to wear comfortable clothes like men do, that they can run and be actual humans in," Silverman said. "It's really cool."

Pixar

The onstage moment at D23 turned out to be equally monumental — particularly for Silverman, who never quite realized what a massive sisterhood Vanellope belongs to.

"I'm the last person that I thought would be moved from that moment," Silverman told BuzzFeed News at the Television Critics Association summer press tour while promoting her new Hulu talk show, I Love You, America. "But then when you're on stage and all the Disney Princesses were on stage ... I was like, 'Holy fuck, we're Disney Princesses!' I had never really thought about Vanellope as being part of a canon of history."
Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Silverman said the gathering helped her wrap her mind around how much behind-the-scenes progress has been made over the last 30 years.

"First you see, through no fault of her own, Jasmine is this white woman and then you actually see Anika Noni Rose, women of color representing the characters they're playing," Silverman said. "And then ending with this schlumpy Jew, who's a fucking Disney Princess — and she's not a Jewish American princess; she's a sweatshirt-wearing girl with an attainable waist."
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

"When we all stood there for that moment," Silverman said, "I got a little choked up."

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Jarett Wieselman is a senior entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles. Wieselman writes about and reports on the television industry.

Contact Jarett Wieselman at jarett.wieselman@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

